Lion queen Beyonce champions Lebanese designer

Beyonce wore a fierce lioness-themed costume to the Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday, which was created by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.

The event was based on the theme “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” inspired by Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Lion King,” in which Beyoncé voices the queen lioness, Nala.

The dramatic custom-made Georges Hobeika ensemble featured a gold-sequined catsuit complete with an embellished bodice boasting the face of a lion. Feathers cascaded over the singer’s shoulders and she donned gold cuffs on each wrist, as well as a shimmering gold cape.

“The iconic @beyonce embodying a fierce lioness for the Wearable Art Gala,” the fashion house proudly captioned a post on Instagram.