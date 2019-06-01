You are here

Muchachas: Mucho to be happy about at this Mexican restaurant

Muchachas offers a set iftar menu for $44 during Ramadan.
Kateryna Kadabashy
  Muchachas can be found at the Holiday Inn Express in Al-Safa
  The setting is fun and inviting, with cacti and sombreros, and the staff are attentive
Kateryna Kadabashy
DUBAI: I don’t know why this gem isn’t more famous because its food and ambience are excellent.
Muchachas can be found at the Holiday Inn Express in Al-Safa and offers a set iftar menu for $44 during Ramadan.
The iftar has everything a hungry diner could want: Four courses and drinks at a pocket-friendly price.
We started with seasonal fruit, dates, creamy guacamole and tortilla chips. Chicken wings had crispy skin and moist meat, and were coated in a tasty combination of sweet and spicy sauce.
Guests pick three dishes from the selection offered for the second course. I liked my choices - salmon and shrimp - but we found the quesadilla to be dry.
The third course is all about tacos and guests can pick three flavors out of the five available.
My favorite was the crab taco. It was crunchy, delicious and different. My friend thought her chicken tacos were juicy and flavorful.
The desserts were delightful. Light and crispy churros. Dreamy ice cream with apple taquitos. 
We tried three mocktails - El Dorado, Berryland, and Carribean Sea - and they were all refreshing.
The setting is fun and inviting, with cacti and sombreros, and the staff are attentive.

Bombay Brasserie: A luxury experience of Indian cuisine

Kateryna Kadabashy
Bombay Brasserie: A luxury experience of Indian cuisine

  It is located in Taj Dubai in the Downtown area
  Prices run on the higher end, with the set menu at $53 per person
Kateryna Kadabashy
DUBAI: This restaurant is designed to give you a luxurious experience of Indian cuisine in the heart of Dubai.

It is located in Taj Dubai in the Downtown area, and you can feel the level of luxury from the moment you enter Bombay Brasserie.

Dimly lit hallways lead you to the wooden tables and colorful furniture. Some of the walls are even decorated with hand-drawn historic images of India. The open kitchen allows visitors to see the chefs cooking dishes right in front of them.

The food is brought to you in a tray, with a small portion of each selection on the menu. The smoky, tender Murgh Angara tandoori smoked chicken, was exceptional as were the spicy fried prawns, Kariveplai Prawn Varuval. The lamb dishes, though, such as the Siri Paya lamb head soup or the Jarees lamb meat, cooked with wheat and caramelized onions, were overly salty.

The presentation of the food at Bombay Brasserie is exceptional, with some of the dishes were adorned with edible gold leaves, whilst the staff at the restaurant are friendly and attentive. Even the chef came to ask us if we had enjoyed the experience.

Prices run on the higher end, with the set menu at $53 per person. That said, there is free valet parking, and dates and other iftar treats are included for Ramadan.

