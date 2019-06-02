LuLu Hypermarket kicks off annual mango festival

Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket has kicked off its annual mango festival with 50 varieties of the fruit from different countries on show. A highlight of the LuLu Mango Mania 2019 are the 25 varieties of locally produced mangoes from Jizan.

The event was inaugurated by Ibrahim Al-Bidha, deputy manager at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Riyadh, on May 29 at Lulu’s outlet at the Riyadh Avenue Mall, Murabba district.

The annual summer festival that celebrates the king of fruits will run until June 4 at all LuLu hypermarkets across Saudi Arabia.

The mango collection, especially picked for Saudi consumers, represents a wide diversity of choice with hues of green, yellow and orange.

The Saudi-grown mangoes on show include: Thoomi, Hindi, Selasation, Gelind, Americi, Sinnara, Sibdha Pakistani, Thailandi, Bulmar, Juli, Fajarjilan, Samak, Lankara, Birbir, Bombay, Geeih, Zill, Sudan and Sibdha.

The selection sourced from India, Kenya, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Yemen, Brazil, Vietnam, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Mexico and Sri Lanka have also been well received by customers in Saudi Arabia.

“LuLu Mango Mania 2019 is expected to be a runaway success as always. Every year, we try to bring in a wow factor to spice up the promo. This year, the addition of an organic range adds a new perspective to the offerings,” LuLu said in a statement.

“The local producers need to be complimented on their concerted effort as they have contributed substantially to make this event such a success.”

During the festival, LuLu has set up sampling booths at all its branches for customers to taste different varieties and delicacies of the mango.

A selection of various processed and packaged mango products such as jams, pickles, chutneys and cakes, are also available.

“LuLu Mango Mania 2019 is one reason to celebrate the mango season and with Ramadan, the mangoes will add a new dimension to the iftar spread,” LuLu said in the statement.

LuLu today is one of the top retailers in the Middle East. Garnering more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, it is the fastest-growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia and Malaysia. Founded in the early 1990s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates 169 stores with a workforce of more than 50,000.