Acquittal of Suzanne Al-Hajj sets off public debate

Suzanne Al-Hajj. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Acquittal of Suzanne Al-Hajj sets off public debate

  • The ex-head of Anti-Cybercrime Bureau in Lebanese Internal Security Forces was detained last year for 78 days
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The official acquittal of Suzanne Al-Hajj, ex-head of the Anti-Cybercrime Bureau in the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF), by the Lebanese military tribunal on Thursday over fabricating evidence to show that actor Ziad Itani was an Israeli spy has set off a big public debate.
Although Al-Hajj was acquitted of the main charge, she was found guilty of withholding information, for which the court sentenced her to two months in jail or a 200,000 LBP (approximately $130) fine. The hacker Eli Ghabash was found guilty and has been sentenced to one year in prison, although this is a reduction of a previous sentence of three years of hard labor. Suzanne Al-Hajj was detained last year for 78 days, meaning that she served more than the time she was sentenced to.
Al-Hajj was arrested by the Information Department in the ISF after she was suspected of involvement in fabricating the file accusing Itani of communicating with Israel.
The lenient sentence of Al-Hajj surprised Lebanese public opinion, especially after the leak of audio conversations between Al-Hajj and Ghabash to the media after the verdict, condemning Al-Hajj by her own words. Since the conversations were presented during the trial, people started talking about political interference to acquit Al-Hajj by undermining the investigations of the Information Department.
A media clash between the two largest political parties, the Future Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement, took place against the background of rumored pressure on the military court to derail the trial.
Elias Bou Saab, Minister of Defense, talked about “pressure we exerted to prevent interference in the military tribunal.” He said that “they wanted the head of Suzanne Al-Hajj at any price,” stressing that “the audio recordings do not condemn Al-Hajj with the crime of fabricating the Itani file.”

On the other hand, the Secretary-General of the Future Movement, Ahmed Hariri, said that Minister Bou Saab explicitly admitted “using his ministerial position to pressure the military court and to change the direction of the investigation in the file of Suzanne Al-Hajj.”
Hariri defended the work of the Information Department. He asked: “Does the law give you the right to bypass the law, change the facts and intervene in the process of justice? You are accused of sabotaging a judicial process, covering the practices of a reckless judge and harming the dignity of Lebanese officers and a security institution that is doing its job in exposing subversion, terrorism and corruption that lie in the corners of the country.”
On his Facebook account, Ziad Itani commented “My name is Ziad Itani, the son of a small neighborhood in an area that looks like good people. I swear to God, were they to put the sun in my right hand and the moon in my left to make me change my case into a sectarian one, God is my witness that I am ready to let my flesh wear away, but I would not turn the crime committed against me into a crime against the country.”

Topics: Beirut Lebanon

0
0
’STOP!’ bombing, killing in Syria’s Idlib: Trump

Updated 03 June 2019
AFP
'STOP!' bombing, killing in Syria's Idlib: Trump

  • Syrian NGOs on Friday decried international inaction in the face of mounting violence in the northwestern region
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday that almost 950 people had been killed in the latest clashes in Idlib
Updated 03 June 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday told Syria and Russia to stop “bombing the hell” out of Syria’s last jihadist stronghold Idlib.
“Hearing word that Russia, Syria and, to a lesser extent, Iran, are bombing the hell out of Idlib Province in Syria, and indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians. The World is watching this butchery. What is the purpose, what will it get you? STOP!” he said on Twitter shortly before he was to depart for a state visit to Britain.
His comments came after Syrian NGOs on Friday decried international inaction in the face of mounting violence in the northwestern region.

As well as killing dozens of civilians, the recent bombardments by Syrian and Russian forces in northwest Syria have pushed 300,000 people toward Turkey’s border, the NGOs said at a press conference in Istanbul.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday that almost 950 people had been killed in the latest clashes in Idlib.
A September deal was supposed to avert a full-out regime offensive on the province and adjacent areas held by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.
But the jihadists have refused to leave the area, and the deal is on the verge of collapse as Syrian and Russian forces allied to Syria’s President Bashar Assad ramp up air strikes and rocket fire.
Iranian fighters and Hezbollah paramilitary forces are also stationed in Syria to back the Assad regime.
The worsening unrest in Idlib comes with tensions soaring between Iran and the United States.
The stand-off has been simmering since the US last year withdrew from the 2015 nuclear treaty Iran reached with major world powers.
Topics: Idlib Syrian War Al-Qaeda Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham

