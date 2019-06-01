You are here

Huawei 'too close' to Chinese government to be trusted

A number of countries have also blocked Huawei from working on their mobile networks and companies have stepped back from the firm following the US ban, citing legal requirements. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 June 2019
AFP
Updated 01 June 2019
AFP

  • The US Commerce Department last month placed Huawei on an “entity list” on grounds of national security
  • The US has long voiced suspicions that Huawei is controlled by the Chinese government and thus a global security threat
Updated 01 June 2019
AFP
SINGAPORE: Telecommunications giant Huawei is “too close” to the Chinese government, making it difficult to trust the company at the heart of an escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing, the US defense chief said Saturday.
Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan’s comments came amid a wave of controversy over the Chinese firm, which has been hit by allegations of espionage and faces a US ban.
“The integration of civilian businesses with the military is too close. China has national policies and laws where data is required to be shared,” Shanahan told a defense and security conference in Singapore.
“When I look at that situation, it’s too much risk... You can’t trust those networks are going to be protected.”
The US Commerce Department last month placed Huawei on an “entity list” on grounds of national security, a move that curbs its access to US-made components it needs for its equipment. A 90-day reprieve was later issued.
A number of countries have also blocked Huawei from working on their mobile networks and companies have stepped back from the firm following the US ban, citing legal requirements.
Concerns about Huawei have escalated as the company has risen to become the world leader in telecom networking equipment and one of the top smartphone manufacturers alongside Samsung and Apple.
The US has long voiced suspicions that Huawei is controlled by the Chinese government and thus a global security threat — charges strongly denied by the firm and Beijing.
Founder Ren Zhengfei is a former soldier in China’s People’s Liberation Army.

US cuts off India preferential trade access

Updated 01 June 2019
AFP
Updated 01 June 2019
AFP

  • India has been the single biggest beneficiary of the decades-old US Generalized System of Preferences program
  • The US had a $26.7 billion trade deficit with India in 2017-2018
Updated 01 June 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States will end preferential trade treatment for India from Wednesday, US President Donald Trump has announced, in a fresh economic headwind for New Delhi alongside slowing growth and record unemployment.
India has been the single biggest beneficiary of the decades-old US Generalized System of Preferences program, allowing the country to export $5.7 billion worth of duty-free goods in 2017, according to figures from US Congress.
Trump said in a statement issued late Friday that he wanted greater access for US goods to the giant South Asian nation.
“I have determined that India has not assured the United States that India will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets,” Trump said.
“Accordingly, it is appropriate to terminate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country.”
Trump announced in March that he would be ending the preferential trade accord with India, but did not give a date.
Washington has sought to make India a closer diplomatic ally, but has long complained about limited access to the huge market of 1.3 billion people.
The US had a $26.7 billion trade deficit with India in 2017-2018.
The announcement is the latest headwind to threaten the Hindu nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was re-elected to his second term in a landslide just weeks ago after campaigning partly on his record as an economic reformer.
Official figures released Friday showed that India’s growth slowed for the third straight quarter to 5.8% in January-March, while unemployment hit a 45-year high in 2018.
The Indian government made no immediate comment on Washington’s move, but media reports said New Delhi was considering higher import duties on more than 20 US goods including agricultural produce and chemicals.
Indian commerce secretary Anup Wadahan played down the move to end the country’s GSP status in March, saying that preferential trade accounted for a fraction of its nearly $80 million in annual exports to the US.

