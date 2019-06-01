You are here

A Kuwait-based non-profit helps young Arabs discover their self-worth

LoYAC is devoted to the empowerment of youth. (Supplied)
Updated 51 sec ago
JETHU ABRAHAM 
A Kuwait-based non-profit helps young Arabs discover their self-worth

  • LoYAC was started by Fareah Al-Saqqaf on finding out that most of those behind the 9/11 attacks were below 30
  • LoYAC has spread its wings to open chapters in Jordan, Lebanon and even Yemen
Updated 51 sec ago
JETHU ABRAHAM 
KUWAIT: Fareah Al-Saqqaf has the bearing of someone who believes in changing mindsets for the greater good. It is this sense of purpose that led to the creation of the Lothan Youth Achievement Center (LoYAC), Kuwait’s pioneering non-profit organization devoted to empowerment and positive development of youth.
“Soon after the September 11, 2001 attacks, followed by the declaration of war by the US, we saw similar aggressive attitudes in the Middle East as well. As civilians of this region, we had a duty to respond to these developments with something positive,” she said.
The fact that almost all the perpetrators of the four coordinated terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, DC were below 30 years of age came as a rude awakening for Al-Saqqaf.
Together with seven of her friends, she decided to start an organization to provide the youth of Kuwait with “intelligent choices and help them discover their self-worth.”
Recalling those turbulent times, Al-Saqqaf says: “Back in 2002, there was a dearth of such activities, especially in Kuwait, and our first project was called the Smart Options program.
“It offered three opportunities for the youth: summer internships, voluntary activities or a weekend devoted to studying a culture or participating in a sport.
“As time went on, our scope expanded and today we have 15 programs with sub-entities such as the AC Milan football school and LAPA, LoYAC’s performing arts arm.”
Aiming to offer a holistic solution to the problem of disengaged young people in Kuwait, Al-Saqqaf’s team set out to forge new partnerships and draw up plans for purposeful activities.
“The initial response was quite good. We were encouraged a lot by the parents and the youth as well as the local media,” Al-Saqqaf said.


“I suppose it partly stemmed from the fact that LoYAC’s philosophy was to work in tandem with different community sectors. Be it finding internships for young people in private organizations or voluntary roles in civil society groups such as the Red Crescent, we saw ourselves as facilitators of a wholesome community ecosystem.
“The government recognized the work we were doing and supported us by offering space for our academy.”
Soon, LoYAC spread its wings to open chapters in Jordan, Lebanon and even Yemen, something Al-Saqqaf narrates with evident pride.
“We started in Yemen in 2015, just a few months before the war erupted, and we are still going strong there. The number of beneficiaries of our program in Yemen alone could be in the range of 12,000.
“We have educated 2,000 women through our chapter in Yemen over the past two years. It is managed by the local community, with financial and advisory support from us.”
Al-Saqqaf believes that a mindset change is essential, not just for the Arab world but humanity as a whole.
She considers the creation of LAPA an act of defiance against a strain of extremist thinking that was slowly creeping into vulnerable communities.
“So we took up the challenge of reviving performing arts in the region through such forms as theater, dance and music,” she said. “Good progress has been made in this area.”
Al-Saqqaf often faces criticism for LoYAC’s socially liberal philosophy and global values, but it is something she takes in her stride.
“We do get a lot of support from the community as well as the government, which can upset some people,” she said. “But I am used to it. I just try to find solutions to the challenges we face.”

This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of The Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

Mena House: Cairo’s most legendary ‘family hotel’

An inside view of Mena House. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 01 June 2019
SHERIF EL-TOUNY
Mena House: Cairo's most legendary 'family hotel'

  • It is named after the first king referenced in the Tablet of Abydos
Updated 01 June 2019
SHERIF EL-TOUNY
CAIRO: In the shadow of the great pyramids of Giza lies Cairo’s most historic hotel, Mena House. 
This legendary hotel has played host to kings, queens and heads of state, including Empress Eugenie of France and Winston Churchill, as well as well-known figures such as Agatha Christie and Charlie Chaplin. 
Mena House was originally a hunting lodge built by Khedive Ismail for the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869, to receive Empress Eugenie and other dignitaries who attended the event.
In 1883, Frederick and Jessie Head, a couple on their honeymoon, acquired the former hunting lodge and enlarged the house and added a second floor. Finding the air beneficial, they built a small sanatorium, hoping that invalids might recover there and gain a new lease of life.
As they sought a name for their estate, Professor A.H. Saya made the suggestion that it should be called Mena House, after the first king referenced in the Tablet of Abydos.
A few years later, Mena House was sold to another wealthy couple, Hugh and Ethel Locke-King, Once the couple had settled into their desert house, Ethel decided to create a hotel. She hired a Cairo-based English architect, Henri Favarger, to create their hotel, plotted out in the desert beside the lodge, which the Locke-Kings retained as their own private residence.
The Mena House “family hotel,” with 80 guest rooms, was opened in 1887. Rooms were spacious with 10 foot-high ceilings, fireplaces, and were furnished with English furniture.
The hotel had a billiard room, a darkroom for amateur photographers, a studio for artists, a stylish dining room, a library, and the services of a French chef in the fashionable restaurant. The Italian photographer Fasani had his studio at the hotel.
Four years after the opening, a swimming bath was added to the hotel, the first of its kind in Egypt. 
The 1913-1914 tourism season was a great success in Egypt, but World War I came to the country — and with it martial law. A camp was erected behind Mena House to host the Australian troops. It later became a hospital, and remained so for the rest of the war.

FAST FACT

Mena House was originally a hunting lodge built by Khedive Ismail for the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869, to receive Empress Eugenie and other dignitaries who attended the event.

In 1943, Mena House had one of its most exciting years. Plans for Overlord, the invasion of Europe, had to be discussed by Churchill and Roosevelt, and operations in Southeast Asia needed consultation with Gen. Chiang Kai-shek. It was decided that the Big Three conference should take place at the Mena House Hotel, where the independence of the Korean Peninsula was announced.
In 1954, the Egyptian hotels company was nationalized and the ownership and management of Mena House was given to the Egyptian General Company for Tourism and Hotels (EGOTH). 
In 1972, the hotel was meticulously renovated and expansions incorporated. A new wing with 300 rooms was added as well as a new swimming pool, and a new lobby was built in place of the old tennis court.
In 1977, Mena House was the official venue for the Mena House Conference, the pre-Camp David peace talks between Egypt and Israel.
In February 2018, Mena House became a member of the Marriott International family and was renamed Marriott Mena House, Cairo. The hotel now features 330 rooms and suites, three restaurants, a lounge bar, extensive banquet and conference facilities for up to 700 guests and a large outdoor banquet space for up to 2,000 guests. Recreational facilities include a large swimming pool, heated in winter, and a spa and fitness center.
Those who have stayed at the hotel include King Farouk of Egypt, US President Richard Nixon, King Gustav of Sweden, King Umberto of Italy, Emperor of Ethiopia Haile Selassie and the English military commander Field Marshal Montgomery. The wing where Montgomery stayed still carries his name.

