Dubai-based label Beige is all about timeless elegance

Dubai-based womenswear label Beige is offering up a sophisticated Spring/Summer 2019 collection. (Supplied/Instagram)
Updated 01 June 2019
Arab News
  • The sophisticated line features oversized, puffed silhouettes
  • Launched in 2017 by Emirati designer Muna Al-Othaiman, Beige outfits have been spotted on runways around the world
DUBAI: Dubai-based womenswear label Beige has unveiled a Spring/Summer 2019 collection full of statement-making sartorial glamor.

The sophisticated line features oversized, puffed silhouettes and is based on a demure color palette of creams and various shades of green, with a pale mauve and steel blue also making an appearance.

Launched in 2017 by Emirati designer Muna Al-Othaiman, Beige outfits have been spotted on runways around the world, including a showcase at London Modest Fashion Week in 2018.

At the time, the designer was featured in the Emerging Design Talent category, but she has gone on to make quite a name for herself in the UAE.

The Esmod graduate spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia last year and shared more about the beginnings of the brand.

“I love casualwear with a couture element, but could never really find anything on the market that suited my personal style, so I decided to create Beige,” she told the magazine.

She also revealed the sort of woman she is looking to dress in her unique pieces.

“The Beige woman is feminine, educated and worldly. She invests in timeless pieces which elevate her wardrobe and never compromises on quality. She is a trendsetter with her effortless and confident style,” Al-Othaiman said.

Her silhouettes are forgiving and graceful, with A-line cuts and poufy sleeves found dotted across the new collection.

Embellishments are used sparingly, but the designer does have a penchant for silk buttons, which can be found on fitted sleeves throughout the line and are reminiscent of the hooked buttons found on many wedding dresses.

Rouched collars and embossed prints of twisting leaves can also be found in the new line, which is refreshingly understated.

From structured, cream-colored options to tulle creations in black — with frilled borders, lace and dotted tulle combined together to create a delicate mix-and-match ensemble — the designer offers up a variety of choices.

Each piece fits into the collection, there’s nothing jarring about any of the outfits despite subtle shifts in shade and style.

Although some fashion-lovers do prefer a tighter cut, with more cinched in waists and figure-hugging options, this collection is all about the beauty of the fabric and the off-beat colors, making it the perfect option to stand out for all the right reasons this Eid Al-Fitr.

Topics: Dubai emirati designer

Bombay Brasserie: A luxury experience of Indian cuisine

Updated 01 June 2019
Kateryna Kadabashy
Bombay Brasserie: A luxury experience of Indian cuisine

  • It is located in Taj Dubai in the Downtown area
  • Prices run on the higher end, with the set menu at $53 per person
Updated 01 June 2019
Kateryna Kadabashy
DUBAI: This restaurant is designed to give you a luxurious experience of Indian cuisine in the heart of Dubai.

It is located in Taj Dubai in the Downtown area, and you can feel the level of luxury from the moment you enter Bombay Brasserie.

Dimly lit hallways lead you to the wooden tables and colorful furniture. Some of the walls are even decorated with hand-drawn historic images of India. The open kitchen allows visitors to see the chefs cooking dishes right in front of them.

The food is brought to you in a tray, with a small portion of each selection on the menu. The smoky, tender Murgh Angara tandoori smoked chicken, was exceptional as were the spicy fried prawns, Kariveplai Prawn Varuval. The lamb dishes, though, such as the Siri Paya lamb head soup or the Jarees lamb meat, cooked with wheat and caramelized onions, were overly salty.

The presentation of the food at Bombay Brasserie is exceptional, with some of the dishes were adorned with edible gold leaves, whilst the staff at the restaurant are friendly and attentive. Even the chef came to ask us if we had enjoyed the experience.

Prices run on the higher end, with the set menu at $53 per person. That said, there is free valet parking, and dates and other iftar treats are included for Ramadan.

Topics: iftar

