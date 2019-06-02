Mashroat to support Public Prosecution’s construction projects

Arab News

The National Program to Support the Management of Projects in Public Entities (Mashroat) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Public Prosecution, whereby Mashroat will provide consultancy and technical support services for the Public Prosecution’s construction projects.

The agreement aims to increase the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of national infrastructure projects, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The signing ceremony was attended by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Muqbel, Public Prosecution’s assistant undersecretary, and Ahmed bin Mutair Al-Balawi, director-general of Mashroat.

Ali bin Mohammed Al-Fadhli, director of development at the Public Prosecution, said: “The agreement we signed with Mashroat is in line with our efforts to build our projects in accordance with the best practices in the fields of project management, operation and maintenance. We also seek to establish a flexible environment to maximize project delivery.”

Mashroat Director-General Al-Balawi said: “Through these agreements, we seek to enable the public sector’s project and facilities management departments to manage their projects and facilities with greater efficiency and effectiveness.”

He said Mashroat has signed agreements with 26 public agencies so far and that this is an indication of the “constructive collaboration between government agencies to achieve the aspirations of the nation and its vision for development.”

“We will go in and assess the management of the Public Prosecution’s existing construction projects in terms of design, policies, procedures and processes followed, and the available human, technical and organizational capabilities,” Al-Balawi added.

The MoU is an implementation of a royal decree (No. 47004) dated May 31, 2018, pursuant to the Council of Ministers’ resolution stating that public entities shall establish project management offices in cooperation with Mashroat to follow up, coordinate and manage their projects and ensure their delivery.