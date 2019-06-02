You are here

﻿

US envoy hails Taliban leader’s remarks on talks

Municipality workers clean the site of explosions in Kabul on Sunday. One of the blasts hit a bus carrying university students in western Kabul. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

US envoy hails Taliban leader’s remarks on talks

  • Khalilzad goes to Pakistan in an attempt to restart peace process
Updated 13 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: US envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to restart the elusive peace process, a day after the Taliban’s supreme leader Mullah Hebatullah spoke about his readiness for talks.

After his visit to Pakistan, which some say has clout over the Taliban, Khalilzad is expected to travel to the UAE, Germany, Kabul and Qatar. Qatar has hosted at least five rounds of talks between Taliban delegates and US diplomats led by Khalilzad in the past few months.

In a message issued on the occasion of Eid, Hebatullah said that the Taliban keeps “open the doors of understanding and negotiations” while vowing to fight until foreign troops pull out from Afghanistan. He said that the group was not after a “monopoly of power but wants all Afghans to have a role in it.”

He also gave assurances that the “rights of male and female compatriots will be given to them under the shade of a sound Islamic government” that will be created in Afghanistan in the future.

Hebatullah’s comments are the first on the peace process since Khalilzad assumed office more than six months ago, as Washington’s envoy seeks to end America’s conflict in Afghanistan, its longest war in its history which it began by ousting the Taliban from power.

In a tweet before arriving in Pakistan, Khalilzad hailed Hebatullah’s initiative.

“The Taliban leader’s Eid statement provides some welcome support for the Afghan peace process and desire to participate in dialogue with other Afghans and in a final political settlement that will require power sharing. All good things.”

In his message, Hebatullah did not announce any truce for Eid as happened last year, when the Taliban followed suit after President Ashraf Ghani declared a cease-fire during one of Muslims’ key festivals. He extended it for several more days after that, but called it off when the Taliban resumed their attacks.

A spokesman for Ghani, Shah Hussien Murtazawi, told Arab News that he was not aware of another truce being announced by the government in the coming days.

He could not say what sort of impact Hebatullah’s insistence on a troop pullout will have on the peace process and could not comment about Khalilzad’s trip.

Ghani’s government was apparently infuriated at being left out of the talks between Khalilzad and the Taliban.

Farooq Bashar, a university professor, said Khalilzad had made no progress during various rounds of talks with the Taliban because the group still insists on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, but recalling the slow pace of talks during the Vietnam war he said there was still hope ahead.

“The issues of peace and national reconciliation are always complicated and take time. The Taliban have their conditions for peace and Washington has its own terms and all sides try to impose their conditions on the others,” Bashar told Arab News.

He said the Taliban have had the upper hand in the talks. In their meetings with various Afghan politicians in recent months, the group showed that it was not relying merely on Pakistan.

Wahidullah Ghazikhail, who runs a think tank, said the prolongation of the talks and its inconclusiveness adds further to the unprecedented political and security instability that Afghanistan has been facing in recent months.

He said Ghani’s focus was not on the peace process, from which he had been left out, but on his re-election for the delayed presidential polls slated for September. He said this posed another challenge for peace.

“Ghani wants that election be held first and peace talks later. … If the election takes place before peace talks, it is clear that Ghani is the winner by having the entire governmental facilities in his hands.”

Topics: Zalmay Khalilzad Taliban Afghan Peace Talks Kabul

Related

0
World
Three blasts hit Kabul, killing one and injuring 17
0
World
Afghan, Pakistani leaders in talks to end ‘growing mistrust’

Donald Trump tells Britain to ‘walk away’ if EU does not yield on Brexit

Updated 02 June 2019
Reuters
0

Donald Trump tells Britain to ‘walk away’ if EU does not yield on Brexit

  • Trump says “no deal” Brexit should be an option
  • Says could work very quickly on a US-UK trade deal
Updated 02 June 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: US President Donald Trump said Britain should refuse to pay a $50 billion European Union divorce bill and “walk away” from Brexit talks if Brussels does not give ground.
Trump told the Sunday Times newspaper ahead of a state visit to Britain, which starts on Monday, that Britain’s next leader should send arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage to conduct EU talks.
Once Britain leaves the EU, which Trump said must happen this year, then he would go “all out” to agree a trade deal.
“They’ve got to get it done,” he said in the Sunday Times interview. “They have got to get the deal closed.”
British Prime Minister Theresa May will step down shortly after this week’s Trump visit, having failed to win backing for the Brexit divorce deal she negotiated with the EU.
Trump said her successor should pursue a “no-deal” Brexit if he or she could not get more concessions from Europe by the end of October, when Britain is due to leave.
“If they don’t get what they want, I would walk away,” he said. “If you don’t get a fair deal, you walk away.”
The 13 candidates already in the leadership race are split between those willing to accept a “no-deal” and those opposed.
In the “no deal” camp are former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, whom Trump praised in an interview with the Sun newspaper on Friday, along with former Brexit minister Dominic Raab and interior minister Sajid Javid.
Trump said the United States could work “very, very quickly” on a trade deal if Britain was not constrained by a transition period agreed with Brussels.

All on the table
The US Ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, said any such trade deal would include agriculture and health care.
“In a trade deal, all things that are traded will be on the table,” he told the BBC on Sunday. Asked if that included health care, he replied: “I would think so.”
Concerns have been raised in Britain about accepting US agricultural standards, notably chlorine-washed chicken, and about opening up its state-funded health care system to US companies as the price of a trade deal.
“American products would come over, and be allowed to come over,” Johnson told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. “You give the British people a choice, if they like it they can buy it, if they don’t want it, they do not have to buy it.”

Farage

Trump said it was a mistake for the Conservatives not to involve Farage, the Brexit Party leader, in negotiations with Brussels after his success in European Parliament elections.
“I like Nigel a lot. He has a lot to offer — he is a very smart person,” Trump said. “They won’t bring him in but think how well they would do if they did. They just haven’t figured that out yet.”
Farage, who led the unofficial campaign to leave the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum, wants to leave the bloc without any agreement.
His new Brexit party swept to victory in the United Kingdom’s European parliament election last month, prompting him to demand a seat at Brexit negotiations.
However, none of the candidates seeking to replace May are expected to offer an olive branch to a longstanding rival who has the potential to split the right-wing vote in Britain.
Trump also said he would have “to know” Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn before authorizing US intelligence to share its most sensitive secrets with a hard-left government.
He said Britain must be careful not to jeopardize intelligence-sharing by letting Chinese firm Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. into its 5G mobile phone network.

Topics: World UK US EU Brexit US President Donald Trump

Related

0
World
Trump praises high-profile Brexit proponents ahead of visit to Britain
0
World
Boris Johnson would make ‘excellent’ British PM: Trump

Latest updates

Wawrinka sets up Federer clash after Tsitsipas epic, Nadal racks up 90th Roland Garros win
0
What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA Finals hole
0
Al-Habtoor honors Egyptian surgeon Magdi Yacoub
0
SABIC renews long-standing partnership with Bupa Arabia
0
Canon teams up with local startup to distribute gifts to orphans
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.