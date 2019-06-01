You are here

Israel to auction classrooms donated by EU to Palestinian children

A Palestinian boy sits on a chair with a national flag as Israeli authorities demolish a school site in the village of Yatta, south of the West Bank city of Hebron. (File/AFP)
  • Israel’s defence ministry plans to auction 2 prefabricated classrooms that were donated to Palestinian schoolchildren by the EU
  • Occupation forces tore down and confiscated the classrooms in October last year
LONDON: Israel is set to auction off classrooms it seized from the occupied West Bank last year, according to a report in UK newspaper the Guardian citing an advertisement that ran in the Israeli newspaper Maariv.
The auction is due to be held next week and will take place in the offices of the Civil Administration, which tore down and confiscated the classrooms last October.
They had been intended for 49 students, in grades one to six, in Ibziq, in the northern occupied West Bank.
After the classrooms were dismantled, the EU mission to Jerusalem and Ramallah condemned Israeli authorities and called on them to rebuild the structures in the same place “without delay”.
The statement said at the time: “Every child has the right to access education and states have an obligation to protect, respect and fulfil this right, by ensuring that schools are inviolable safe spaces for children.
“The EU calls upon the Israeli authorities to halt demolitions and confiscations of Palestinian houses and property, in accordance with its obligations as an occupying power under international humanitarian law.”
The Civil Administration did not follow the EU mission’s advice and rebuild the classrooms and the agency saw the opportunity to sell the materials confiscated from Palestinian children. 
The Guardian said it had seen a list of the auction items, which showed dates, item numbers, locations and descriptions that matched the confiscated classroom structures. 
“The sale also appeared to include material confiscated from Palestinians and Israeli settlers who built without authorization,” the Guardian reported.
The Civil Administration, the Israeli body which governs the occupied West Bank, did not comment on the upcoming sale.
The Israeli military refuses to permit most new Palestinian construction in the 60 percent of the West Bank where it has exclusive control over planning and building, even as the military facilitates settler construction. 
According to Human Rights Watch, “the military has enforced this discriminatory system by razing thousands of Palestinian properties, including schools, creating pressure on Palestinians to leave their communities. When Israeli authorities have demolished schools, they have not taken steps to ensure that children in the area have access to schools of at least the same quality.”

Sudan recalls ambassador to Qatar for ‘consultations’

  • Sudan’s decision to summon its ambassador came after the country abruptly shut down the office of Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera
  • Sudan’s military in April ousted Bashir after months-long protests
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s ambassador to Qatar has returned to Khartoum for consultations, the foreign ministry said Saturday, with the envoy set to fly back to Doha soon.
The diplomat was summoned “to Khartoum for consultations and...will leave to Doha in the coming hours” to resume his work, Sudan’s ministry said.
Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry denied claims on social media the ambassador had been recalled and said it received official notification only that he was on “short leave.”
Sudan’s decision to summon its ambassador came after the country abruptly shut down the office of Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera on Thursday without giving a reason.
The news channel, which regularly broadcasts footage of demonstrations that have taken place in Sudan since December, is funded by Doha, a close ally of former president Omar Al-Bashir.
Sudan’s military in April ousted Bashir after months-long protests against his authoritarian, three-decade rule.
The ruling military council’s head Abdelfattah Al-Burhan is currently in Saudi Arabia after traveling for a string of summits. He has already visited Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
The deputy head of the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also visited Riyadh in May and met Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.
Saudi Arabia and allies including the UAE and Egypt, broke off diplomatic ties with Doha in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism, which it denies.

