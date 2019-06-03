You are here

New Delhi vows free transport for women in what opposition calls a gimmick

Politicians said the plan would cost around $101 million. (File/AFP)
  Nearly half of India's population of 26 million are women
  New Delhi is the city with highest rate of crimes against women in the country
NEW DELHI: India’s capital city plans to make its state-run bus and metro network free for women commuters, hoping that higher use of public transport will improve women’s safety in one of the world’s largest metropolitan areas blighted by gender crime.
The announcement on Monday by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came months ahead of an election in the so-called union territory, as his party faces a tough fight from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s powerful Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“Public transport is considered the safest for women and keeping that in mind, the government had decided that... all buses and the metro will be made free for women,” Kejriwal told reporters.
Home to some 26 million people — nearly half of them women — Delhi recorded the highest rate of crimes against women in India, according to the most recent federal crime records data released in 2017. Gender crime has become a serious political issue in Delhi since 2012 when the gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman brought thousands of people on to city streets in protest.
Kejriwal, whose Aam Admi Party (AAP) swept to power in Delhi in 2015 partly on the promise of improved women’s safety, said the plan would be implemented in two to three months and cost around 7 billion rupees ($101 million) for the remainder of this year.
But the BJP and some women’s rights activists dismissed the proposal as a gimmick before the election to be held in early 2020.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won all seven of Delhi’s parliamentary seats in a general election that ended last month, said there weren’t enough buses in Delhi to take on the load if women commuters came out in numbers.
“It’s a good idea, there’s no problem with (it),” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari told reporters, adding they had similar plans if voted back to power in Delhi. “BJP will also try to make all bus rides free in Delhi. We are working on it but we’ll announce it after the details are ready.”
Ranjana Kumari, director of Delhi-based women advocacy group Center for Social Research, said free rides weren’t a long-term solution, pointing out that the Delhi government had failed to fulfil poll promises, including CCTVs and marshals on buses.
“Why fritter away resources like that? Why not put them into the right places?” Kumari told Reuters.
On social media, too, many women were critical of Kejriwal’s plan, calling for better security instead of free rides.
“Sorry sir, we want safe and secure travel, not freebies,” Twitter user Shruti Vats said, using the hashtag “WomenSayNoToFreeMetro.”

Trump insults London mayor on UK state visit

  Trump tweeted his disapproval of London's Mayor before meeting the Queen
  His visit is likely to be met with protests across the country
LONDON: US President Donald Trump kicked off a state visit to Britain Monday by branding London’s mayor a “loser” before heading for lunch with Queen Elizabeth II, following delicate comments about Brexit.
Trump’s plane had not even touched down when he tweeted that Sadiq Khan, who has been highly critical of the red-carpet welcome laid on for Trump, had done a “terrible job” running London.
The president called the mayor a “stone cold loser,” adding: “Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, (Bill) de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job — only half his height.
“In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom,” he added.


Queen Elizabeth II was scheduled to welcome Trump and his wife Melania to Buckingham Palace later Monday, where they will be treated to a guard of honor, a private lunch and a glittering banquet.
But beneath the pomp and ceremony, Britain is in turmoil with Prime Minister Theresa May due to step down within weeks over her handling of her country’s exit from the European Union.
Trump weighed in on the divisive issue of Brexit, declaring before he arrived that Britain’s former foreign minister Boris Johnson would make an “excellent” choice to succeed May.
In a round of British newspaper interviews, he also recommended her successor walk away from talks with Brussels, refuse to pay Britain’s agreed divorce bill and leave the EU with no deal.

US President Donald Trump saluted the honor guard as he walked on the tarmac after disembarking Air Force One at Stansted Airport, north of London. (Isabel Infantes/AFP)

The UK-US “special relationship” was already under strain over different approaches to Iran, the use of Chinese technology in 5G networks, climate change, and Trump’s personal politics.
Labour’s Khan has led opposition to the three-day visit, writing a newspaper article on Sunday in which he compared the US leader to European dictators from the 1930s and 1940s.
“Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat,” Khan wrote.
His spokesman called Trump’s tweets “childish” and “beneath the president of the United States.”
Huge protests are being organized in London, with organizers crowdfunding a bright orange “baby Trump” blimp depicting the US leader in a diaper — aiming for an even larger version than the one flown during his visit last year.

Banners created by UK based human rights organization Amnesty International and unfurled over Vauxhall Bridge in central London on June 3, 2019 to coincide with the UK State Visit of US President Donald Trump.  (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP)


The leaders of Britain’s main opposition parties and the speaker of parliament are boycotting the state banquet on Monday night.
In an effort to brush past the controversy, May and Trump are expected to emphasize the wider benefits of their old alliance when they hold talks at Downing Street on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, they will join other world leaders in the English port of Portsmouth to commemorate 75 years since the D-Day landings, which changed the course of World War II.
“Our relationship has underpinned our countries’ security and prosperity for many years, and will continue to do so for generations to come,” May said ahead of the visit.
May announced her resignation last month after failing to get her Brexit deal through parliament and twice delaying Britain’s EU departure.
She will formally quit as her Conservative party’s leader on Friday, but will stay on as caretaker prime minister while her successor is chosen.
Three years after the referendum vote for Brexit, Britain remains divided.

Trump was welcomed to Britain by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. (AFP)

Trump recommended the new government make a clean break with the EU if necessary, adding that there was “tremendous potential” for Britain to trade with his country after Brexit.
Causing more potential embarrassment for May, Trump said he might also meet with Johnson and pro-Brexit leader Nigel Farage during his UK visit.
“They want to meet. We’ll see what happens,” he told reporters before he left the United States.
May was the first foreign leader welcomed to the White House after Trump’s election victory in November 2016, but their relationship has not always been rosy.
They have clashed over Trump’s migration policies, while Britain still backs the Iranian nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord, both of which Trump has abandoned.
Washington has also been putting pressure on Britain to exclude Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G network over security concerns, suggesting it might harm intelligence-sharing.
Trump’s first official visit to Britain last year was overshadowed by criticism of May’s approach to Brexit, as well as large demonstrations.
He is not expected to meet Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle, after saying her previous criticism of him was “nasty.”

 

