Kurdish authorities to release 800 Syrians from Al-Hol camp: official

A woman displaced from Syria’s eastern Deir Ezzor province, carries child as she walks in Al-Hol camp for displaced people, in Al-Hasakah governorate in northeastern Syria. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
Kurdish authorities to release 800 Syrians from Al-Hol camp: official

  • Their release comes at the request of local Arab tribes
  • The women and children - all Syrians- are living among the dregs of Daesh in the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
AIN ISSA, Syria: Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria said Sunday they plan to hand 800 women and children, including relatives of militants, to their families in the first such transfer from an overcrowded camp.
The women and children — all Syrians — are living among the dregs of Daesh in the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, home to nearly 74,000 people including more than 30,000 Syrians.
They will be released Monday and “taken to their families” at the request of local Arab tribes, according to Abd Al-Mehbach, co-chair of the Kurdish administration’s executive council.
It is to be the first in a larger wave of releases that aim to empty Al-Hol of its Syrian residents, he said.
The next batch is expected to follow the Eid Al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Hoovered up during a final offensive against the militants by a US-backed Kurdish-led force, thousands of wives and children of Daesh fighters have been trucked into Al-Hol from a string of Syrian villages south of the camp in recent months.
Their numbers have created a major headache for the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration and have sparked concerns that the camp is emerging as a fresh militant powder keg.
But not all of those being released are relatives of Daesh fighters, Mehbache said of the group set to leave Monday.
Some sought shelter at the camp to escape tough humanitarian conditions in areas levelled by months of fighting, he said.
Monday’s group consists of residents from the northeastern city of Raqqa — once Daesh’s de facto capital in Syria — as well as the town of Tabqa, 70 kilometers (43 miles) west, according to Mehbach.
Those among them with suspected links to Daesh will be kept under surveillance by local Arab tribes, who have given guarantees, he said.
“It is the (Kurdish) administration’s duty to its people to play a role in the rehabilitation of these women and children, and their reintegration into society,” he added.
The Daesh proto-state was declared defeated on March 23, following a nearly five-year-long offensive against the group.
Thousands of foreign fighters are being held in Kurdish-run prisons, while their wives and children languish in displacement camps.
Among the hordes of Syrians and Iraqis, some 12,000 foreigners are held in a fenced-off section of the Al-Hol camp, under the watch of Kurdish forces.

Algerian council concludes not possible to hold July 4 poll: TV

Updated 02 June 2019
Reuters
Algerian council concludes not possible to hold July 4 poll: TV

  • The constitutional council said it only received two candidates, who were seen as invalid
  • The vote was supposed to elect a new president after Bouteflika’s 20-year rule ended
Updated 02 June 2019
Reuters
ALGIERS: Algeria’s constitutional council has concluded it will not be possible to hold presidential elections on July 4 as planned, state TV reported on Sunday, prolonging the country’s transition after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned two months ago.
The constitutional council cited a lack of valid candidates, saying it had received only two candidates, who were deemed invalid.
The vote was meant to elect a new president after Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule in the wake of mass protests calling for wider political reforms.
Demonstrations have continued, demanding an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruled since the country won independence from France in 1962.
The council did not set a new date for the presidential elections, asking interim President Abdelkader Bensalah to organize a vote at a later date, state television said.
Bensalah had been appointed as interim leader until July 9.
Protesters have called for his removal and that of Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, who was appointed by Bouteflika days before he stepped down.

Topics: Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika

