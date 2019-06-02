You are here

  • Home
  • Airbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over subsidy row
﻿

Airbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over subsidy row

The United States and Europe have been locked in a 15-year spat over mutual claims of illegal aid to plane giants. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

Airbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over subsidy row

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
0

SEOUL: Airbus has written to airline leaders to appeal for their backing in a trade dispute with rival Boeing, warning of higher aircraft prices and passenger fares if the United States and European Union descend into a tariff war.
The appeal was issued in a letter to several airline bosses meeting in Seoul where the International Air Transport Association has warned of the impact of broader global trade tensions, a person familiar with the issuance of the letter told Reuters.
The United States and Europe have been locked in a 15-year spat over mutual claims of illegal aid to plane giants.
US President Donald Trump threatened last month to impose tariffs on $11 billion of European goods including planes and their parts, prompting the European Union to propose a list of $20 billion worth of US imports it could hit in retaliation.
“If the tariffs are applied, the effects would include greatly increased costs to US and European airlines, aerospace suppliers and manufacturers,” Airbus sales chief Christian Scherer said in the text of the letter seen by Reuters.
It asked airlines to “urge Boeing to enter into the negotiations proposed by the EU and Airbus.”
Airbus and Boeing had no immediate comment.
It is the first time either company has sought to directly involve the airline industry in the dispute, which is the largest ever handled by the World Trade Organization.
US carrier Delta Air Lines has said it opposes the US tariff threats, saying they harm US interests.
Delegates at the IATA talks said airlines would weigh carefully whether to step directly into the aircraft dispute which has laid bare intense competition for plane orders and which has cost the warring parties tens of millions of dollars.
But IATA, which groups 290 airlines representing 82 percent of global traffic, is expected to express growing concerns about a worsening pattern of global trade tensions which has already depressed cargo business and threatens some passenger demand.

Related

0
Business & Economy
From European dream to global giant: Airbus marks half century
0
Business & Economy
Boeing 737 MAX may not return to service until August: IATA head

App Store in crosshairs as Apple courts developers

Updated 20 min 53 sec ago
AFP
0

App Store in crosshairs as Apple courts developers

Updated 20 min 53 sec ago
AFP
0

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is set to court software savants at its annual developers conference beginning Monday while contending with criticism that the iPhone maker has made its App Store a walled garden.
The App Store is the lone shop for content for Apple devices, with the technology giant deciding which software creations to accept and taking a 30 percent cut of financial transactions.
But last month the US Supreme Court ruled that a 2011 consumer lawsuit accusing Apple of illegally monopolizing the store and driving up prices may proceed.
“We only collect a commission from developers when a digital good or service is delivered through an app,” Apple said in a page recently established in defense of the App Store.
Launched 11 years ago, Apple says the App Store has helped create millions of jobs and generated more than $120 billion for developers.
Apple chief executive Tim Cook will likely update that stunning figure during his keynote presentation kicking off the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose.
As in years past, Apple will also use the gathering to showcase improvements to the operating systems powering its Mac computers and mobile devices as well as to the software it designs.
But the App Store dispute will be closely watched at the WWDC, which is already expected to be of heightened importance as the company emphasizes digital content and services to offset a pullback in the once-sizzling smartphone market.
Apple has maintained that its tight control of the store allows it to protect user privacy and guard against malicious software by vetting what goes on its virtual shelves. Apple also gets to make sure apps work smoothly with its operating software.
In contrast, applications tailored for mobile devices powered by iOS rival Android can be obtained at online venues aside from Google’s Play Store, where the Internet firm can screen offerings.
Cook has repeatedly portrayed Apple as a champion of user privacy, saying data gathered by its devices or software is zealously guarded.
Critics, however, contend that Apple is not as conscientious when it comes to data such as location, browsing history and more collected by apps made by outside developers.
Among announcements rumored to be in store at the gathering is that it will tighten limits on sharing data gathered by children’s apps.
In May’s 5-4 Supreme Court ruling, the justices rejected Apple’s argument that consumers lacked standing to proceed with their lawsuit because the tech giant was merely an intermediary with app developers.
The opinion written by the court’s newest member, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said consumers had a right to pursue their case because they have a direct relationship with Apple.
The case must now go back to a lower court for trial.
“We’re confident we will prevail when the facts are presented and that the App Store is not a monopoly by any metric,” Apple said in an emailed statement.
“We’re proud to have created the safest, most secure and trusted platform for customers and a great business opportunity for all developers around the world.”
The ruling came amid a growing backlash against major tech companies that dominate key segments of the online economy. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has argued that big firms such as Facebook, Google and Apple should be broken up through antitrust enforcement.
And Apple faces charges in Europe of abusing its platform by discriminating against rival apps, including one complaint from streaming music service Spotify.
Spotify filed a formal complaint with the EU Commission taking issue with restrictions that Apple places on apps that don’t use the App Store payment system.
Apple dismissed Spotify’s accusations of anti-competitive behavior, saying the Swedish music streaming giant was trying to enjoy the benefits of its online market without paying the cost of its upkeep.
“Spotify wouldn’t be the business they are today without the App Store ecosystem, but now they’re leveraging their scale to avoid contributing to maintaining that ecosystem for the next generation of app entrepreneurs,” Apple said in an online post.
“We think that’s wrong.”

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay
0
Business & Economy
Apple unveils first new iPod model in four years — new generation iPod Touch

Latest updates

Airbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over subsidy row
0
Iran sentences journalist to two years in jail
0
App Store in crosshairs as Apple courts developers
0
Saudi Arabia's central bank warns global slowdown may hit growth
0
Kurdish authorities to release 800 Syrians from Al-Hol camp: official
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.