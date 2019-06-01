You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: Ghosts of Gold Mountain
What We Are Reading Today: Ghosts of Gold Mountain

In this groundbreaking account, award-winning scholar Gordon H. Chang draws on unprecedented research to recover the Chinese railroad workers’ stories and celebrate their role in remaking America.
Chang, professor of humanities and history at Stanford University, has written a fascinating account of the labor and technology involved in building the Transcontinental Railroad.
Hired at sub-market wages, which were still more than they might have imagined earning at home, thousands of Chinese men risked their lives to make the railroad a reality.
Ghosts of Gold Mountain “is nothing less than a fantastic feat of scholarship that not merely shines a spotlight onto a group that have nearly vanished from America’s historical memory, but makes them all come alive again,” said a review published in goodreads.com.
A lack of primary sources detailing the lives of the men who built one half of the transcontinental railroad — not a single diary and only a few letters — means Chang is forced to rely on payroll documents, inventory lists, folk songs, and other such sources to piece together his story.

What We Are Reading Today: The Making of a Justice by John Paul Stevens

Updated 30 May 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Making of a Justice by John Paul Stevens

Updated 30 May 2019
Arab News
0

The Making of a Justice: Reflections on My First 94 Years is a comprehensive memoir of Justice John Paul Stevens. 

He offers an intimate and illuminating account of his service on the US Supreme Court. 

It is a must read for those trying to better understand the US and the constitution, according to critics. 

Justice Stevens witnessed so much American history as he sat on the top court for 34 years as one of America’s most beloved jurists. 

Justice Stevens was appointed to the court by former President Gerald Ford and resigned during Barack Obama’s first term in office. 

Ford wrote in 2005 that he was prepared to let “history’s judgment” of his presidency rest exclusively on his decision in 1975 to nominate Stevens. Barack Obama scrawled his endorsement on a birthday note to Stevens in 2014 — “We miss you on the Court!”

“The cross-party embrace of Stevens by these two presidents shows the distance to the right the Republican Party has traveled from Ford to President Donald Trump far more than Stevens’s own shift in the opposite direction,” critic Emily Bazelon said in a review for The New York Times. 

Topics: Book Review

