RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), attended the first meeting of the Friends of the Chair Group on Economic Statistics of the UN, held at the UN headquarters in New York and running May 28-30.
Topics discussed included the future of economic statistics, digital infrastructure, and maintaining an interactive economic system. The Saudi delegation was headed by the president of GASTAT, Dr. Fahd Al-Tukhaifi. He said statistical offices are challenged by changes in data gathering brought about by new technology.
Al-Tukhaifi added that big data could replace traditional statistical activities as an innovative way of producing official statistics.
KSA attends first meeting of UN statistics group
