NBB joins National Fintech Talent Program

National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced its participation in Bahrain Fintech Bay’s National Fintech Talent Program (FTP). The move is in line with the bank’s commitment to digital advancement and human capital development — core pillars of its transformation agenda.

NBB is among the founding partners of Bahrain Fintech Bay and is actively involving its management and staff in initiatives being rolled out to support the growth and acceleration of the country’s fintech ecosystem, including demand for well-trained talent.

The inaugural FTP, which is also supported by the Tamkeen “Labor Fund,” focuses on ensuring Bahrainis master the skills and knowledge needed to capitalize on new opportunities being created by fintech disruption.

Dana Buheji, chief HR officer at NBB, said: “The development of fintech solutions and the enhancement of digital capabilities are essential to future sustainable growth for NBB and the broader financial services sector in the Kingdom. We are proud to be taking part in this pioneering program that will help to mentor and train the next generation to continue to lead and drive innovation.”

Khalid Saad, CEO at Bahrain Fintech Bay, said: “The program aims to equip the next generation of young Bahrainis with the necessary skills to be future leaders in the fintech space and an opportunity for Bahrainis to gain their experience in NBB will support in achieving the program’s objectives.”