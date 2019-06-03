You are here

﻿

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops to 12.5%

results showed a slight improvement in the jobless rate. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops to 12.5%

  • Unemployment among Saudi men stood at 6.6 percent
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: The unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia fell to 12.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019, according to official data released on Sunday by the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat).

The labor market bulletin results showed a slight improvement in the jobless rate, which stood at 12.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Unemployment among Saudi men stood at 6.6 percent, compared with 31.7 percent among Saudi women during the first quarter of 2019.

The unemployment rate for the total Saudi and non-Saudi population in the Kingdom stood at 5.7 percent, compared with 6 percent during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The survey’s results also showed an increase in the economic participation rate of all Saudis (15 years of age and above), which stood at 42.3 percent during the first quarter of 2019, compared with 42 percent during the previous quarter.

The bulletin’s results showed that the total number of Saudi employees in the Kingdom has slightly risen compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, reaching 3,112,029 in the first quarter of 2019.

The bulletin also indicated that the number of Saudis seeking work reached 945,323 during the first quarter of 2019, according to data from the Ministry of Municipal Service (Saed and Jaddarah programs) and HRDF’s Taqat program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Special 0 photos
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula went from being underdeveloped...to having negative unemployment
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops to 12.7%

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Tuesday

Updated 03 June 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Tuesday

  • The UAE, Kuwait, and other Gulf countries will all celebrate Eid on Tuesday
  • The Shawwal crescent moon was visible from some parts of the Kingdom on Monday evening
Updated 03 June 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Eid Al-Fitr celebrations will begin in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, June 4, the Saudi Supreme Court has announced.

The Shawwal crescent moon was visible from some parts of the Kingdom on Monday evening, meaning Eid will begin the following day.

The court on Saturday called on all Muslims throughout Saudi Arabia to try and spot the crescent on Monday evening, Ramadan 29, 1440H, corresponding to June 3, 2019.

-------

GALLERY: Eid Al-Fitr preparations around the world

-------

The UAE, Kuwait, and other Gulf countries will all celebrate Eid on Tuesday, with Ramadan ending on Monday and bringing a close to a month of fasting between sunrise and sunset.

In Indonesia, Pakistan, Australia and other Asian countries, no crescent moon was sighted so Eid will begin on Wednesday.

On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of congratulations to leaders of Islamic countries around the world. 

Topics: Eid Al-Fitr Eid Eid Al Fitr

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls for sighting Shawwal, Eid Al-Fitr moon on Monday
0
Saudi Arabia
Muslims gather at Grand Mosque in Makkah for 27th night of Ramadan

Latest updates

New Delhi tweaks Hindi language bill after south India protests 
0
Crop-destroying insect reported in Egypt
0
Over 546 purged Turkish officials move case to top rights court
0
Libyan Coast Guard intercepts Europe-bound migrant boat
0
Lebanon electricity reform plans stalled by court appeal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.