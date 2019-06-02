You are here

  • Home
  • Mashroat to support Public Prosecution’s construction projects
﻿

Mashroat to support Public Prosecution’s construction projects

Updated 02 June 2019
Arab News
0

Mashroat to support Public Prosecution’s construction projects

Updated 02 June 2019
Arab News
0
The National Program to Support the Management of Projects in Public Entities (Mashroat) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Public Prosecution, whereby Mashroat will provide consultancy and technical support services for the Public Prosecution’s construction projects.
The agreement aims to increase the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of national infrastructure projects, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
The signing ceremony was attended by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Muqbel, Public Prosecution’s assistant undersecretary, and Ahmed bin Mutair Al-Balawi, director-general of Mashroat.
Ali bin Mohammed Al-Fadhli, director of development at the Public Prosecution, said: “The agreement we signed with Mashroat is in line with our efforts to build our projects in accordance with the best practices in the fields of project management, operation and maintenance. We also seek to establish a flexible environment to maximize project delivery.”
Mashroat Director-General Al-Balawi said: “Through these agreements, we seek to enable the public sector’s project and facilities management departments to manage their projects and facilities with greater efficiency and effectiveness.”
He said Mashroat has signed agreements with 26 public agencies so far and that this is an indication of the “constructive collaboration between government agencies to achieve the aspirations of the nation and its vision for development.”
“We will go in and assess the management of the Public Prosecution’s existing construction projects in terms of design, policies, procedures and processes followed, and the available human, technical and organizational capabilities,” Al-Balawi added.
The MoU is an implementation of a royal decree (No. 47004) dated May 31, 2018, pursuant to the Council of Ministers’ resolution stating that public entities shall establish project management offices in cooperation with Mashroat to follow up, coordinate and manage their projects and ensure their delivery.

Dubai International Hotel receives TripAdvisor awards

Updated 02 June 2019
Arab News
0

Dubai International Hotel receives TripAdvisor awards

Updated 02 June 2019
Arab News
0
The 530-room Dubai International Hotel has received the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame, as well as the 2019 Certificate of Excellence Awards for Timeless Spa, Ahlan First Class Lounge and specialty restaurant Cho Gao.
“We are so grateful and honored to be recognized by TripAdvisor year after year. This year in addition to the hotel, we are delighted to receive the Certificate of Excellence for our Timeless Spa, Ahlan First Class Lounge and our Asian restaurant Cho Gao. These accolades are testament to the outstanding level of service and dedication of our team,” said Avinash Menon, general manager.
He added: “We are immensely grateful to all our guests who have taken the time to review us and share their positive feedback with the growing community of online travel planners.”
Dubai International Hotel is strategically located within one of the world’s busiest airports (Dubai Airport — Terminal 3).
The hotel offers a special “Wake Up At The Gate” package to people taking red-eye flights, offering them an overnight stay and a pick-up service transporting them to their gate in time for their departure.

Latest updates

Dubai International Hotel receives TripAdvisor awards
0
Indian rescuers to search for eight climbers missing in Himalayas
0
Mo Salah, Origi goals bring Liverpool Champions League redemption
0
NBB joins National Fintech Talent Program
0
LuLu Hypermarket kicks off annual mango festival
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.