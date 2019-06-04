You are here

Visually impaired women praise services in Madinah

Visually impaired women visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah praised the services available at the mosque, such as providing copies of the Holy Qur’an in Braille. (SPA)
Visually impaired women praise services in Madinah

  • Visually impaired women visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah praised the services available at the mosque, such as providing copies of the Holy Qur’an in Braille
RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has been praised for providing services especially for special-needs and visually impaired women visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Sarah Al-Hazimi, a guide at blindness charity Vision, praised the services available at the mosque, such as providing copies of the Holy Qur’an in Braille. She also praised the guidance and counseling services, as well as the dedicated spaces set aside for visitors with special needs.
Amani Masleh Al-Sa’idi, who is visually impaired, expressed her happiness at the care she was given at the Prophet’s Mosque, especially the copy of the Braille Qur’an she was provided with. Fellow visitor Aminah Ahmed Qa’id agreed, saying they were a blessing for the visually impaired. She noted that providing those copies helped her to memorize the Holy Qur’an.
Safaa Fateh Al-Rahmen commended all the services provided by the government to serve female visitors. She said that she did not have difficulty in finding what she needed in the Prophet’s Mosque, with the help of female guides, supervisors and workers.

Topics: The Holy Qur'an in Braille Madinah

Company created to undertake development efforts at holy sites in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired a board meeting of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites on Monday at Al-Safa Palace, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The board approved a strategic plan for the holy city of Makkah and holy sites. It also ordered the start and preparation of the plan’s details, programs and partnerships.

It approved the establishment of a holy sites development company, and for the company’s headquarters to be in Makkah.

The company will act as the main developer and operator for creating and increasing capacity at the holy sites in order to serve the growing numbers of worshippers.

The board approved a regulation to address undeveloped areas in Makkah, and reviewed proposals on transport and endowment funds concerning the holy city.

The executive director of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, Abdulrahman bin Farouk Addas, said the decisions and directives were in line with the wishes of King Salman and the crown prince to establish a sustainable future for Makkah and the holy sites, to provide the best possible services to worshippers and to enrich the quality of life in Makkah.

Topics: Makkah Madinah holy sites Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites

