Dubai-based label Beige is all about timeless elegance

DUBAI: Dubai-based womenswear label Beige has unveiled a Spring/Summer 2019 collection full of statement-making sartorial glamor.

The sophisticated line features oversized, puffed silhouettes and is based on a demure color palette of creams and various shades of green, with a pale mauve and steel blue also making an appearance.

Launched in 2017 by Emirati designer Muna Al-Othaiman, Beige outfits have been spotted on runways around the world, including a showcase at London Modest Fashion Week in 2018.

At the time, the designer was featured in the Emerging Design Talent category, but she has gone on to make quite a name for herself in the UAE.

The Esmod graduate spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia last year and shared more about the beginnings of the brand.

“I love casualwear with a couture element, but could never really find anything on the market that suited my personal style, so I decided to create Beige,” she told the magazine.

She also revealed the sort of woman she is looking to dress in her unique pieces.

“The Beige woman is feminine, educated and worldly. She invests in timeless pieces which elevate her wardrobe and never compromises on quality. She is a trendsetter with her effortless and confident style,” Al-Othaiman said.

Her silhouettes are forgiving and graceful, with A-line cuts and poufy sleeves found dotted across the new collection.

Embellishments are used sparingly, but the designer does have a penchant for silk buttons, which can be found on fitted sleeves throughout the line and are reminiscent of the hooked buttons found on many wedding dresses.

Rouched collars and embossed prints of twisting leaves can also be found in the new line, which is refreshingly understated.

From structured, cream-colored options to tulle creations in black — with frilled borders, lace and dotted tulle combined together to create a delicate mix-and-match ensemble — the designer offers up a variety of choices.

Each piece fits into the collection, there’s nothing jarring about any of the outfits despite subtle shifts in shade and style.

Although some fashion-lovers do prefer a tighter cut, with more cinched in waists and figure-hugging options, this collection is all about the beauty of the fabric and the off-beat colors, making it the perfect option to stand out for all the right reasons this Eid Al-Fitr.