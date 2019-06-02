You are here

  • Home
  • App Store in crosshairs as Apple courts developers
﻿

App Store in crosshairs as Apple courts developers

Apple chief executive Tim Cook will likely update App Store revenue figures during his keynote presentation kicking off the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
0

App Store in crosshairs as Apple courts developers

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
0

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is set to court software savants at its annual developers conference beginning Monday while contending with criticism that the iPhone maker has made its App Store a walled garden.
The App Store is the lone shop for content for Apple devices, with the technology giant deciding which software creations to accept and taking a 30 percent cut of financial transactions.
But last month the US Supreme Court ruled that a 2011 consumer lawsuit accusing Apple of illegally monopolizing the store and driving up prices may proceed.
“We only collect a commission from developers when a digital good or service is delivered through an app,” Apple said in a page recently established in defense of the App Store.
Launched 11 years ago, Apple says the App Store has helped create millions of jobs and generated more than $120 billion for developers.
Apple chief executive Tim Cook will likely update that stunning figure during his keynote presentation kicking off the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose.
As in years past, Apple will also use the gathering to showcase improvements to the operating systems powering its Mac computers and mobile devices as well as to the software it designs.
But the App Store dispute will be closely watched at the WWDC, which is already expected to be of heightened importance as the company emphasizes digital content and services to offset a pullback in the once-sizzling smartphone market.
Apple has maintained that its tight control of the store allows it to protect user privacy and guard against malicious software by vetting what goes on its virtual shelves. Apple also gets to make sure apps work smoothly with its operating software.
In contrast, applications tailored for mobile devices powered by iOS rival Android can be obtained at online venues aside from Google’s Play Store, where the Internet firm can screen offerings.
Cook has repeatedly portrayed Apple as a champion of user privacy, saying data gathered by its devices or software is zealously guarded.
Critics, however, contend that Apple is not as conscientious when it comes to data such as location, browsing history and more collected by apps made by outside developers.
Among announcements rumored to be in store at the gathering is that it will tighten limits on sharing data gathered by children’s apps.
In May’s 5-4 Supreme Court ruling, the justices rejected Apple’s argument that consumers lacked standing to proceed with their lawsuit because the tech giant was merely an intermediary with app developers.
The opinion written by the court’s newest member, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said consumers had a right to pursue their case because they have a direct relationship with Apple.
The case must now go back to a lower court for trial.
“We’re confident we will prevail when the facts are presented and that the App Store is not a monopoly by any metric,” Apple said in an emailed statement.
“We’re proud to have created the safest, most secure and trusted platform for customers and a great business opportunity for all developers around the world.”
The ruling came amid a growing backlash against major tech companies that dominate key segments of the online economy. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has argued that big firms such as Facebook, Google and Apple should be broken up through antitrust enforcement.
And Apple faces charges in Europe of abusing its platform by discriminating against rival apps, including one complaint from streaming music service Spotify.
Spotify filed a formal complaint with the EU Commission taking issue with restrictions that Apple places on apps that don’t use the App Store payment system.
Apple dismissed Spotify’s accusations of anti-competitive behavior, saying the Swedish music streaming giant was trying to enjoy the benefits of its online market without paying the cost of its upkeep.
“Spotify wouldn’t be the business they are today without the App Store ecosystem, but now they’re leveraging their scale to avoid contributing to maintaining that ecosystem for the next generation of app entrepreneurs,” Apple said in an online post.
“We think that’s wrong.”

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay
0
Business & Economy
Apple unveils first new iPod model in four years — new generation iPod Touch

Saudi Arabia's central bank warns global slowdown may hit growth

Updated 39 min 37 sec ago
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia's central bank warns global slowdown may hit growth

  • Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 2.2 percent in 2018, compared to a decline of 0.7 percent in 2017
  • Main risk for the Saudi economy comes from its exposure to the global oil market
Updated 39 min 37 sec ago
Reuters
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to pick up in 2019 but a global economic slowdown and its potential impact on the global oil market could impact growth, the Kingdom’s central bank said.

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 2.2 percent in 2018, driven by the oil sector, compared to a decline of 0.7 percent in 2017, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) said in a report.

The main risk for the Saudi economy comes from its exposure to the global oil market. The oil sector accounts for some 45 percent of Saudi GDP and more than 63 percent of government revenue. 

“There have been recent signsof slowing global growth, which could indirectly impact the Saudi economy,” the report warned. “Continued structural reforms will likely place some pressure on economic growth in the short-term,” it added, without giving a forecast for 2019.

In April the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that Saudi economic growth in 2019 may be slightly higher than its earlier 1.8 percent  forecast due to the faster expansion of the non-oil sector compared to the wider economy.

The Saudi central bank governor told Reuters in April that Saudi economic growth in 2019 would be “no less than 2 percent”.

For the non-oil sector, growth is expected to be stimulated by expansionary fiscal policy as the budget for 2019 shows a significant increase in capital expenditure by SR245 billion ($65.3 billion), the report said.

Saudi Arabia’s s non-oil sector saw modest growth of 1.7 percent in 2018 versus 1 percent in the previous year, SAMA said. The country’s estimated budget deficit was SR136 billion Saudi or 4.6 percent of GDP in 2018 compared to the 9.3 percent deficit in the previous year. Government revenues grew to SR895 billion in 2018, up 30 percent over the previous year, it added.

Non-oil revenues totalled SR287 billion, a rise of 90 percent on the previous year, with more than half coming from tax revenues, while government expenditure rose by 11 percent to SR1 trillion in 2018.

Topics: saudi central bank Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi economy warms up as private spending rises
0
Business & Economy
Saudi economy forecast to grow 2% on stronger non-oil sector, higher government spending

Latest updates

App Store in crosshairs as Apple courts developers
0
Saudi Arabia's central bank warns global slowdown may hit growth
0
Kurdish authorities to release 800 Syrians from Al-Hol camp: official
0
Chief of Dubai airline Emirates cautious on quick return of 737 MAX
0
Facelift helps Morocco’s Old City of Fez lure tourists
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.