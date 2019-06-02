You are here

Clashes erupt at flashpoint Jerusalem holy site

Israeli forces said the Muslim worshipers barricaded themselves inside the mosque. (AFP)
JERUSALEM: Palestinian worshippers clashed with Israeli police at a highly sensitive Jerusalem holy site on Sunday as an Israeli holiday coincided with the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Muslim worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound were angered over Jewish visits to the site holy to both religions.
According to police, protesters barricaded themselves in the mosque, from where they threw chairs and stones at forces who “dispersed” them.
The Muslim Waqf organization which oversees the site said police used rubber bullets and pepper spray, adding that two people were arrested.
After the clashes, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said calm had returned and visits were continuing.
The incident took place as Israelis marked Jerusalem Day, which commemorates the country’s capture of the city’s mainly Palestinian eastern sector in the 1967 Six-Day War.
This year’s holiday coincided with the final days of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting.
The Al-Aqsa compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, is located in east Jerusalem.
Sunday’s visit was the first time since Tuesday that Jews were allowed into the site, according to activists.
Jews are allowed to visit the site during set hours but not pray there to avoid provoking tensions. Jewish visits to the site usually increase for Jerusalem Day.
Later on Sunday, tens of thousands of Israelis were expected to mark the day by marching through the city, culminating in celebrations at the Western Wall, which is below the Al-Aqsa compound.
The wall is the holiest site where Jews can pray.
Following its seizure in 1967, east Jerusalem was annexed by Israel in a move never recognized by the international community.
Israel proclaims the entire city as its united capital, while the Palestinians see the city’s eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

Iraq condemns eighth French Daesh member to death

Updated 27 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0

Iraq condemns eighth French Daesh member to death

  • 11 French citizens and a Tunisian handed over to Iraqi authorities early this year by a US-backed force in Syria
  • France has long insisted its adult citizens captured in Iraq or Syria must face trial before local courts
Updated 27 min 32 sec ago
AFP
0

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced to death an eighth Frenchman for joining the Daesh group, rejecting his claims he was tortured into confessing.
Fodil Tahar Aouidate, 32, first appeared in court on May 27 but a judge delayed his trial to allow for a medical examination.
“The medical report shows that there are no signs of torture on his body,” the judge told the court.
Aouidate showed no reaction when the judge handed down his death sentence, according to an AFP journalist at the trial.
He was one of 11 French citizens and a Tunisian handed over to Iraqi authorities early this year by a US-backed force in Syria which expelled the militant group from its last bastion.
A Baghdad court had already handed capital punishments to seven of the French militant and the Tunisian over the past week and Aouidate will now join them on death row.
Interrogated for four months, Aouidate alleged he was beaten to “confess” to the charges levelled against him.
During his first hearing he showed marks on his back to the judge, who requested a medical examination and report.
Human Rights Watch on Friday accused Iraqi interrogators of “using a range of torture techniques” and condemned France’s “outsourcing” of trials of Daesh suspects to “abusive justice systems.”
France has long insisted its adult citizens captured in Iraq or Syria must face trial before local courts, while stressing its opposition to capital punishment.
Iraqi law provides for the death penalty for anyone joining a “terrorist group” — even those who did not take up arms.
Aouidate first went to Syria in 2013 and returned in 2014 with 22 members of his family to join Daesh, according to the French judiciary.
Authorities also linked him to Belgium’s Salafist movement including Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the presumed mastermind of the 2015 Paris attacks.
France convicted two of Aouidate’s sisters for “financing terrorism” for sending 15,000 euros to relatives in Syria.

