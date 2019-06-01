You are here

  • Home
  • Boris Johnson would make ‘excellent’ British PM: Trump
﻿

Boris Johnson would make ‘excellent’ British PM: Trump

A British judge has ruled that former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will be summoned to court to answer questions about his possible misconduct in public office during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016. (File/AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
0

Boris Johnson would make ‘excellent’ British PM: Trump

  • Trump was speaking ahead of the start of a state visit to Britain on Monday, during which he will meet Theresa May
  • May is set to resign on June 7 over her failure to deliver a deal to bring Britain out of the EU
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: US President Donald Trump has said British former foreign minister Boris Johnson would make an “excellent” prime minister to replace Theresa May.
Trump was speaking ahead of the start of a state visit to Britain on Monday, during which he will meet May.
She is set to resign on June 7 over her failure to deliver a deal to bring Britain out of the European Union.
Asked by the British tabloid newspaper The Sun for his opinion on the 12 candidates to replace her, Trump said, “I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent.
“I have always liked him. I don’t know that he is going to be chosen, but I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person.”
He added that several candidates in the Conservative leadership race had asked for his support, without revealing who.
A key Leave campaigner in the Brexit referendum, Johnson has said he is prepared to take Britain out of the European Union, “deal or no deal.”
In the interview, Trump also repeated his criticism of how May has handled Brexit negotiations, saying Britain had allowed the EU to “have all the cards.”
“It is very hard to play well when one side has all the advantage,” he said. “I had mentioned to Theresa that you have got to build up your ammunition.”
May concluded a divorce agreement with the EU in November but her deal was rejected three times by the British parliament, forcing her to seek a delay in leaving the bloc, now scheduled for October 31.
Commenting on Britain’s domestic politics and opining on ruling-party leadership choices at a sensitive time would normally be an unusual move for a US president — but not for Trump, a former reality-TV star who often speaks his mind.
It could however add to tensions during Trump’s three-day visit to Britain.
Trump is to be received in Buckingham Palace on Monday by Queen Elizabeth II.
He will then have a discussion with Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne who is known for speaking out against global warming — an issue Trump is dismissive of. The president has decided to pull the US out of the Paris climate change agreement that seeks to curb carbon emissions.
A meeting with Meghan, the former US actress who married Charles’s second son Prince Harry, is not on the agenda for Trump, whom she criticized during his 2016 campaign to be America’s leader.
“What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump said of Meghan, though he also said he was “sure she will do excellently” as a princess.
As for protests that are expected to dog Trump’s state visit, the president insisted “I think I am really — I hope — I am really loved in the UK.”

Topics: Boris Johnson Donald Trump Brexit

Related

0
World
UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims
0
Business & Economy
British finance minister says: Kill the spectre of a no-deal Brexit

Appointment of Amit Shah as India’s home minister sparks concern among minorities

Home Minister Amit Shah
Updated 01 June 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

Appointment of Amit Shah as India’s home minister sparks concern among minorities

  • The announcement on Friday that the BJP president had been appointed home minister was widely criticized on social media
Updated 01 June 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: Amit Shah’s appointment as India’s new minister of home affairs less than a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his second term in office on Thursday has sparked concern in India’s political circles.
Shah — a close confidant of Modi and president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — is a controversial appointment, not least because of his alleged links to extrajudicial killings during his tenure as interior minister in the western state of Gujarat.
In 2010, Shah was named as the “prime accused” in the “fake encounter” killings of a Muslim couple — Shohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Ishrat Jahan — accused of being terror operatives. The Supreme Court banished Shah from Gujarat that same year to protect the witnesses and evidence in the case. In 2014, the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence.
In this week’s general elections, Shah was in news once again, this time for statements he made regarding the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill. He announced that the NRC — a controversial register that is being prepared in the state of Assam to identify genuine citizens of India — would also be extended to the eastern state of West Bengal, which shares a border with Bangladesh of more than 2,200 kilometers.
Many Muslims in Assam see the NRC as an instrument to disenfranchise them and to classify them as illegal Bangladeshi migrants.
Shah also gave his backing to the Citizenship Amendment Act, which aims to give Indian citizenship to Hindu, Buddhist, Parsi and Sikh minorities from neighboring countries.
Critics say that if the government succeeds in amending the 1956 Citizenship Act, it will officially declare India a Hindu state. There are fears that Muslims would be then be relegated to second-class citizens.
The BJP leader was also vocal about removing Article 370 from the constitution. That article grants autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The announcement on Friday that the BJP president had been appointed home minister was widely criticized on social media.
Journalist Rana Ayyub, who has covered Gujarat extensively, wrote on social media: “Amit Shah, the first serving Home Minister of state to be arrested for extra judicial murder and extortion, declared tadipaar (banished from state) by Supreme Court, is now the Home Minister of India. Let this sink in.”

HIGHLIGHtS

•In 2010, Amit Shah was named as the ‘prime accused’ in the ‘fake encounter’ killings of a Muslim couple — Shohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Ishrat Jahan — accused of being terror operatives. •The Supreme Court banished Shah from Gujarat that same year to protect the witnesses and evidence in the case.

Writer Mitali Sharan tweeted: “Amit Shah is Home Minister. What a time to be alive.”
The appointment of BJP National Executive member Pratap Chandra Sarangi as a minister of state has also drawn criticism.
Sarangi was leader of the hardline, rightwing Hindu group Bajarang Dal in the state of Orissa when a Hindu mob burned Christian missionary Graham Steins and his two sons alive in 1999. Many alleged that Bajarang Dal was behind the killings, but an official enquiry found no evidence that any single group was responsible.
“I am not surprised by the appointment of Amit Shah and Sarangi as ministers,” said Prof. Apoorvanand of Delhi University. “The message of the electoral mandate is that you have to accept people like them. You have to accept a terror-accused Pragya Thakur as your leader. You have to accept people who praise the killer of Mahatma Gandhi. You have to accept the majoritarian ideology. We should not be surprised at all.
“The prime minister’s words, ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka viswash’ (together with all, development for all, and inculcate trust in all), do not carry any meaning with individuals with clear anti-minority track records occupying high office,” he continued.

Social activist Harsh Mander, who works with survivors of mass violence, told Arab News: “It’s a worrying signal both in the context of defense of the rights of minorities and the rights of liberals to dissent. I am not optimistic today.”
He went on to describe the government’s plans to extend the NRC to other states and to amend the Citizenship Act as “a complete subversion of the constitutional framework, which is cumulatively worrying.”

Latest updates

US cuts off India preferential trade access
0
Bombay Brasserie: A luxury experience of Indian cuisine
0
Muchachas: Mucho to be happy about at this Mexican restaurant
0
Boris Johnson would make ‘excellent’ British PM: Trump
0
Sustainable and ethical fashion gaining currency in Egypt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.