You are here

  • Home
  • Ordering in with Lugmety: Jeddah's Ahel Awal & Ms Moh Bakery
﻿

Ordering in with Lugmety: Jeddah's Ahel Awal & Ms Moh Bakery

1 / 2
Ahel Awal offers up a variety of Middle Eastern fare. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Ms Moh Bakery offers up a variety of sweet treats. (Supplied)
Updated 27 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
0

Ordering in with Lugmety: Jeddah's Ahel Awal & Ms Moh Bakery

  • Ahel Awal is a fairly new restaurant in Jeddah
  • The dessert was from Ms. Moh Bakery
Updated 27 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
0

JEDDAH: Ramadan is a month of reflection and giving, a month where families gather and reconnect over a table full of wonderful traditional dishes. Families gather regularly and since it’s customary to bring a dish to the household you’re visiting, food delivery apps often save the day.

For my weekly family gathering, I scrolled through food delivery app Lugmety, which operates in Jeddah and Riyadh.

My cousins were craving samboosak, a staple on every Hijazi table.  My grandmother’s pastries were like no other, but it’s time for us young ones to make up for all the years that she hid a big batch of samboosak away from our parents.

I ordered from Ahel Awal, a restaurant that is quite new to the restaurant scene in Jeddah.  It serves dishes often found on tables in the Hijazi region, such as fuul, okra stew and mulukhiya stew, but I needed my pastry fix.

I chose the madini puff and the samboosa sajair, but unfortunately the other options were not available at the time, which was rather disappointing.

Nevertheless, the order arrived piping hot just a few minutes before iftar and had the perfect crunch we were all craving. The fluffy samboosaks, complete with crumbly pastry, were stuffed with just the right amount of tender, well-seasoned meat and served with various chutneys, including a sweet and tangy tamarind sauce.

On to dessert and I broke Ramadan dessert protocol by ordering a banoffee pie from Ms. Moh Bakery.

Although the café does offer a wide of sweets — including Arabic desserts with a twist, cakes, pies, puddings and trifles — the banoffee pie called my name.

It was fantastic, with just the right amount of fluffy cream over a light biscuit crust and perfectly aligned fresh bananas drizzled in a thick caramel sauce. 

It’s been a while since I’ve tasted a great banoffee pie and this one topped the charts and even scored fans in my traditional Arabic dessert-loving family. 

Topics: Lugmety

Related

0
Lifestyle
Ordering in with Lugmety: Poke Bowl & Bon Bon
0
Lifestyle
Ordering in with Lugmety: Try Twina & Baked in Jeddah for your seafood and sweet fix

What We Are Reading Today: Incredible Journeys by David Barrie

Updated 01 June 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Incredible Journeys by David Barrie

Updated 01 June 2019
Arab News
0

In Incredible Journeys, award-winning author David Barrie takes us on a tour of the cutting-edge science of animal navigation, where breakthroughs are allowing scientists to unravel, for the first time, how animals as various as butterflies, birds, crustaceans, fish, reptiles and even people find their way, says a preview published on goodreads.com.

Weaving interviews with leading experts on animal behavior with the groundbreaking discoveries of Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientists, Barrie shines a light on the astounding skills of animals of every stripe. 

Dung beetles that steer by the light of the Milky Way. Ants and bees that navigate using patterns of light invisible to humans. Sea turtles, spiny lobsters and moths that find their way using the Earth’s magnetic field. Salmon that return to their birthplace by following their noses. Baleen whales that swim thousands of miles while holding a rock-steady course and birds that can locate their nests on a tiny island after crisscrossing an entire ocean. 

There is a stunning diversity of animal navigators out there, often using senses and skills we humans do not have access to ourselves. For the first time, Incredible Journeys reveals the wonders of these animals in a whole new light.

Topics: Book Review

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Ghosts of Gold Mountain
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Making of a Justice by John Paul Stevens

Latest updates

Ordering in with Lugmety: Jeddah's Ahel Awal & Ms Moh Bakery
0
Israel attacks Syria over rockets fired at Mount Hermon
0
Dubai International Hotel receives TripAdvisor awards
0
Indian rescuers to search for eight climbers missing in Himalayas
0
Mo Salah, Origi goals bring Liverpool Champions League redemption
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.