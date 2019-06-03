Lion queen Beyonce champions Lebanese designer

You are here

Beyoncé voices the queen lioness, Nala, the remake of the classic Disney animation. (Instagram)
Arab News
  • The event was based on the theme “A Journey to the Pride Lands”
  • The dramatic custom-made Georges Hobeika ensemble featured a gold-sequined catsuit
Arab News
Beyonce wore a fierce lioness-themed costume to the Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday, which was created by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.

The event was based on the theme “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” inspired by Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Lion King,” in which Beyoncé voices the queen lioness, Nala.

The dramatic custom-made Georges Hobeika ensemble featured a gold-sequined catsuit complete with an embellished bodice boasting the face of a lion. Feathers cascaded over the singer’s shoulders and she donned gold cuffs on each wrist, as well as a shimmering gold cape.

“The iconic @beyonce embodying a fierce lioness for the Wearable Art Gala,” the fashion house proudly captioned a post on Instagram.

Topics: Beyonce Lebanon

What We Are Reading Today: Range by David Epstein

Arab News
  • Range suggests that, in a world in which information is more widely available than it has ever been
Arab News
The thrust of David Epstein’s Range is that society overvalues specialization. 

Epstein argues that starting a specialized path early and doggedly sticking to it may not be as rewarding as trying a variety of things and quitting the unfulfilling ones.

Range suggests that, in a world in which information is more widely available than it has ever been, universities and schools should discourage early specialization and teach young people how to manipulate and use information instead.

“Despite spending most of the book championing the virtues of a generalist approach, Epstein concedes that specialists are needed too, with Einstein himself used as a striking example. This makes his argument less radical than he presents it to be,” said a review published tes.com. 

“While it is true that implementation is not always effective, the benefits of a broad, balanced education are fairly widely recognized, accounting for the wide-ranging content of most school timetables, the popularity of joint honors degrees and the enduring prestige of MBAs,” said the review.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

