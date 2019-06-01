You are here

Grief in Sevilla as former star Jose Antonio Reyes killed in car crash

In this file photo taken on May 23, 2015 Sevilla's then forward Jose Antonio Reyes celebrates a goal during the Spanish league football match Malaga CF vs Sevilla FC at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga. (AFP)
Updated 01 June 2019
AFP
Grief in Sevilla as former star Jose Antonio Reyes killed in car crash

  • He won Premier League and FA Cup medals at Arsenal
  • He also won domestic league titles with Real Madrid and Benfica
Updated 01 June 2019
AFP
MADRID: Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Spain star Jose Antonio Reyes has been killed in a car crash, his hometown club Sevilla said on Saturday. He was 35.
Reyes, who shot to fame at Sevilla before a switch to Arsenal, followed by spells at Real and Atletico Madrid, was on the books with second-tier Spanish club Extremadura.
“We couldn’t be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace,” Sevilla, where he spent two four-year spells, said on Twitter.
The emergency services in Andalusia and the authorities in the player’s home town, Utrera, said Reyes died in an accident on the main road from Sevilla to Utrera. They said another member of his family also died and a third person was injured.
Spain captain Sergio Ramos, who is also from the province of Seville, came through the youth team just after Reyes and later played with him at Real Madrid also tweeted his grief.
“Broken. Shattered,” wrote Ramos. “I have no words. All the affection for the family. We will always remember you, my friend! RIP brother.”
Reyes won a European under-21 title with Spain in 2002 and went on to play 21 times for Spain between 2003 and 2006, scoring four goals.
He won Premier League and FA Cup medals at Arsenal and came on as a late substitute when the Gunners lost the 2006 Champions League final to Barcelona.
He helped Sevilla win the Spanish second division in his first stint at the club. He won the Europa League five times, twice with Atletico Madrid and three times in his second spell at Sevilla.
He also won domestic league titles with Real Madrid and Benfica.
After leaving Sevilla in 2016, Reyes played for Espanyol, Cordoba and Xinjian Tianshan in China, before arriving at Extremadura this year as a free agent.
“With broken hearts we announce the news of our player Jose Antonio Reyes’ death in a car crash and we ask for you to pray for his soul,” Extremadura said.
Monchi, who overlapped with Reyes as a player at Sevilla and is now the club’s director of football, also tweeted his sadness and referred to wingback Antonio Puerta, who died of a cardiac arrest playing for Sevilla in 2007.
“Impossible news to believe, impossible to digest, that hard my God,” wrote Monchi. “What a left flank you are going to make, Antonio and you, up there.”

Topics: football soccer Sevilla La Liga Spain

Matt Henry shines as New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka in World Cup

Updated 01 June 2019
AFP
Matt Henry shines as New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka in World Cup

  • The Kiwis cruised home in 16.1 overs to register their third win in a World Cup game by 10 wickets
  • Henry’s spell of seven straight overs that opened the gates for New Zealand’s domination
Updated 01 June 2019
AFP
CARDIFF: New Zealand made a flying start to their World Cup campaign as paceman Matt Henry struck three times in a 10-wicket trashing of woeful Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Henry returned figures of 3-29 and combined with fellow paceman Lockie Ferguson, who also took three wickets, to bowl out Sri Lanka for just 136 in 29.2 overs in Cardiff.
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro then hit unbeaten half-centuries to make short work of their modest target.
The Kiwis cruised home in 16.1 overs to register their third win in a World Cup game by 10 wickets.
The right-left batting combination of Guptill, who hit 73, and Munro, who scored 58, had little trouble in smashing the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground.
Guptill hammered eight fours and two sixes including one hit that sailed out of the ground.
But it was Henry’s spell of seven straight overs that opened the gates for New Zealand’s domination against the 1996 champions.
“It’s a great start for us. You want a balanced attack going into any surface. It is important that you have that to have aggressive options for different occasions,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.
“The two at the top played beautifully. It was nice for those guys to play a few shots. It was a good all-round performance.”
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne added: “It was a good toss to win. In the morning it was seaming and swinging. They had that advantage and they have good bowlers to do that, so they took their chance.
“The batters aren’t low on confidence. We batted well in some practice games and we work really hard. We need to think about the game.”
Henry stood out in the absence of senior paceman Tim Southee, who missed the game due to a calf injury, with his incisive pace and swing.
He struck with the second delivery of the game to send Lahiru Thirimanne trudging back to the pavilion after the left-handed opener had hit a boundary from the first ball.
Thirimanne was initially ruled not out by the on-field umpire, but the Kiwis successfully reviewed the lbw call in their favor after replays suggested the ball pitched on line and would have hit the batsman’s leg stump.
The left-handed Karunaratne, who has returned to the one-day side after a gap of four years, then put on 42 runs for the second wicket with Kusal Perera.
But Williamson kept Henry on for the bowler’s fifth over and the decision paid off as he got Perera for 29 and Kusal Mendis without scoring on successive deliveries.
Dhananjaya de Silva played the hat-trick ball with a glorious off drive, but soon fell to the pace of Lockie Ferguson after being trapped lbw.
Karunaratne fought on to register his third ODI fifty in 81 balls before he ran out of partners after Lasith Malinga was bowled by Ferguson for one.
Karunaratne’s unbeaten 52 made him only the second opener in World Cup history to carry his bat through a completed innings.
The feat had previously been achieved by the West Indies’ Ridley Jacobs, who made an unbeaten 49 against Australia in 1999.
Pacemen Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, the team’s only spinner, claimed a wicket each.
New Zealand, runners-up in the 2015 edition, will next face Bangladesh on June 5, while Sri Lanka meet Afghanistan on June 4.
Topics: Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC New Zealand New Zealand cricket Sri Lanka Sri Lanka cricket

