Taliban leader indicates no cease-fire anytime soon

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had proposed a nationwide cease-fire at the start of Ramadan early last month, but the Taliban rejected the offer. (File/AFP)
AFP
KABUL: The Taliban are unlikely to call a cease-fire any time soon, the group’s leader indicated Saturday, though he said the “doors of dialogue” with the US remain open.
The rare message from Haibatullah Akhundzada comes after a sixth round of US-led talks ended last month in Qatar with little sign of progress and amid continued bloodshed across Afghanistan.
“The doors of dialogue and negotiations have been kept open and at this very moment, the (Taliban) negotiation team... is engaged in negotiations with the American side,” Akhundzada said in a message ahead of the upcoming festival of Eid, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had proposed a nationwide cease-fire at the start of Ramadan early last month, but the Taliban rejected the offer.
Last year, the Taliban observed a three-day cease-fire over Eid and many Afghans — exhausted by decades of war and violence — had pinned their hopes on another truce this year.
But Akhundzada said: “No one should expect us to pour cold water on the heated battlefronts of jihad or forget our 40-year sacrifices before reaching our objectives.”
In a sign of Afghans’ frustration with their country’s seemingly unending conflict, a group of protesters have restarted a peace march that last year saw them walking across Afghanistan and into the capital Kabul.
Bismillah Watandost, a spokesman for the People’s Peace Movement, told AFP on Saturday that about 30 people had started the walk late Thursday, heading from Lashkar Gah to Musa Qala in Helmand province, a Taliban stronghold.
“We will be marching 150 kilometers (93 miles). Some of our friends have blisters on their feet from wearing old shoes,” Watandost said.
“This is our first peace march during the holy month of Ramadan, all of us are fasting.”
He said the group aims to express to the Taliban the pain and suffering of Afghans.
“Even if we are intimidated with death threats, we won’t care about it,” Watandost said.
On Friday, former president Hamid Karzai mistakenly declared the Taliban had announced a new cease-fire after hearing an old message the insurgents had put out last year.
Karzai’s announcement unleashed a brief spell of confusion across the country, with media outlets firing off tweets and breaking news reports announcing the alleged truce.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Boris Johnson would make ‘excellent’ British PM: Trump

AFP
LONDON: US President Donald Trump has said British former foreign minister Boris Johnson would make an “excellent” prime minister to replace Theresa May.
Trump was speaking ahead of the start of a state visit to Britain on Monday, during which he will meet May.
She is set to resign on June 7 over her failure to deliver a deal to bring Britain out of the European Union.
Asked by the British tabloid newspaper The Sun for his opinion on the 12 candidates to replace her, Trump said, “I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent.
“I have always liked him. I don’t know that he is going to be chosen, but I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person.”
He added that several candidates in the Conservative leadership race had asked for his support, without revealing who.
A key Leave campaigner in the Brexit referendum, Johnson has said he is prepared to take Britain out of the European Union, “deal or no deal.”
In the interview, Trump also repeated his criticism of how May has handled Brexit negotiations, saying Britain had allowed the EU to “have all the cards.”
“It is very hard to play well when one side has all the advantage,” he said. “I had mentioned to Theresa that you have got to build up your ammunition.”
May concluded a divorce agreement with the EU in November but her deal was rejected three times by the British parliament, forcing her to seek a delay in leaving the bloc, now scheduled for October 31.
Commenting on Britain’s domestic politics and opining on ruling-party leadership choices at a sensitive time would normally be an unusual move for a US president — but not for Trump, a former reality-TV star who often speaks his mind.
It could however add to tensions during Trump’s three-day visit to Britain.
Trump is to be received in Buckingham Palace on Monday by Queen Elizabeth II.
He will then have a discussion with Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne who is known for speaking out against global warming — an issue Trump is dismissive of. The president has decided to pull the US out of the Paris climate change agreement that seeks to curb carbon emissions.
A meeting with Meghan, the former US actress who married Charles’s second son Prince Harry, is not on the agenda for Trump, whom she criticized during his 2016 campaign to be America’s leader.
“What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump said of Meghan, though he also said he was “sure she will do excellently” as a princess.
As for protests that are expected to dog Trump’s state visit, the president insisted “I think I am really — I hope — I am really loved in the UK.”

Topics: Boris Johnson Donald Trump Brexit

