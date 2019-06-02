You are here

  • Home
  • LuLu Hypermarket kicks off annual mango festival
﻿

LuLu Hypermarket kicks off annual mango festival

Ibrahim Al-Bidha, deputy manager at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Riyadh, inaugurates the festival. Also seen are: Hatim Mustanisir, LuLu regional director; Abdullah Hamdan Suwailem, LuLu marketing manager and others.
Updated 02 June 2019
Arab News
0

LuLu Hypermarket kicks off annual mango festival

Updated 02 June 2019
Arab News
0
LuLu Hypermarket has kicked off its annual mango festival with 50 varieties of the fruit from different countries on show. A highlight of the LuLu Mango Mania 2019 are the 25 varieties of locally produced mangoes from Jizan.
The event was inaugurated by Ibrahim Al-Bidha, deputy manager at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Riyadh, on May 29 at Lulu’s outlet at the Riyadh Avenue Mall, Murabba district.
The annual summer festival that celebrates the king of fruits will run until June 4 at all LuLu hypermarkets across Saudi Arabia.
The mango collection, especially picked for Saudi consumers, represents a wide diversity of choice with hues of green, yellow and orange.
The Saudi-grown mangoes on show include: Thoomi, Hindi, Selasation, Gelind, Americi, Sinnara, Sibdha Pakistani, Thailandi, Bulmar, Juli, Fajarjilan, Samak, Lankara, Birbir, Bombay, Geeih, Zill, Sudan and Sibdha.
The selection sourced from India, Kenya, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Yemen, Brazil, Vietnam, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Mexico and Sri Lanka have also been well received by customers in Saudi Arabia.
“LuLu Mango Mania 2019 is expected to be a runaway success as always. Every year, we try to bring in a wow factor to spice up the promo. This year, the addition of an organic range adds a new perspective to the offerings,” LuLu said in a statement.
“The local producers need to be complimented on their concerted effort as they have contributed substantially to make this event such a success.”
During the festival, LuLu has set up sampling booths at all its branches for customers to taste different varieties and delicacies of the mango.
A selection of various processed and packaged mango products such as jams, pickles, chutneys and cakes, are also available.
“LuLu Mango Mania 2019 is one reason to celebrate the mango season and with Ramadan, the mangoes will add a new dimension to the iftar spread,” LuLu said in the statement.
LuLu today is one of the top retailers in the Middle East. Garnering more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, it is the fastest-growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia and Malaysia. Founded in the early 1990s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates 169 stores with a workforce of more than 50,000.

Dubai International Hotel receives TripAdvisor awards

Updated 02 June 2019
Arab News
0

Dubai International Hotel receives TripAdvisor awards

Updated 02 June 2019
Arab News
0
The 530-room Dubai International Hotel has received the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame, as well as the 2019 Certificate of Excellence Awards for Timeless Spa, Ahlan First Class Lounge and specialty restaurant Cho Gao.
“We are so grateful and honored to be recognized by TripAdvisor year after year. This year in addition to the hotel, we are delighted to receive the Certificate of Excellence for our Timeless Spa, Ahlan First Class Lounge and our Asian restaurant Cho Gao. These accolades are testament to the outstanding level of service and dedication of our team,” said Avinash Menon, general manager.
He added: “We are immensely grateful to all our guests who have taken the time to review us and share their positive feedback with the growing community of online travel planners.”
Dubai International Hotel is strategically located within one of the world’s busiest airports (Dubai Airport — Terminal 3).
The hotel offers a special “Wake Up At The Gate” package to people taking red-eye flights, offering them an overnight stay and a pick-up service transporting them to their gate in time for their departure.

Latest updates

Dubai International Hotel receives TripAdvisor awards
0
Indian rescuers to search for eight climbers missing in Himalayas
0
Mo Salah, Origi goals bring Liverpool Champions League redemption
0
NBB joins National Fintech Talent Program
0
LuLu Hypermarket kicks off annual mango festival
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.