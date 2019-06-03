You are here

Samsung to keep up investment as trade war raises risks

Above, Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartphones during a press event in London on February 20, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 03 June 2019
AP
Updated 03 June 2019
AP
SEOUL, South Korea: Samsung Electronics’ Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has vowed to keep up robust investments in key businesses as South Korea’s leading company weathers slowing demand and the impact of trade clashes between Washington and Beijing.
In a weekend meeting with top Samsung executives, Lee called for “unwavering focus on long-term, fundamental leadership in technology” and reaffirmed plans to invest $112 billion (133 trillion won) to strengthen the company’s presence in the non-memory chip market.
Samsung also last year announced a three-year plan to invest 180 trillion won ($152 billion) to strengthen its memory chip segment and other key sectors and hire 40,000 more people in the process.
“In this rapidly changing environment, we need to keep our unwavering focus on the long-term, fundamental leadership in technology,” Lee said in a statement provided by Samsung.
Samsung is the world’s biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones, strong both in components and finished products.
The company saw its operating profit during the last quarter drop more than 60 percent from a year earlier because of falling chip prices and sluggish demand for display panels.
Samsung has forecast that memory chip prices will continue to fall in the second quarter despite expectations for a modest improvement in demand for mobile products.
Analysts say potential US sanctions on Chinese technology giant Huawei could hurt Samsung by further reducing demand for chips used such products.
In the long run, though, Samsung’s smartphone business could benefit from sanctions against its leading rival in that sector.

Lebanon draft budget won’t deliver significant change to debt trajectory: Moody’s

Updated 03 June 2019
Reuters
Updated 03 June 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Lebanon’s 2019 draft budget plan to tackle its pressing fiscal situation through spending cuts, revenue increases and refinancing of T-bills will likely fail to deliver a significant shift in the country’s debt trajectory, ratings agency Moody’s said.
Heavily indebted Lebanon unveiled a plan to bring its public finances under control in late May but faces an uphill struggle to restore the investor confidence that is needed to stave off crisis.
The budget — which has been sent to parliament for debate and approval — aims to cut the fiscal deficit to 7.6% of GDP from 11.5% in 2018 and implies the primary balance will turn into a surplus of 1.7% from a deficit of around 1% of GDP.
“This adjustment is achieved primarily via spending cuts and a limited increase in revenue,” Moody’s analyst Elisa Parisi-Capone wrote in a note to clients, dated May 30.
“According to our debt projections, the implied primary balance adjustment and the previously announced interest savings from the refinancing of high interest-rate T-bills with lower interest-rate T-bills with participation of the central bank and commercial banks, remain insufficient to significantly change the debt trajectory because of the persistent interest rate — growth rate differential.”
Moody’s said its base case was that the primary surplus would stand at 1.5% of GDP in 2019 and continually increase to 3.5% of GDP by 2023. However, assuming that interest bills remained at 10-11% and limited appetite to reduce the wage bill further due to a public pushback, the fiscal deficit would remain around 7.0-7.5%, Moody’s calculated.

