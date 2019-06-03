You are here

‘STOP!’ bombing, killing in Syria’s Idlib: Trump

Smoke rises after Syrian government and Russian airstrikes hit the town of al-Habeet, southern Idlib, Syria on May 3, 2019. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP, File)
  • Syrian NGOs on Friday decried international inaction in the face of mounting violence in the northwestern region
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday that almost 950 people had been killed in the latest clashes in Idlib
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday told Syria and Russia to stop “bombing the hell” out of Syria’s last jihadist stronghold Idlib.
“Hearing word that Russia, Syria and, to a lesser extent, Iran, are bombing the hell out of Idlib Province in Syria, and indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians. The World is watching this butchery. What is the purpose, what will it get you? STOP!” he said on Twitter shortly before he was to depart for a state visit to Britain.
His comments came after Syrian NGOs on Friday decried international inaction in the face of mounting violence in the northwestern region.

As well as killing dozens of civilians, the recent bombardments by Syrian and Russian forces in northwest Syria have pushed 300,000 people toward Turkey’s border, the NGOs said at a press conference in Istanbul.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday that almost 950 people had been killed in the latest clashes in Idlib.
A September deal was supposed to avert a full-out regime offensive on the province and adjacent areas held by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.
But the jihadists have refused to leave the area, and the deal is on the verge of collapse as Syrian and Russian forces allied to Syria’s President Bashar Assad ramp up air strikes and rocket fire.
Iranian fighters and Hezbollah paramilitary forces are also stationed in Syria to back the Assad regime.
The worsening unrest in Idlib comes with tensions soaring between Iran and the United States.
The stand-off has been simmering since the US last year withdrew from the 2015 nuclear treaty Iran reached with major world powers.
Gunfire, blasts in Sudan’s capital as protest site raided

  • In a sit-in camp, protesters have demanded an end to military rule
  • Protest leaders said the military is trying to break up the protest site
KHARTOUM: Explosions and machine gunfire were heard in Sudan's capital early Monday, and troops blocked roads in an apparent move against a sit-in camp where protesters have demanded an end to military rule.
An Associated Press journalist saw smoke rising from the area early Monday and civilians being detained.
Protest leaders said the military is trying to break up the protest site, and urged supporters to come to the area. The Sudan Doctors' Association said at least one person was killed early Monday.
The sit-in has lasted weeks as civilians and military officials argue over the makeup of a transitional government.
The military overthrew longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April after mass protests against his 30-year rule.
Tens of thousands of protesters have been camped outside the military's headquarters, the epicenter of Sudan's uprising that led to the military overthrow of al-Bashir.
The protesters are calling for "limited military representation" in a sovereign council that would lead the country as it transitions to civilian rule over three years.
Both sides are split over the makeup and leadership of the council, with the ruling generals refusing to relinquish power.

