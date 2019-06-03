You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines May annual inflation seen at 17-month low
﻿

Philippines May annual inflation seen at 17-month low

Philippine policymakers had to grapple with soaring inflation last year. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
0

Philippines May annual inflation seen at 17-month low

  • Consumer price inflation is forecast to have slowed to 2.9 percent in May
  • If the forecast proves to be correct, it would be the first time since December 2017 that inflation has fallen below 3.0 percent
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
0

MANILA: Philippines annual inflation likely eased to a 17-month low in May due to a fall in food and fuel prices, a Reuters poll showed, possibly opening the door for further policy easing.
Consumer price inflation is forecast to have slowed to 2.9 percent in May, lower than April’s 3.0 percent but within the central bank’s 2.8-3.6 percent projection for the month.
If the forecast proves to be correct, it would be the first time since December 2017 that inflation has fallen below 3.0 percent, the midpoint of the central bank’s 2 percent-4 percent target range.
Policymakers had to grapple with soaring inflation last year that pushed the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to raise its key policy rate by a total 175 basis points to 4.75 percent.
With inflation now under control, the Philippine central bank started to unwind last year’s tightening with a 25-basis point cut in its policy rate last month to support slowing growth.
This move was followed by a three-step reduction in banks’ required reserves that would bring the ratio to 16 percent from 18 percent by July.
Economists expect inflation to continue to moderate in the coming months in parts due to base effects and this would likely pave the way for further cuts in the policy rate and banks’ required reserves.
The central bank would next meet on June 20 to review its monetary policy.

Topics: Inflation Philippines

Related

0
Business & Economy
Philippine inflation rate holds steady at 6.7% in October
0
Business & Economy
Rise in Philippine consumer prices ease in February

Saudi Arabia to keep central role in maintaining oil market stability: Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih

Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia to keep central role in maintaining oil market stability: Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih

  • ‘The effectiveness of OPEC+ efforts have been well-proven over the course of almost 30 months’
Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will keep its central role in maintaining oil market stability during the second half of the year, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told Arab News.

“There’s an emerging consensus among OPEC+ countries, to continue their work towards market stability in the second half of the year, and Saudi Arabia will surely continue to play its central role alongside its OPEC+ partners in this endeavor,” he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which Saudi Arabia is the de facto leader, has agreed with Russia and other non-OPEC producers to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 1, 2019 for six months to address weak prices and inventory build-up.

“The Kingdom is closely monitoring recent developments in the oil market, which exhibited an elevated level of volatility in recent weeks. And these levels are totally unwarranted in light of both the current market fundamentals, which remain healthy, and the high levels of discipline by OPEC+ producers,” Al-Falih said.

“The effectiveness of OPEC+ efforts have been well-proven over the course of almost 30 months, despite facing skepticism from the onset, which gradually gave way to credibility. The 24 countries in the group remain committed to the shared objective of balancing the oil market for the benefit of producers and consumers everywhere.”

“We have previously stated our commitment to do whatever it takes to stabilize markets and we have delivered on those promises. And I am making that commitment again,” Al-Falih added.

OPEC and its non-OPEC partners earlier agreed to meet on June 25-26 in Vienna to decide whether to keep their production quotas for the rest of the year, but the meeting may now be held on July 3-4 due to scheduling constraints.

“When we meet in Vienna, we will review current and prospective economic and oil market conditions, and their implications for supply and demand balances, and inventory trends. Guided by this review, we will deliberate the best course of action, and work on reaching a consensus,” Al-Falih said.

“And I would like to reiterate my confidence, based on my discussions with several key producers, and on our track record, that we will do what is needed to sustain market stability beyond June. To me, that means drawing down inventories from their currently elevated levels.”

Oil prices were trading 1 percent lower on Monday, extending losses of over 3 percent from Friday, over fears the US-China tariff wars would result into a global economic slowdown.

The increasing US-China trade friction and potential barriers would certainly have a negative impact on the global economy and oil demand growth, the Saudi oil minister said, and admitted that the direction of the negotiations was hard to predict.

“We intend to make our decisions based on thorough and holistic analyses… this includes the impact of the trade conflict on oil demand,” he said.

“Ultimately, we will make our best judgment, in consultation with our partners, about the need for production changes, their magnitude, pace and timing. But you can be sure that we will be responsive.”

The Saudi oil minister particularly lauded the “collaboration between the Kingdom and Russia in our mutual efforts to stabilize global oil markets” which “no doubt a cornerstone of this important oil relationship.”

“But the Kingdom’s relationship with Russia extends beyond oil and OPEC+,” Al-Falih said. “In fact, I would emphasize that some of the premier Russian companies are considering investments in the Kingdom, as well as Aramco and SABIC are considering investments in promising gas and petrochemical projects in Russia.”

Russia’s largest integrated petrochemicals company, SIBUR, is exploring the construction of a $1 billion natural rubber and specialty rubber joint-venture plant in Saudi Arabia, together with Saudi Aramco and Total of France.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC Khalid Al-Falih

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
Fall in oil prices reflects fears over economic slowdown
0
Business & Economy
Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads

Latest updates

Philippines May annual inflation seen at 17-month low
0
Kushner suggests Palestinians not ready to govern themselves
0
As UN budget dries up, Palestinian classrooms swell in size
0
Saudi Arabia to keep central role in maintaining oil market stability: Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih
0
Sudan troops besiege protest camp, deaths reported
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.