RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development said it is monitoring civil associations and organizations according to the powers vested in it by the Civil Associations and Organizations Law, in partnership with the technical supervisors and competent authorities.
The ministry urged the community to pass on any comments or complaints against civil organizations so that the necessary measures are taken.
The ministry said that it works with certified accountants to audit the financial statements of civil associations and organizations. Each association is visited at the end of every quarter for auditing and preparing a report on its financial status. At the end of the year, the financial statements are audited, approved and published in the national platform for civil associations’ data.
The ministry praised the vital role of civil associations in various fields and their effective contribution to the achievement of Vision 2030. The ministry also commended the cooperation between the private, government, and nonprofit sectors to implement a number of initiatives that benefit the society.
Saudi Labor Ministry to promote culture of transparency
Saudi Labor Ministry to promote culture of transparency
- The ministry praised the vital role of civil associations in various fields and their effective contribution to the achievement of Vision 2030
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development said it is monitoring civil associations and organizations according to the powers vested in it by the Civil Associations and Organizations Law, in partnership with the technical supervisors and competent authorities.