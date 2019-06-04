You are here

﻿

Startup of the Week: Sakura Topia, a taste of Japan in Jeddah

Updated 22 sec ago
AMEERA ABID
0

Startup of the Week: Sakura Topia, a taste of Japan in Jeddah

  • Sakura Topia sells cute and dinky bento that would not look out of place in Japan
Updated 22 sec ago
AMEERA ABID
0

JEDDAH: Rowaida Fuad Oudah has been a keen cook since she was at school and always had a soft spot for colorful and intricate dishes. What started as a hobby became a full-time job and she launched a food business in 2016. But she had yet to encounter or explore Asian cuisines.

She was inspired and intrigued by the food she saw on Korean television shows, especially on their wildly popular dramas, and became curious to know what it tasted like because it looked “tempting and delicious.”

“So I said to myself, why not try cooking it as there aren’t many Asian restaurants in Jeddah,” she told Arab News.

Her kitchen experiments proved to be a hit as she realized there were people in the Kingdom who wanted food from Asia but struggled to access it easily.

“I wanted to create a distinct menu to compete with restaurants and, most importantly, ensure I added my own touch and try to suit the palate of Saudi society while maintaining the taste of the original dish.”

She runs Sakura Topia, which sells cute and dinky bento that would not look out of place in Japan.

Her Instagram account features teddy bears, geishas, warriors, Hello Kitty and bunny rabbits fashioned from rice, seaweed and multicolored garnishes. There is also sushi, jiggly pancakes, mochi, taiyaki (fish-shaped cakes with a sweet filling) and onigiri (rice balls). From South Korea there is topokki (hot and spicy rice cakes) and kimbap.

“In the beginning I had difficulty importing some of the ingredients as I didn’t have the experience, and here I couldn’t find the high-quality ingredients for my food. Now, I have balanced my work using local and imported goods from Japan and Korea. I wish to have my own Japanese-style TV cooking show, specializing in Korean and Japanese food and bento design, to share my experience with Saudi and Arab society while wearing Japanese clothes and speaking the language as well.”

She also wants to organize more workshops on cooking, Japanese calligraphy, how to wear a yukata (a type of kimono) and origami.

Oudah enjoys spending time in the kitchen, experimenting with new recipes until she comes up with her own twist and take on a dish. 

“Being able to reach where I am now, and being trusted by a lot of people, is a blessing and a source of encouragement.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Startup of the Week

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: A Saudi brand eyeing world fashion capitals
0
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Coco Sabon’s natural skincare

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops to 12.5%

Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops to 12.5%

  • Unemployment among Saudi men stood at 6.6 percent
Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: The unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia fell to 12.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019, according to official data released on Sunday by the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat).

The labor market bulletin results showed a slight improvement in the jobless rate, which stood at 12.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Unemployment among Saudi men stood at 6.6 percent, compared with 31.7 percent among Saudi women during the first quarter of 2019.

The unemployment rate for the total Saudi and non-Saudi population in the Kingdom stood at 5.7 percent, compared with 6 percent during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The survey’s results also showed an increase in the economic participation rate of all Saudis (15 years of age and above), which stood at 42.3 percent during the first quarter of 2019, compared with 42 percent during the previous quarter.

The bulletin’s results showed that the total number of Saudi employees in the Kingdom has slightly risen compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, reaching 3,112,029 in the first quarter of 2019.

The bulletin also indicated that the number of Saudis seeking work reached 945,323 during the first quarter of 2019, according to data from the Ministry of Municipal Service (Saed and Jaddarah programs) and HRDF’s Taqat program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Special 0 photos
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula went from being underdeveloped...to having negative unemployment
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops to 12.7%

Latest updates

One security forces member killed at shooting in Lebanon’s Tripoli -state news agency
0
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops to 12.5%
0
New Delhi tweaks Hindi language bill after south India protests 
0
Crop-destroying insect reported in Egypt
0
Over 546 purged Turkish officials move case to top rights court
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.