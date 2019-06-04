Jeddah port to showcase services at global trade fair

RIYADH: Jeddah Islamic Port will represent the Saudi Ports Authority at the Transport Logistics Exhibition in Munich, Germany from June 4-7.

The event is the largest global trade exhibition specialized in the fields of transport, freight forwarding, logistical services and information technology related to shipping.

Jeddah Islamic Port’s participation will highlight the Kingdom’s overall development of its maritime transport industry, in addition to helping attract partnerships and investments and more regional and international shipping lines, thus boosting the Saudi economy.

It will also cast light on the efforts of the SPA to enhance the reputation of Saudi ports. This will have a positive impact on the Kingdom’s ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index and the Logistics Performance Index, which reflect its position as a unique logistics platform between three continents.

The port’s booth at the exhibition also aims to exhibit operational and logistics capabilities. Great strides have been made to improve services, placing Jeddah on the map as one of the world’s most important ports.