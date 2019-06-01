You are here

  • Home
  • US heads to new talks with Taliban
﻿

US heads to new talks with Taliban

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad left on a 17-day trip that will also take him to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Germany, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
0

US heads to new talks with Taliban

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The US envoy negotiating with the Taliban will hold new talks this month with the insurgents in Qatar, the State Department said Saturday, as momentum builds for a deal to end America’s longest war.
Zalmay Khalilzad, a veteran US policymaker who is leading President Donald Trump’s push to broker a peace deal with the Taliban, left Friday on a 17-day trip that will also take him to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Germany, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said.
In Doha, he will resume talks with the Taliban after a break of around a month “to move the peace process forward,” the State Department said in a statement.
Khalilzad has already met six times with the Taliban in recent months as he looks to seal a deal under which the United States will pull out troops who were first deployed following the September 11, 2001 attacks.
The United States and the Taliban are believed to have largely agreed on the key demand of Washington from 2001 and again now — that the Taliban not allow Afghanistan to be used by violent extremists.
But a major sticking point remains the refusal of the Taliban to negotiate with President Ashraf Ghani’s government, which enjoys international support.
The Taliban, believing they have leverage on the military front, have also rejected Ghani’s overtures for a nationwide cease-fire.
“No one should expect us to pour cold water on the heated battlefronts of jihad or forget our 40-year sacrifices before reaching our objectives,” Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada said in a rare message released Saturday.
In Kabul, Khalilzad will meet representatives of civil society and women’s rights groups, which have been especially concerned about a larger role for the Taliban.
Khalilzad will “encourage all parties to work toward intra-Afghan negotiations that lead to a final peace settlement,” the State Department said.
Germany, another of Khalilzad’s stops, has voiced willingness to hold a meeting on peace in Afghanistan.
He will start his trip in Pakistan, the chief backer of the Taliban before September 11, which has used its contacts to facilitate the talks with the Taliban.

Topics: Taliban Zalmay Khalilzad

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Meeting of Pakistani, Afghan leaders on OIC sidelines raises hopes of better ties
0
Pakistan
Taliban says progress made at Afghan talks in Moscow but no breakthrough

Taliban leader indicates no cease-fire anytime soon

Updated 01 June 2019
AFP
0

Taliban leader indicates no cease-fire anytime soon

  • The rare message from Haibatullah Akhundzada comes after a sixth round of US-led talks ended last month
Updated 01 June 2019
AFP
0

KABUL: The Taliban are unlikely to call a cease-fire any time soon, the group’s leader indicated Saturday, though he said the “doors of dialogue” with the US remain open.
The rare message from Haibatullah Akhundzada comes after a sixth round of US-led talks ended last month in Qatar with little sign of progress and amid continued bloodshed across Afghanistan.
“The doors of dialogue and negotiations have been kept open and at this very moment, the (Taliban) negotiation team... is engaged in negotiations with the American side,” Akhundzada said in a message ahead of the upcoming festival of Eid, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had proposed a nationwide cease-fire at the start of Ramadan early last month, but the Taliban rejected the offer.
Last year, the Taliban observed a three-day cease-fire over Eid and many Afghans — exhausted by decades of war and violence — had pinned their hopes on another truce this year.
But Akhundzada said: “No one should expect us to pour cold water on the heated battlefronts of jihad or forget our 40-year sacrifices before reaching our objectives.”
In a sign of Afghans’ frustration with their country’s seemingly unending conflict, a group of protesters have restarted a peace march that last year saw them walking across Afghanistan and into the capital Kabul.
Bismillah Watandost, a spokesman for the People’s Peace Movement, told AFP on Saturday that about 30 people had started the walk late Thursday, heading from Lashkar Gah to Musa Qala in Helmand province, a Taliban stronghold.
“We will be marching 150 kilometers (93 miles). Some of our friends have blisters on their feet from wearing old shoes,” Watandost said.
“This is our first peace march during the holy month of Ramadan, all of us are fasting.”
He said the group aims to express to the Taliban the pain and suffering of Afghans.
“Even if we are intimidated with death threats, we won’t care about it,” Watandost said.
On Friday, former president Hamid Karzai mistakenly declared the Taliban had announced a new cease-fire after hearing an old message the insurgents had put out last year.
Karzai’s announcement unleashed a brief spell of confusion across the country, with media outlets firing off tweets and breaking news reports announcing the alleged truce.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

0
World
Karzai mistakenly claims new Taliban cease-fire
0
Pakistan
Taliban says progress made at Afghan talks in Moscow but no breakthrough

Latest updates

US heads to new talks with Taliban
0
US suspends funding for Iran Twitter account that trolled critics
0
‘You’ll never eat alone’: Football and fava on Egypt menu
0
Israel to auction classrooms donated by EU to Palestinian children
0
Matt Henry shines as New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka in World Cup
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.