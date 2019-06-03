You are here

Wadi Namar, a desert oasis that attracts picnickers

The valley provides a beautiful escape from the city’s busy life. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 03 June 2019
Rashid Hassan
  • More than 520 palms were planted across the pedestrian walkways, while the heart of the valley received more than 9,500 trees to add to its scenic beauty
RIYADH: If you are looking for the perfect place to bond with family and friends, Wadi Namar, south of Riyadh, is surely the one. Its cool scenery of a dam, a lake and modern park that includes a beautiful waterfall keeps visitors coming back for more.
The beautiful valley that runs down to Wadi Hanifah, another popular picnic spot in Utaiqah district, has separate amenities for its male and female visitors, including washrooms with ablution facilities and places marked for prayers with prayer mats available.
According to the Arriyadh Development Authority website, Wadi Namar has undergone an extensive project restoring its green cover. More than 520 palms were planted across the pedestrian walkways, while the heart of the valley received more than 9,500 trees to add to its scenic beauty.
The project included the controlling of flood streams and work improving infrastructure and services, such as local routes, lighting, a corniche overlooking the lake dam, a guidance system, and an improved traffic management system to serve local farm owners and mountain hikers.
The corniche extends along the walkways and has palm trees and public utilities. It also has areas where picnickers can sit and enjoy the view of the lake, and pathways that allow visitors to move between the corniche and the lake.

FASTFACT

• The beautiful valley runs down to Wadi Hanifah, another popular picnic spot in Utaiqah district.

• More than 520 palms have been planted across the pedestrian walkways.

• The heart of the valley received more than 9,500 trees to add to its scenic beauty.

The afforestation process met scientific standards to guarantee sustainability and match the area’s environmental and climate requirements. The project also involved the landscaping of sidewalks and walkways, with a spacious park where visitors can enjoy their food, another reason why Wadi Namar finds favor with picnickers.
Syed Wasiuzzaman, a regular visitor to the valley, told Arab News: “It is a very pleasant picnic spot, indeed a place to spend time on the weekend with kids and the family.”
The spacious park has playing facilities for children that makes it a really good place to go with the family, he said adding, “We are planning to visit on Eid day.” He pointed out that if the fishing were allowed in the lake, it would add even more fun to the visit.
He said that the valley and its modern facilities form a beautiful escape from the city’s busy life.
Visitors who return to this beautiful valley cite many reasons for its popularity. It is a great place to take fabulous photos of the surroundings and the lake, to unwind and relax by the lake with family, to have barbecues — a big favorite — and to enjoy its glorious and calming beauty at night.

Colorful lineup for Jeddah Season

Saudi Arabia is organizing different cultural events to highlight its rich heritage. (AFP)
Updated 03 June 2019
Aseel Bashraheel & Deema Al-Khudair
Colorful lineup for Jeddah Season

  • Jeddah Season aims to target foreign tourists to make the most of e-visa services that were introduced following a royal order
  • There are 11 tourism seasons this year covering all regions of Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 June 2019
Aseel Bashraheel & Deema Al-Khudair
JEDDAH: Pop stars, pop-up restaurants and WWE are some of the attractions that will be part of Jeddah Season, which starts June 8 and runs until July 18.
The event caters for all interests. Music lovers can enjoy performances from Emirati singer Ahlam, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Abdo, Egypt’s Amr Diab, Mohammed Hamaqi, Lebanon’s Nancy Ajram and Wael Jassar. For something a little different, festivalgoers can see K-Pop’s Super Junior making their musical debut in the Kingdom.
Foodies can sample world-class delights from Nobu, Zuma, Scalini, Signor Sassi and Turkish steakhouse Nusr-Et, the home of viral sensation Salt Bae. There is also a WWE event and a boxing event featuring Mike Tyson, Hollywood’s Sylvester Stallone and Amir Khan. Tyson will be giving training sessions and taking part in activities with fans.
Around 250 performers will showcase their talent on the streets in a way that is foreign to the Kingdom but has been seen across the world.
“Our message is loud and clear,” said the general supervisor of Jeddah Season, Raed Abuzinada, at a news conference on Sunday. “We’re telling the world we have everything and you no longer need to travel. Jeddah is a gateway to Makkah and Madinah, and those pilgrims remain here for a very short while. We want to broadcast a message that says: Stay longer. We want to place Jeddah on the world tourism map.”
He said the price range for all events were competitive on a regional and international level and were “at least 25 percent lower” than they were anywhere else, with instructions from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for admission and participation to be affordable and accessible to as many people as possible.
Event organizers also hope the season will provide work opportunities. So far 175 contracts have been signed with small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and 4,900 volunteers have already signed up to help shape the festival.

HIGHLIGHtS

• So far 175 contracts have been signed with SMEs.

• 4,900 volunteers have already signed up for the festival.

• The price range for all events is competitive.

• The festivities will start on June 8 and continue until July 18.

Ahmad Al-Attawi, a board member of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “We focused on small initiatives and SMEs by giving them access to five main areas in Jeddah.”
Jeddah Season aims to target foreign tourists to make the most of e-visa services that were introduced following a royal order.
Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Juwuli Al-Saud urged Jeddah residents to represent their city to the fullest. “I call on the people of Jeddah to be ambassadors for the city. I hope this season will be repeated throughout the years and I doubt it will need any assistance in future seasons.”
The seasons are an initiative from the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, the General Entertainment Authority, the General Culture Authority and the General Sports Authority.
There are 11 tourism seasons this year covering all regions of the Kingdom: the Eastern Region (Sharqiya) Season, Ramadan Season, Eid Al-Fitr Season, Jeddah Season, Ta’if Season, Eid Al-Adha Season, National Day Season, Riyadh Season, Diriyah Season, Al-Ula Season and Ha’il Season.
Sharqiya Season attracted more than 700,000 visitors over 17 days. It featured 83 events covering culture, education, entertainment and sport. It attracted international music artists such as Akon and French Montana and spanned nine cities in the province.

