What We Are Reading Today: Ghosts of Gold Mountain
Chang, professor of humanities and history at Stanford University, has written a fascinating account of the labor and technology involved in building the Transcontinental Railroad.
Hired at sub-market wages, which were still more than they might have imagined earning at home, thousands of Chinese men risked their lives to make the railroad a reality.
Ghosts of Gold Mountain “is nothing less than a fantastic feat of scholarship that not merely shines a spotlight onto a group that have nearly vanished from America’s historical memory, but makes them all come alive again,” said a review published in goodreads.com.
A lack of primary sources detailing the lives of the men who built one half of the transcontinental railroad — not a single diary and only a few letters — means Chang is forced to rely on payroll documents, inventory lists, folk songs, and other such sources to piece together his story.