Goldman Sachs sees oil prices steadying at current levels

Crude markets posted their biggest monthly losses in six months in May. (Reuters)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
BENGALURU: Crude oil prices are likely to remain steady around current levels, as growing macro uncertainties, rising US output and large availability of core OPEC nations’ spare capacity will offset supply constraints from Iran and Venezuela, Goldman Sachs said.
The United States spooked markets worldwide with oil supply worries last month after it reimposed trade sanctions on Iran, one of the major global oil suppliers, bringing focus back on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Crude markets posted their biggest monthly losses in six months in May amid stalling demand and as trade wars fanned fears of a global economic slowdown.
“Escalating trade wars and weaker activity indicators have finally caught up with oil market sentiment,” the US bank said in a note.
“The magnitude and velocity of the move lower were further exacerbated by growing concerns over strong US production growth and rising inventories.”
Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday, with Brent marking $60.55 per barrel and US crude reaching $52.11 per barrel.
“We expect oil prices to likely remain volatile in coming months around their current levels and our Q3 forecast levels,” the investment bank said in the note dated June 2.
Increasing output from low-cost US producers, debottlenecking in Permian region and the International Maritime Organization’s shift in bunker sulfur regulation in 2020 will lead to persistent backwardation, lower oil prices and tighter US crude differentials, the note added.

Topics: Oil energy Markets

MANILA: Philippines annual inflation likely eased to a 17-month low in May due to a fall in food and fuel prices, a Reuters poll showed, possibly opening the door for further policy easing.
Consumer price inflation is forecast to have slowed to 2.9 percent in May, lower than April’s 3.0 percent but within the central bank’s 2.8-3.6 percent projection for the month.
If the forecast proves to be correct, it would be the first time since December 2017 that inflation has fallen below 3.0 percent, the midpoint of the central bank’s 2 percent-4 percent target range.
Policymakers had to grapple with soaring inflation last year that pushed the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to raise its key policy rate by a total 175 basis points to 4.75 percent.
With inflation now under control, the Philippine central bank started to unwind last year’s tightening with a 25-basis point cut in its policy rate last month to support slowing growth.
This move was followed by a three-step reduction in banks’ required reserves that would bring the ratio to 16 percent from 18 percent by July.
Economists expect inflation to continue to moderate in the coming months in parts due to base effects and this would likely pave the way for further cuts in the policy rate and banks’ required reserves.
The central bank would next meet on June 20 to review its monetary policy.

Topics: Inflation Philippines

