RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has been praised for providing services especially for special-needs and visually impaired women visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Sarah Al-Hazimi, a guide at blindness charity Vision, praised the services available at the mosque, such as providing copies of the Holy Qur’an in Braille. She also praised the guidance and counseling services, as well as the dedicated spaces set aside for visitors with special needs.
Amani Masleh Al-Sa’idi, who is visually impaired, expressed her happiness at the care she was given at the Prophet’s Mosque, especially the copy of the Braille Qur’an she was provided with. Fellow visitor Aminah Ahmed Qa’id agreed, saying they were a blessing for the visually impaired. She noted that providing those copies helped her to memorize the Holy Qur’an.
Safaa Fateh Al-Rahmen commended all the services provided by the government to serve female visitors. She said that she did not have difficulty in finding what she needed in the Prophet’s Mosque, with the help of female guides, supervisors and workers.
Visually impaired women praise services in Madinah
