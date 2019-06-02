You are here

Donald Trump tells Britain to ‘walk away’ if EU does not yield on Brexit

In this file photo from Jan. 27 2017, President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May walk along the colonnades of the White House in Washington. (AP)
Updated 02 June 2019
Reuters
  • Trump says “no deal” Brexit should be an option
  • Says could work very quickly on a US-UK trade deal
LONDON: US President Donald Trump said Britain should refuse to pay a $50 billion European Union divorce bill and “walk away” from Brexit talks if Brussels does not give ground.
Trump told the Sunday Times newspaper ahead of a state visit to Britain, which starts on Monday, that Britain’s next leader should send arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage to conduct EU talks.
Once Britain leaves the EU, which Trump said must happen this year, then he would go “all out” to agree a trade deal.
“They’ve got to get it done,” he said in the Sunday Times interview. “They have got to get the deal closed.”
British Prime Minister Theresa May will step down shortly after this week’s Trump visit, having failed to win backing for the Brexit divorce deal she negotiated with the EU.
Trump said her successor should pursue a “no-deal” Brexit if he or she could not get more concessions from Europe by the end of October, when Britain is due to leave.
“If they don’t get what they want, I would walk away,” he said. “If you don’t get a fair deal, you walk away.”
The 13 candidates already in the leadership race are split between those willing to accept a “no-deal” and those opposed.
In the “no deal” camp are former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, whom Trump praised in an interview with the Sun newspaper on Friday, along with former Brexit minister Dominic Raab and interior minister Sajid Javid.
Trump said the United States could work “very, very quickly” on a trade deal if Britain was not constrained by a transition period agreed with Brussels.

All on the table
The US Ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, said any such trade deal would include agriculture and health care.
“In a trade deal, all things that are traded will be on the table,” he told the BBC on Sunday. Asked if that included health care, he replied: “I would think so.”
Concerns have been raised in Britain about accepting US agricultural standards, notably chlorine-washed chicken, and about opening up its state-funded health care system to US companies as the price of a trade deal.
“American products would come over, and be allowed to come over,” Johnson told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. “You give the British people a choice, if they like it they can buy it, if they don’t want it, they do not have to buy it.”

Farage

Trump said it was a mistake for the Conservatives not to involve Farage, the Brexit Party leader, in negotiations with Brussels after his success in European Parliament elections.
“I like Nigel a lot. He has a lot to offer — he is a very smart person,” Trump said. “They won’t bring him in but think how well they would do if they did. They just haven’t figured that out yet.”
Farage, who led the unofficial campaign to leave the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum, wants to leave the bloc without any agreement.
His new Brexit party swept to victory in the United Kingdom’s European parliament election last month, prompting him to demand a seat at Brexit negotiations.
However, none of the candidates seeking to replace May are expected to offer an olive branch to a longstanding rival who has the potential to split the right-wing vote in Britain.
Trump also said he would have “to know” Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn before authorizing US intelligence to share its most sensitive secrets with a hard-left government.
He said Britain must be careful not to jeopardize intelligence-sharing by letting Chinese firm Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. into its 5G mobile phone network.

Cruise ship slams into Venice wharf as tourists flee

Updated 02 June 2019
AFP
  • Four people were slightly injured in the accident at San Basilio-Zattere in Venice’s Giudecca Canal
  • The four, who were taken to hospital for check-ups, were on board the River Countess tourist boat
VENICE: A massive cruise ship lost control as it docked in Venice on Sunday, crashing into the wharf and hitting a tourist boat after suffering an engine failure.
Tourists on land could be seen running away as the 13-deck MSC Opera scraped along the dockside, its engine blaring, before knocking into a tourist boat, amateur video footage posted on Twitter showed.
Four people were slightly injured in the accident at San Basilio-Zattere in Venice’s Giudecca Canal, port authorities said.

The four, who were taken to hospital for check-ups, were on board the River Countess tourist boat.
The Opera, which suffered mechanical trouble before in 2011 during a Baltic cruise, can carry more than 2,500 passengers and boasts a theater, ballroom and water park for children.
“The MSC ship had an engine failure, which was immediately reported by the captain,” Davide Calderan, head of a tugboat company involved in accompanying the ship into its berth, told Italian media.
“The engine was blocked, but with its thrust on, because the speed was increasing,” he said.


The two tug boats that had been guiding the ship into the Giudecca tried to slow it, but one of the chains linking them to the giant snapped under the pressure, he added.
The accident reignited a heated row in the Serenissima over the damage caused to the city and its fragile ecosystem by cruise ships that sail exceptionally close to the shore.
While gondoliers in striped T-shirts and woven straw hats row tourists around the narrow canals, the smoking chimneys of mammoth ships loom into sight behind the city’s picturesque bell towers and bridges. Critics say the waves the ships create are eroding the foundations of the lagoon city, which regularly floods, leaving iconic sites such as Saint Mark’s Square underwater.
“What happened in the port of Venice is confirmation of what we have been saying for some time,” Italy’s environment minister Sergio Costa wrote on Twitter.
“Cruise ships must not sail down the Giudecca. We have been working on moving them for months now... and are nearing a solution,” he said.
Venice’s port authority said it was was working to resolve the accident and free up the blocked canal in the north Italian city.
“In addition to protecting the Unesco heritage city, we have to safeguard the environment, and the safety of citizens and tourists,” Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli said.
Nicola Fratoianni, an MP with the Italian Left party, noted Italy’s open-armed attitude to cruise ships contrasted sharply with its hostile approach to charity rescue vessels that help migrants who run into difficulty in the Mediterranean.
“It is truly curious that a country that tries to stop ships that have saved people at sea from entering its ports allows giant steel monsters to risk carnage in Venice,” he said.
MSC Cruises, founded in Italy in 1960, is a global line registered in Switzerland and based in Geneva.
The Opera, built 15 years ago, suffered a power failure in 2011 in the Baltic, forcing some 2,000 people to be disembarked in Stockholm rather than continuing their Southampton to Saint Petersburg voyage.

 

 

