In the eye of the storm, Baghdad’s Green Zone remains sealed

Iraqi security forces stand guard outside the Green Zone, in Baghdad. (AP)
BAGHDAD: Baghdad’s Green Zone has been a barometer for tension and conflict in Iraq for nearly two decades.
The 10-sq km heavily guarded strip on the banks of the Tigris River was known as “Little America” following the 2003 US invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. It then became a hated symbol of the country’s inequality, fueling the perception among Iraqis that their government is out of touch.
The sealed-off area, with its palm trees and monuments, is home to the gigantic US Embassy in Iraq, one of the largest diplomatic missions in the world. It has also been home to successive Iraqi governments and is off limits to most Iraqis.
Before the invasion
Security was always tight around the area, as Saddam Hussein’s presidential palace complex was located inside. So were the homes of some of Iraq’s top government officials.
Every year in July, Iraq’s army held a massive parade marking the 1968 coup that brought Saddam’s Arab Socialist Baath Party to power and ruled the country until the US invasion in 2003.

All in the past?
There has been talk for years that restrictions would be lifted in the Green Zone, first by then-Prime Minister Haider Abadi in 2015.
In March, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi removed thousands of grey cement blast walls, easing the snarling traffic around Baghdad, and public access to the “Victory Arch” was restored.
The UN envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, told a UN Security Council meeting earlier this month that “very soon the Green Zone will no longer exist.”
Only a few days earlier, a rocket was fired into the Green Zone, landing less than a mile from the sprawling US Embassy.
Eager to show the war-scarred nation is returning to normal, Abdul Mahdi is now promising to open it to the public on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, the upcoming holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
“Once the area is fully opened, all Iraq will be green,” said Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamid Kadhim.

Sudan’s military rulers say protest site threatens stability

Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the Transitional Military Council, speaks after the Ramadan iftar in Khartoum, Sudan. (Reuters)
  • Stability in strategically located Sudan is crucial for the security of a volatile region struggling against insurgencies
KHARTOUM: The central Khartoum military region accused “unruly elements” of attacking a vehicle used by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and seizing it near the protest site.
“The protest site has become unsafe and represents a danger to the revolution and the revolutionaries and threatens the coherence of the state and its national security,” Gen. Bahar Ahmed Al-Bahar, head of the central region in Khartoum said in a statement he read on television.
Tens of thousands of protesters had converged on an encampment heeding a call by protest leaders to step up pressure on the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to hand over power to civilians, following a two-day strike observed earlier this week.
Sudanese security forces on Thursday delivered an order by the TMC to close down the offices of Qatar-based Al Jazeera Television without giving a reason, the head of the office said. TMC officials could not immediately be reached for a comment on the report.
Stability in strategically located Sudan is crucial for the security of a volatile region struggling against insurgencies, including the Horn of Africa through Egypt and Libya. Various powers, including wealthy Gulf Arab states, are trying to influence its path.
A Reuters witness said that the protesters who had converged on the protest site chanted slogans against the RSF, a paramilitary force led by the deputy head of the TMC, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
Some stood in front of military trucks used by the force which controls the capital.
Dagalo, who goes by the name Hemedti, has accused protesters of receiving support from abroad and said they were not entitled to claim they speak for all Sudanese.
Talks between the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF), a coalition of demonstrators and opposition groups, and the TMC have stalled amid differences over whether the military would control a proposed sovereign body that would lead Sudan during a three-year transitional period.
The DFCF had previously said that the military council has demanded a two-thirds majority, of eight to three, on the sovereign council that will lead the country of 40 million.
The coalition had called for a two-day strike of public and private enterprises from Tuesday, and threatened to call for general civil disobedience if the military does not heed their demands.

