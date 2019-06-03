Saudi envoys join hunt for missing pilot

You are here

Abdullah Khalid Al-Sharif
Saudi Ambassador to Manila Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy meets Capt. Jim Sydiongco, director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, to discuss search and rescue operations looking for Saudi flying student Abdullah Khalid Al-Sharif. (Photo/Supplied)
Ellie Aben
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Saudi diplomats in Manila have joined Philippine authorities in planning the next phase of a search for a Saudi aviation student who went missing while on a training flight in Occidental Mindoro, about 403 km east of the country’s capital.
The Beechcraft Baron 55 (BB-55) trainer aircraft carrying Abdullah Khalid Al-Sharif, a student at the Orient Flying School, and his Filipino teacher, Capt. Jose Nelson Yapparcon, vanished from radar while on training flight two weeks ago.
The twin-engine BB-55 disappeared shortly after takeoff from San Jose airport at 8.13 a.m. on May 17.
Eric Apolonio, a Philippines Civil Aviation Authority spokesman, said a sonar search had covered 2,000 ha of ocean to a depth of 800 meters, but had found no sign of the missing aircraft.
“At this point, search operations are ongoing, but tomorrow we will re-assess to decide the next step,” Apolonio told Arab News.
The Saudi embassy in Manila said in a statement late on Sunday that it had sent a high-level delegation to the area to help plan the next phase of the search.
The search could be moved to areas of the island that are home to insurgents, including the New People’s Army, an armed group with links to the Philippines Communist Party.
Relatives of the missing pilot had left the area and returned to Manila because of the security situation, the embassy said.
Apolonio said the flying school operator, the Orient Aviation Corp., will decide when to end the search.
“Our (CAAP) mandate is to undertake the investigation,” he said.

Computer-generated sonar information gathered in the search has been brought to Cebu for analysis by the sonar operator, he said.
“All the images that registered during the search on their computer have been submitted for analysis. So, depending on the results, we will know the next steps by tomorrow,” said Apolonio.
“We’re still hoping that the two men will be found safe,” he said.
Apolonio offered an assurance that CAAP Security and Intelligence Service personnel and representatives from the Saudi embassy are working closely with Orient Aviation.
Saudi diplomats “have been assured that all concerned authorities are working around the clock,” he said.

Saudi project clears 408 mines in one week

The vast number of mines continues to pose a threat to Yemeni people. (AP/File photo)
Updated 15 min 22 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi project clears 408 mines in one week

  • 72,276 Houthi devices disarmed amid fears for Yemenis
Updated 15 min 22 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) in Yemen extracted 19 anti-personnel mines, 112 anti-tank mines, four explosive devices and 273 unexploded ordnance — a total of 408 devices — during the final week of May.
A total of 72,276 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. An estimated 1.1 million mines have been planted by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias in Yemen over the past three years, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
The project aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. The Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to terrorize civilians. The vast number of mines continues to pose a threat to the Yemeni people.
Ramadan aid programs
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 370 food baskets in several directorates of Yemen’s Socotra Island, helping 98 families. The center also distributed food baskets and iftar meals in several Yemeni governorates. More than 2,880 iftar meals were distributed to hospital patients, needy and displaced people in Hadhramaut and Dhale governorates.
KSRelief also distributed 855 cartons of dates to displaced and poor families in Abyan governorate.
Meanwhile, the center also distributed 3,000 food baskets to needy and displaced people in Balkh province, Afghanistan. In Lebanon, the distribution helped more than 250 people from poor and needy families as part of the Ramadan Village Program in Tripoli.

FASTFACT

According to a UN report, the number of Yemenis in need of help has risen from 14.7 million in 2013 to 24.1 million in 2019, a problem that will cost about $4.2 billion to address.

The Kingdom has not only supported Yemen financially, but also hosted more than 2 million Yemenis working in different professions and contributing more than $4 billion annually to Yemen.
Recently, KSRelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said that Yemen is the primary beneficiary of Saudi humanitarian programs, without discrimination between government or Iran-backed Houthi-controlled territories, Al-Rabeeah said.
A total of 345 projects worth $12 billion were launched in the country in the past four years, he added. These focused on humanitarian programs and economic development aid, including support for the Yemen Central Bank.

