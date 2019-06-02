You are here

Iraq condemns eighth French Daesh member to death

Men walk out of Baghdad's Karkh main appeals court building in the western sector of the Iraqi capital on May 29, 2019 where French militants accused of belonging to tDaesh are being tried. (AFP)
AFP
  • 11 French citizens and a Tunisian handed over to Iraqi authorities early this year by a US-backed force in Syria
  • France has long insisted its adult citizens captured in Iraq or Syria must face trial before local courts
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced to death an eighth Frenchman for joining the Daesh group, rejecting his claims he was tortured into confessing.
Fodil Tahar Aouidate, 32, first appeared in court on May 27 but a judge delayed his trial to allow for a medical examination.
“The medical report shows that there are no signs of torture on his body,” the judge told the court.
Aouidate showed no reaction when the judge handed down his death sentence, according to an AFP journalist at the trial.
He was one of 11 French citizens and a Tunisian handed over to Iraqi authorities early this year by a US-backed force in Syria which expelled the militant group from its last bastion.
A Baghdad court had already handed capital punishments to seven of the French militant and the Tunisian over the past week and Aouidate will now join them on death row.
Interrogated for four months, Aouidate alleged he was beaten to “confess” to the charges levelled against him.
During his first hearing he showed marks on his back to the judge, who requested a medical examination and report.
Human Rights Watch on Friday accused Iraqi interrogators of “using a range of torture techniques” and condemned France’s “outsourcing” of trials of Daesh suspects to “abusive justice systems.”
France has long insisted its adult citizens captured in Iraq or Syria must face trial before local courts, while stressing its opposition to capital punishment.
Iraqi law provides for the death penalty for anyone joining a “terrorist group” — even those who did not take up arms.
Aouidate first went to Syria in 2013 and returned in 2014 with 22 members of his family to join Daesh, according to the French judiciary.
Authorities also linked him to Belgium’s Salafist movement including Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the presumed mastermind of the 2015 Paris attacks.
France convicted two of Aouidate’s sisters for “financing terrorism” for sending 15,000 euros to relatives in Syria.

Topics: Iraq

Syria, Israel exchange fire amid tension, 3 Syrians killed

AP
  • Two rockets were fired from Syria at Mount Hermon late Saturday
  • Israel said it held the Syrian regime accountable
BEIRUT: Israel attacked Syrian military positions in the country’s south early Sunday, killing three soldiers and wounding seven others, Syria’s state-run media reported.
Israel’s military confirmed it targeted several military positions in Syria, including two artillery batteries, several observation and intelligence posts and an SA2 air defense unit. It said it was responding to two rockets launched from Syria late Saturday, which caused no casualties. The army says one rocket fell within Israeli-controlled territory but didn’t explode.
The Syrian state news agency SANA, quoting an unnamed military official, said the attacks struck military positions in the southern region of Quneitra, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. They also caused material damage, it said.
This is the latest such exchange amid heightened tension in the region over Iran’s role in Syria and other parts of the Middle East.
Soon after the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he’d ordered the strikes. “We will not tolerate firing into our territory and will respond fiercely against any aggression against us,” he said in a statement.
It was a rare public acknowledgement of Israeli strikes in Syria soon after they happened but is the second in a little over a week, both sparked by claims that fire was directed at Israel from inside Syria. On May 26, Israel said its aircraft had hit a Syrian military post in response to anti-aircraft fire against one of its combat planes. One Syrian soldier was killed, according to state-run media.
The Israeli military said that during Sunday’s strikes, an Israeli aerial defense system was activated due to Syrian anti-aircraft shooting. Israeli media said that sirens warning of incoming rockets were not activated.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Israeli aircraft struck positions and an arms depot belonging to Iranian troops and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters.
The attacks came hours after the Israeli military said two projectiles were fired from Syria toward the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel annexed in a move that has not been recognized by most of the international community. The US recently said it recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan.
Israel has acknowledged carrying out dozens of airstrikes in Syria against Iranian targets and Tehran’s allies over recent months.
For years, Israel has remained largely silent about its attacks against Iran and its Shiite proxies operating in neighboring Syria. But in recent months, military and political leaders have become increasingly outspoken about these activities. Israel says it will not allow Iran, which has sent forces to help President Bashar Assad in Syria’s civil war, to establish a permanent military presence in Syria.

Topics: Israel Syria

