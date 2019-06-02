US regulators divide scrutiny of Amazon and Google: Washington Post

You are here

Amazon could face heightened antitrust scrutiny under a new agreement between US regulators which puts the e-commerce giant under the watch of the trade commission. (File/AFP)
LONDON: US antitrust regulators have divided oversight of Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc’s Google, putting Amazon under the watch of the Federal Trade Commission and Google under the Justice Department, the Washington Post said on Saturday.
Amazon could face heightened antitrust scrutiny under a new agreement between US regulators which puts the e-commerce giant under the watch of the trade commission, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The development is the result of the FTC and Justice department quietly dividing up competition oversight on both of the American tech giants, Amazon and Google, the newspaper said https://wapo.st/2WewV9Y adding that the FTC’s plans for Amazon and the Justice Department’s interest in Google were not immediately clear.
The news comes after Reuters and other media reported on Friday that the Justice Department is preparing an investigation into Google in order to ascertain whether the company broke antitrust law in operating its online businesses.
Google said it had no comment on the report while Amazon, the FTC and Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

SEOUL: Airbus has written to airline leaders to appeal for their backing in a trade dispute with rival Boeing, warning of higher aircraft prices and passenger fares if the United States and European Union descend into a tariff war.
The appeal was issued in a letter to several airline bosses meeting in Seoul where the International Air Transport Association has warned of the impact of broader global trade tensions, a person familiar with the issuance of the letter told Reuters.
The United States and Europe have been locked in a 15-year spat over mutual claims of illegal aid to plane giants.
US President Donald Trump threatened last month to impose tariffs on $11 billion of European goods including planes and their parts, prompting the European Union to propose a list of $20 billion worth of US imports it could hit in retaliation.
“If the tariffs are applied, the effects would include greatly increased costs to US and European airlines, aerospace suppliers and manufacturers,” Airbus sales chief Christian Scherer said in the text of the letter seen by Reuters.
It asked airlines to “urge Boeing to enter into the negotiations proposed by the EU and Airbus.”
Airbus and Boeing had no immediate comment.
It is the first time either company has sought to directly involve the airline industry in the dispute, which is the largest ever handled by the World Trade Organization.
US carrier Delta Air Lines has said it opposes the US tariff threats, saying they harm US interests.
Delegates at the IATA talks said airlines would weigh carefully whether to step directly into the aircraft dispute which has laid bare intense competition for plane orders and which has cost the warring parties tens of millions of dollars.
But IATA, which groups 290 airlines representing 82 percent of global traffic, is expected to express growing concerns about a worsening pattern of global trade tensions which has already depressed cargo business and threatens some passenger demand.

