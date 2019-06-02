Dubai International Hotel receives TripAdvisor awards
“We are so grateful and honored to be recognized by TripAdvisor year after year. This year in addition to the hotel, we are delighted to receive the Certificate of Excellence for our Timeless Spa, Ahlan First Class Lounge and our Asian restaurant Cho Gao. These accolades are testament to the outstanding level of service and dedication of our team,” said Avinash Menon, general manager.
He added: “We are immensely grateful to all our guests who have taken the time to review us and share their positive feedback with the growing community of online travel planners.”
Dubai International Hotel is strategically located within one of the world’s busiest airports (Dubai Airport — Terminal 3).
The hotel offers a special “Wake Up At The Gate” package to people taking red-eye flights, offering them an overnight stay and a pick-up service transporting them to their gate in time for their departure.