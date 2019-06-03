Philippines May annual inflation seen at 17-month low

Saudi Arabia to keep central role in maintaining oil market stability: Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will keep its central role in maintaining oil market stability during the second half of the year, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told Arab News.

“There’s an emerging consensus among OPEC+ countries, to continue their work towards market stability in the second half of the year, and Saudi Arabia will surely continue to play its central role alongside its OPEC+ partners in this endeavor,” he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which Saudi Arabia is the de facto leader, has agreed with Russia and other non-OPEC producers to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 1, 2019 for six months to address weak prices and inventory build-up.

“The Kingdom is closely monitoring recent developments in the oil market, which exhibited an elevated level of volatility in recent weeks. And these levels are totally unwarranted in light of both the current market fundamentals, which remain healthy, and the high levels of discipline by OPEC+ producers,” Al-Falih said.

“The effectiveness of OPEC+ efforts have been well-proven over the course of almost 30 months, despite facing skepticism from the onset, which gradually gave way to credibility. The 24 countries in the group remain committed to the shared objective of balancing the oil market for the benefit of producers and consumers everywhere.”

“We have previously stated our commitment to do whatever it takes to stabilize markets and we have delivered on those promises. And I am making that commitment again,” Al-Falih added.

OPEC and its non-OPEC partners earlier agreed to meet on June 25-26 in Vienna to decide whether to keep their production quotas for the rest of the year, but the meeting may now be held on July 3-4 due to scheduling constraints.

“When we meet in Vienna, we will review current and prospective economic and oil market conditions, and their implications for supply and demand balances, and inventory trends. Guided by this review, we will deliberate the best course of action, and work on reaching a consensus,” Al-Falih said.

“And I would like to reiterate my confidence, based on my discussions with several key producers, and on our track record, that we will do what is needed to sustain market stability beyond June. To me, that means drawing down inventories from their currently elevated levels.”

Oil prices were trading 1 percent lower on Monday, extending losses of over 3 percent from Friday, over fears the US-China tariff wars would result into a global economic slowdown.

The increasing US-China trade friction and potential barriers would certainly have a negative impact on the global economy and oil demand growth, the Saudi oil minister said, and admitted that the direction of the negotiations was hard to predict.

“We intend to make our decisions based on thorough and holistic analyses… this includes the impact of the trade conflict on oil demand,” he said.

“Ultimately, we will make our best judgment, in consultation with our partners, about the need for production changes, their magnitude, pace and timing. But you can be sure that we will be responsive.”

The Saudi oil minister particularly lauded the “collaboration between the Kingdom and Russia in our mutual efforts to stabilize global oil markets” which “no doubt a cornerstone of this important oil relationship.”

“But the Kingdom’s relationship with Russia extends beyond oil and OPEC+,” Al-Falih said. “In fact, I would emphasize that some of the premier Russian companies are considering investments in the Kingdom, as well as Aramco and SABIC are considering investments in promising gas and petrochemical projects in Russia.”

Russia’s largest integrated petrochemicals company, SIBUR, is exploring the construction of a $1 billion natural rubber and specialty rubber joint-venture plant in Saudi Arabia, together with Saudi Aramco and Total of France.