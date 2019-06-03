Protests over Muslim politicians grip Sri Lankan city

You are here

Demonstrations by several thousand people gripped Sri Lanka’s pilgrim city of Kandy on June 3 as Buddhist monks demanded the sacking of three top Muslim politicians over the Easter suicide bombings. (AFP)
COLOMBO: Demonstrations by several thousand people gripped Sri Lanka’s pilgrim city of Kandy on Monday as Buddhist monks demanded the sacking of three top Muslim politicians over the Easter suicide bombings.
Even as shops and offices were closed in the city 115 kilometers (70 miles) east of Colombo, two of the Muslim leaders stepped down from their posts as provincial governors, President Maithripala Sirisena’s office said.
The governors of the Eastern and Western provinces, both Sirisena appointees, tendered their resignations which were accepted, the president’s office said in a brief statement. It gave no further details.
Inside Kandy’s famed Temple of the Tooth, where Buddhists believe a tooth of the Buddha is enshrined, prominent monk Athuraliye Ratana ended what he had called a “death fast” since the weekend after the two resignations.
The monk was taken away in an ambulance for medical treatment. Also present earlier in the day was Galagodaatte Gnanasara, a firebrand monk released from jail on a presidential pardon late last month who has long been accused of instigating hate crimes against Muslims.
Ratana, who is also a member of parliament, was demanding the sacking of the two provincial governors and Commerce Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.
Political sources said all Muslim ministers were expected to step down from the government of the Buddhist-majority island en masse if Bathiudeen was forced out.
“All Muslim ministers may step down in solidarity if Rishad is forced out,” a Muslim minister told AFP, asking not to be named.
Buddhist monks accuse the three Muslim leaders of supporting the Islamic extremists responsible for the April 21 attacks on three churches and three hotels that killed 258 people including 45 foreigners.
The head of the Catholic Church in Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, also traveled to Kandy on Monday to express solidarity with Ratana.
“We support the monk’s campaign because so far justice has not been served,” Ranjith told reporters in Kandy.
Government spokesman and Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera criticized Ranjith for supporting “communalism.”
“Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith fanning the flames of hatred and communalism by visiting fasting robed MP Rathana. Vatican TAKE NOTE!” Samaraweera said on Twitter.
The government has said nearly 100 people linked to local jihad group, the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), have been arrested since the attacks.
In the wake of the bombings, anti-Muslim riots spread in towns north of the capital killing one Muslim man and leaving hundreds of homes, shops and mosques vandalized.
“There is tension in the area because of the demonstrations, but police are maintaining a high alert,” a police official in Colombo told AFP.
Sri Lanka is under a state of emergency since the Easter attacks. Police and troops have been empowered to arrest and detain suspects for long periods.
Muslims make up around 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s population of 21 million.
In March last year, a week of anti-Muslim riots in a suburb of Kandy left three people dead and more than 20 injured.
More than 200 Muslim-owned homes and shops were also destroyed and the government clamped a brief state of emergency in the area to contain the violence.

LONDON: Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be Britain’s next prime minister, promised on Monday to lead the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without an exit deal, launching his leadership bid in a campaign video.
Prime Minister Theresa May is due to resign on Friday having failed to deliver Brexit on time, leaving behind her a divided nation and parliament with no consensus on the way ahead for the world’s fifth largest economy.
Johnson, a former foreign minister who resigned in protest at May’s handling of Brexit, is the bookmakers’ favorite to win a crowded contest and take over the running of the country at its most important strategic juncture in decades.
“If I get in, we’ll come out, deal or no deal, on October the 31st,” he was seen telling a member of the public in a campaign video released on Twitter.
The video, featuring clips of Johnson talking to voters and a monologue delivered straight to camera, is his first real salvo in the leadership battle which so far has 13 contenders and could take two months to determine the winner.
“Cut some taxes and you get more money in,” he is telling another member of the public, while also arguing for more investment in education, infrastructure and health care.
“Now is the time to unite our society, and unite our country. To build the infrastructure, to invest in education, to improve our environment, and to support our fantastic NHS (National Health Service),” he said.
“To lift everyone in our country, and of course, also to make sure that we support our wealth creators and the businesses that make that investment possible.”

