Boris Johnson launches leadership bid: We leave EU on October 31 deal or no deal

Boris Johnson, a former foreign minister who resigned in protest at May’s handling of Brexit, is the bookmakers’ favorite to be Britain’s next prime minister. (Reuters)
LONDON: Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be Britain’s next prime minister, promised on Monday to lead the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without an exit deal, launching his leadership bid in a campaign video.
Prime Minister Theresa May is due to resign on Friday having failed to deliver Brexit on time, leaving behind her a divided nation and parliament with no consensus on the way ahead for the world’s fifth largest economy.
Johnson, a former foreign minister who resigned in protest at May’s handling of Brexit, is the bookmakers’ favorite to win a crowded contest and take over the running of the country at its most important strategic juncture in decades.
“If I get in, we’ll come out, deal or no deal, on October the 31st,” he was seen telling a member of the public in a campaign video released on Twitter.
The video, featuring clips of Johnson talking to voters and a monologue delivered straight to camera, is his first real salvo in the leadership battle which so far has 13 contenders and could take two months to determine the winner.
“Cut some taxes and you get more money in,” he is telling another member of the public, while also arguing for more investment in education, infrastructure and health care.
“Now is the time to unite our society, and unite our country. To build the infrastructure, to invest in education, to improve our environment, and to support our fantastic NHS (National Health Service),” he said.
“To lift everyone in our country, and of course, also to make sure that we support our wealth creators and the businesses that make that investment possible.”

Topics: UK Brexit Boris Johnson

Chinese warships cause surprise in Sydney Harbor

One of three Chinese warships is seen docked at Garden Island naval base in Sydney on June 3, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 03 June 2019
AFP
0

Chinese warships cause surprise in Sydney Harbor

  • Since coming to power, President Xi Jinping has invested heavily in the People’s Liberation Army Navy — in a bid to project Chinese influence across the Pacific and beyond
Updated 03 June 2019
AFP
0

SYDNEY: Australians enjoying a sunny winter morning were surprised by the sight of three Chinese warships steaming into to Sydney Harbor Monday, forcing the prime minister to reassure jittery residents.
Amid heightened concern about Beijing’s growing clout and military muscle flexing, the appearance of a Chinese flagged task group and around 700 sailors came as a surprise.
“It may have been a surprise to others, but it certainly wasn’t a surprise to the government,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison, trying to dampen concerns.
“We have known about that for some time,” he said of the visit during a trip to the Solomon Islands.
Morrison described it as a “reciprocal visit because Australian naval vessels have visited China.”
“They were returning after a counter drug trafficking operation in the Middle East.”
The vessels appeared to be the Kunlun Shan, a Yuzhao class landing ship; the Luoma Lake replenishment ship and Xuchang, a modern frigate that is believed to be fitted with surface-to-air and anti-submarine missile systems.
The timing of their visit has also been questioned.
It comes on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the violent suppression of Tiananmen protests.
Then, the regime gunned down hundreds of its own citizens and jailed thousands for demanding political change and an end to state corruption.
The sailing also comes just days after it was revealed that a Chinese warship had recently confronted an Australian vessel in the South China Sea and Aussie helicopter pilots had been targeted with lasers.
“I think any reading into timing could be subject to a bit of overanalysis,” said Morrison.
Since coming to power, President Xi Jinping has invested heavily in the People’s Liberation Army Navy — in a bid to project Chinese influence across the Pacific and beyond.
“Chinese naval visits to Australia have more typically been a lone frigate, not a task group with an amphibious assault ship and 700 personnel,” Rory Medcalf, head of the National Security College at Australian National University, tweeted.
“Sydney is hardly a convenient stopover on their way home from the Gulf of Aden. What’s the story here?“

Topics: China Australia

