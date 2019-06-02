You are here

  • Home
  • Belligerent Bangladesh add to South Africa’s agony
﻿

Belligerent Bangladesh add to South Africa’s agony

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim hits a shot over South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, right, on Sunday. (AP)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

Belligerent Bangladesh add to South Africa’s agony

  • The second straight defeat leaves Proteas with little margin for error in the rest of the group stage
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: Bangladesh made the perfect start to their World Cup campaign as their highest One-Day International score inspired a 21-run win over a beleaguered South Africa on Sunday.

Mashrafe Mortaza's side posted 330 for six as Mushfiqur Rahim (78) and Shakib Al Hasan (75) laid the foundations of their impressive display at the Oval.

Mahmudullah's boisterous 46 not out from 33 balls pushed Bangladesh past their previous highest ODI total of 329 for six against Pakistan in 2015.

Attempting to become the first team to successfully chase more than 330 to win a World Cup match, South Africa's bid to rewrite the record books fell short at 309 for eight.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis scored 62 from 53 balls, but Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets and economical spinners Shakib and Mehidy Hasan wrapped up a memorable victory.

After reaching the World Cup quarterfinals in 2015, Bangladesh once again look capable of shaking up cricket's established order, much to the delight of their army of vociferous supporters who packed the Oval.

"It will be one of our top wins," said Shakib at the presentation ceremony.

"We have done some upsets at World Cups but we want to prove something at this tournament."

In contrast, South Africa are in turmoil after du Plessis' decision to bowl first backfired despite two wickets from veteran spinner Imran Tahir in his 100th ODI appearance.

With the World Cup just four days old, they have already lost twice in south London — this disappointing performance coming hot on the heels of their 104-run thrashing by hosts England in the tournament opener.

South Africa, who have never won the World Cup, are left with little margin for error in the rest of the 10-team group stage, which sees each country play nine matches.

It will not get any easier for Du Plessis' troubled side in their next match when they face title contenders India on Wednesday.

Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram needed to get South Africa's chase off to a fast start and they reached 49 before a disastrous blunder sent them spiralling towards defeat.

De Kock was run out for 23 after being rashly called for a single by Markram, whose partner's edge was fumbled by Mushfiqur before the wicket-keeper recovered to throw out the opener.

That brought du Plessis to the crease and together with Markram he put on 53 in 60 balls.

But Shakib curtailed that partnership when his perfectly-flighted delivery bowled Markham for 45 to leave South Africa 102 for two in the 20th over.

That made Shakib just the fifth player to score 5,000 runs and take 250 wickets in ODIs.

Du Plessis got to 50 off 45 balls, reaching the milestone with a six off Mosaddek Hossain.

But that blast got du Plessis' adrenaline flowing too fast and a charge at Mehidy saw him bowled after he misjudged the flight.

David Miller's lofted shot was dropped by Soumya Sarkar at mid-off and he escaped again when Mahmudullah could not  grab his mistimed drive.

However, Miller's luck ran out when he was caught by Mehidy off Mustafizur for 38 to leave the Proteas in disarray.

Topics: One-Day International Cricket

Related

Special 0
Sport
After decades at the stands, Pakistan’s best known cricket fan gets global recognition
Special 0
Pakistan
In good news for dark horse Pakistan, cricket World Cup is a game of surprises

Wawrinka sets up Federer clash after Tsitsipas epic, Nadal racks up 90th Roland Garros win

Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
AFP
0

Wawrinka sets up Federer clash after Tsitsipas epic, Nadal racks up 90th Roland Garros win

  • It is the first time Wawrinka has reached a Grand Slam quarter-final since losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 Roland Garros final
  • Federer, the 2009 champion in Paris, is the oldest man to make the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament since Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
AFP
0

PARIS: Stan Wawrinka knocked Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the French Open with a thrilling victory in the longest match of this year’s tournament on Sunday, setting up a quarter-final against Roger Federer, while Rafael Nadal claimed his 90th Roland Garros win.
A stunning winner from yards behind the baseline secured a 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 fourth-round triumph for 2015 champion Wawrinka after five hours and nine minutes in sweltering heat on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
The 34-year-old has a 23-3 losing head-to-head record against close friend and fellow Swiss Federer, who saw off Argentinian world number 68 Leonardo Mayer 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 earlier in the day.
“It’s incredible, lots of emotions. Thanks to all the fans for staying and (the) support,” said Wawrinka after the third longest match in the last 20 years at the French Open.
“It’s for these kind of emotions that I live for after coming back from injury.”
It is the first time Wawrinka has reached a Grand Slam quarter-final since losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 Roland Garros final, and completes an amazing turnaround from 12 months ago.
Last year, the three-time Grand Slam champion, following injury struggles, lost in the first round to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and dropped out of the world’s top 250.
The 20-year-old Tsitsipas missed out on the chance for a rematch with Federer, having beaten the 20-time major title winner in the Australian Open fourth round earlier this year.
Wawrinka, seeded 24th, saved 22 of the 27 break points he faced, including all eight in the final set as sixth seed Tsitsipas pushed for victory to no avail.
“Worse thing in tennis. It’s the worst feeling ever. Especially when you lose. You don’t want to be in my place,” Tsitsipas said.
Federer, the 2009 champion in Paris, is the oldest man to make the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament since Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open.
“It’s fabulous that I can spend this time in Paris,” said Federer who last played the tournament in 2015 when he lost in the quarter-finals to Wawrinka.
“I was prepared for the worst scenario, losing in the first round in three sets. But I am super happy with my performance.”
Federer will be playing in his 54th quarter-final at a Slam, cementing his place on top of the all-time men’s list.
Federer, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament, said he still remembers his last-eight loss to Wawrinka in Paris four years ago.
“I have a bad memory of it. Stan beat me in three sets with his terrible shorts!“
Reigning champion Nadal continued his bid for a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title by beating Grand Slam debutant Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
World number 78 Londero had his moments, breaking Nadal when 4-1 down in the third set, but the 17-time major champion always looked too strong, powering 40 winners past the Argentinian.
Nadal will face either Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori or home favorite Benoit Paire in his 38th Grand Slam quarter-final, after their match was suspended due to darkness with Nishikori leading 6-2, 6-7 (8/10), 6-2.
“It’s an incredible feeling to be in another quarter-final at this tournament which has been the most special of my career,” said Nadal.
The Spaniard, who turns 33 on Monday, has only been defeated twice in his French Open career and has a 10-2 record over Nishikori while he has yet to lose to Paire in four matches.
In a wide-open women’s draw after the shock exits of top seed Naomi Osaka and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Saturday, last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens laid down a marker with a 6-4, 6-3 win over 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza.
The American, a former US Open winner, needed five match points to get over the line.
Seventh seed Stephens will take on Johanna Konta for a place in the semifinals, after the British number one saw off Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final since Wimbledon in 2017.
Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova reached her maiden major quarter-final by thrashing Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-0.
She will face 31st seed Petra Martic for a semifinal spot, after the Croatian came from a set down to beat Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
At least five women will reach their first Roland Garros quarter-final this year, the first time that has happened since 2001.

Topics: French Open Roland Garros Stan Wawrinka Stefanos Tsitsipas

Related

0
Sport
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal storm into third round of French Open
0
Sport
Nadal, Djokovic have it easy at Roland Garros

Latest updates

Belligerent Bangladesh add to South Africa’s agony
0
US envoy hails Taliban leader’s remarks on talks
0
Wawrinka sets up Federer clash after Tsitsipas epic, Nadal racks up 90th Roland Garros win
0
What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA Finals hole
0
Al-Habtoor honors Egyptian surgeon Magdi Yacoub
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.