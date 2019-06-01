Muchachas: Mucho to be happy about at this Mexican restaurant

DUBAI: I don’t know why this gem isn’t more famous because its food and ambience are excellent.
Muchachas can be found at the Holiday Inn Express in Al-Safa and offers a set iftar menu for $44 during Ramadan.
The iftar has everything a hungry diner could want: Four courses and drinks at a pocket-friendly price.
We started with seasonal fruit, dates, creamy guacamole and tortilla chips. Chicken wings had crispy skin and moist meat, and were coated in a tasty combination of sweet and spicy sauce.
Guests pick three dishes from the selection offered for the second course. I liked my choices - salmon and shrimp - but we found the quesadilla to be dry.
The third course is all about tacos and guests can pick three flavors out of the five available.
My favorite was the crab taco. It was crunchy, delicious and different. My friend thought her chicken tacos were juicy and flavorful.
The desserts were delightful. Light and crispy churros. Dreamy ice cream with apple taquitos.
We tried three mocktails - El Dorado, Berryland, and Carribean Sea - and they were all refreshing.
The setting is fun and inviting, with cacti and sombreros, and the staff are attentive.
