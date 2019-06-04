You are here

﻿

Company created to undertake development efforts at holy sites in Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairs a board meeting of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites at Al-Safa Palace. (SPA)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

Company created to undertake development efforts at holy sites in Saudi Arabia

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired a board meeting of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites on Monday at Al-Safa Palace, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The board approved a strategic plan for the holy city of Makkah and holy sites. It also ordered the start and preparation of the plan’s details, programs and partnerships.

It approved the establishment of a holy sites development company, and for the company’s headquarters to be in Makkah.

The company will act as the main developer and operator for creating and increasing capacity at the holy sites in order to serve the growing numbers of worshippers.

The board approved a regulation to address undeveloped areas in Makkah, and reviewed proposals on transport and endowment funds concerning the holy city.

The executive director of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, Abdulrahman bin Farouk Addas, said the decisions and directives were in line with the wishes of King Salman and the crown prince to establish a sustainable future for Makkah and the holy sites, to provide the best possible services to worshippers and to enrich the quality of life in Makkah.

Topics: Makkah Madinah Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Culture Ministry keen to preserve Makkah’s heritage
0
Saudi Arabia
Construction work for Madinah Peace Museum inaugurated

Jeddah port to showcase services at global trade fair

Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
SPA
0

Jeddah port to showcase services at global trade fair

Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: Jeddah Islamic Port will represent the Saudi Ports Authority at the Transport Logistics Exhibition in Munich, Germany from June 4-7.

The event is the largest global trade exhibition specialized in the fields of transport, freight forwarding, logistical services and information technology related to shipping. 

Jeddah Islamic Port’s participation will highlight the Kingdom’s overall development of its maritime transport industry, in addition to helping attract partnerships and investments and more regional and international shipping lines, thus boosting the Saudi economy.

It will also cast light on the efforts of the SPA to enhance the reputation of Saudi ports. This will have a positive impact on the Kingdom’s ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index and the Logistics Performance Index, which reflect its position as a unique logistics platform between three continents. 

The port’s booth at the exhibition also aims to exhibit operational and logistics capabilities. Great strides have been made to improve services, placing Jeddah on the map as one of the world’s most important ports. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Health inspection center at Jeddah Port welcomes first batch of Hajj pilgrims
0
Saudi Arabia
Italian frigate to dock at Jeddah port on goodwill mission

Latest updates

Jeddah port to showcase services at global trade fair
0
Raed Abuzinada, sector development chief at the General Entertainment Authority
0
Startup of the Week: Sakura Topia, a taste of Japan in Jeddah
0
One security forces member killed at shooting in Lebanon’s Tripoli -state news agency
0
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops to 12.5%
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.