KSA attends first meeting of UN statistics group

Updated 01 June 2019
  Dr. Fahd Al-Tukhaifi said statistical offices are challenged by changes in data gathering brought about by new technology
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), attended the first meeting of the Friends of the Chair Group on Economic Statistics of the UN, held at the UN headquarters in New York and running May 28-30.
Topics discussed included the future of economic statistics, digital infrastructure, and maintaining an interactive economic system. The Saudi delegation was headed by the president of GASTAT, Dr. Fahd Al-Tukhaifi. He said statistical offices are challenged by changes in data gathering brought about by new technology.
Al-Tukhaifi added that big data could replace traditional statistical activities as an innovative way of producing official statistics.

Updated 01 June 2019
  • Princess Lamia founded Sada Al-Arab, a publishing company operating in Cairo, Beirut and Dubai
  • Princess Lamia has bachelor’s degree in public relations, marketing and advertisin
Princess Lamia bint Majed has been secretary-general and a member of the board of trustees of Alwaleed Philanthropies since March 2016.

Founded by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal and Princess Ameera Al-Taweel in 2003, Alwaleed Philanthropies is a charitable and philanthropic organization. With a mission to alleviate suffering around the world and globally transcend international borders, it collaborates with a range of philanthropic, government and educational organizations on projects and initiatives that focus on four areas: Empowering women and young people, developing communities, creating cultural understanding and providing disaster relief.

In an opinion piece published in Arab News on gender equality, Princess Lamia wrote: “In Saudi Arabia, women’s participation in the development of the Kingdom is a key aspect of Vision 2030. Female participation and empowerment in society is also a key pillar of our work at Alwaleed Philanthropies.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations, marketing and advertising from Misr International University in Cairo, the princess founded Sada Al-Arab, a publishing company operating in Cairo, Beirut and Dubai, in 2003. She also co-founded Media Codes Ltd. in Egypt, and the Fortune Media Group in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

She is also an author, having published her first novel “Abnaa Wa Demaa” in 2010, which followed a stint as editor-in-chief of Rotana magazine between 2004 and 2006, and of Mada magazine between 2002 and 2008.

