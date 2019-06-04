You are here

  • Home
  • Banks take the fight for mental health in-house
﻿

Banks take the fight for mental health in-house

Bankers with mental health problems are often reluctant to admit to them in case their bosses think they can’t hack the pace. (Shutterstock)
Updated 04 June 2019
Reuters
0

Banks take the fight for mental health in-house

  • Therapy in the office is just one of the measures employers are adopting
Updated 04 June 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: In “Billions,” a US television show set in the world of hedge funds, traders at the fictional Axe Capital regularly attend sessions with an in-house psychiatrist. 

In real life, finance professionals are rarely so open about seeking psychological help. 

On Wall Street and in the City of London, hyperambition and an “always on” attitude are richly rewarded and people are often wary of revealing something that could be perceived as a weakness. 

Two out of three people working in financial services have experienced mental health issues as a result of work or where work was a related factor, according to a 2018 survey, broadly in line with the wider workforce. The Mental Health at Work poll questioned over 4,600 British employees from a range of industries. 

Many don’t tell their bosses for fear of damaging their careers. 

“Stigma definitely still exists,” said Beth Robotham, an executive director at Goldman Sachs in London. 

HIGHLIGHTS

• Many employees fear coming forward with mental health problems.

• Banks stepping up on-site support.

• Senior bankers share mental health experiences to end stigma.

“Legislation is supposed to protect people from that kind of discrimination and employers are trying much, much harder but it would be naive of me to say that that wasn’t an issue any more.” 

Robotham experienced anxiety attacks when she was in charge of recruiting bankers focused on the health care sector for Goldman in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in 2010. It took her months to tell her managers and seek help. 

“I just assumed that people like me must just fall out of ‘the system,’ and therefore I should just keep quiet or else I will be pushed out,” she said. 

Robotham, deputy chair of the City Mental Health Alliance, which promotes good mental health among London’s financial workforce, is one of a growing group 
of executives choosing to speak publicly about their problems to reassure others they are not alone. 

Beth Robotham, an executive director at Goldman Sachs, London. (Reuters)

People can experience anxiety, depression and other mental health issues regardless of their job. 

But punishing schedules can pile on extra pressure. All-nighters and 100-hour work weeks are not unusual in investment banking, particularly when working on deals or public offerings of debt or equity. 

Some 44 percent of banking employees said they felt under excessive pressure to perform in their work, according to a survey of over 70,000 people carried out by Britain’s Banking Standards Board last year. A quarter said that working at their firm was bad for their health. 

In recent years, banks have tried to lighten workloads, relax dress codes and give staff more time to focus on life outside the office to retain talent and avoid costly burnout. 

But bankers with mental health problems, especially those still early in their careers, are often reluctant to flag them in case their bosses think they can’t hack the pace. 

Matt Evans, global head of investment bank recruiting and head of firmwide recruiting for EMEA at JPMorgan, said he spent nearly 20 years concealing his struggle with depression until the  bank’s “This Is Me” campaign in 2017 prompted him to share his experiences. 

“There’s been no downside for me in telling my story. The support I’ve had has been significant,” he said. “I got promoted to MD after disclosing my condition.” 
Evans was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder and took three months off last year. He was phased back into work in December and said he is “100 percent convinced” the break will have no impact on his professional prospects. 

But not everyone shares his confidence around attitudes to mental health. 

While it is illegal for employers to discriminate against people for having mental health problems, more than half of 2,000 UK workers surveyed by health-tech firm Mynurva feared telling their manager would hinder their chances of promotion, while 57 percent believed disclosure would harm relationships with colleagues. 

Mental health first aiders in Goldman Sachs’ London office. (Reuters)

Mynurva, which provides online counselling, also reported a surge in demand from financial executives who are bypassing their employers’ services because they fear the consequences.

“The findings show the fear and  embarrassment employees have when disclosing their condition to their employer. And it explains why professionals would rather suffer in silence than seek the necessary help,” said Dr. Zain Sikafi, CEO of Mynurva. 

One in four people will be affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in their lives and the annual cost to the global economy is estimated at $1 trillion in lost productivity, according to the World Health Organization. 

Brian Heyworth, global head of client strategy at HSBC and chairman of the City Mental Health Alliance, wants his bank and others to help employees before they become seriously ill. 

“In an organization of 235,000 people, some will be having suicidal thoughts but many more will be sliding along the spectrum toward that point. We want to anticipate and prevent that,” he said. 

HSBC is considering hiring on-site counsellors as part of its “Healthiest Human System’ initiative, the brainchild of CEO John Flint. 

JPMorgan’s first UK-based on-site counsellor is due to start work at the bank’s offices in London’s Canary Wharf this summer. 

The bank already has full-time counsellors in nine US locations, including New York, Delaware, Chicago and Texas, and also offers a Resilience App providing stress management tips. 

Goldman Sachs is planning to train dozens of UK staff as mental health first aiders so that they can spot signs that colleagues may be starting to spiral due to stress or anxiety — including changes in appearance, working habits or social patterns, Robotham said. 


 

Topics: mental health Axe Capital hyperambition banking

Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama

Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
AP
0

Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama

  • New accusations are part of protracted, bitter dispute between Trump’s company and Fintiklis
  • The Trump Organization said that it did not evade any taxes and, if anything, Fintiklis is to blame on tax matters
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
AP
0

NEW YORK: The majority owner of a former Trump-branded hotel in Panama alleged in a court filing on Monday that the US president’s company misrepresented finances of the building to evade taxes in the country.
A filing in New York federal court by property owner Orestes Fintiklis alleges that President Donald Trump’s hotel management company evaded income and social security taxes when it managed the former Trump Ocean Club International Hotel & Tower. The new accusations are part of protracted, bitter dispute between Trump’s company and Fintiklis, the majority owner of the 70-story, seaside, sail-shaped building.
The filing says that Trump’s company misrepresented salaries paid to employees and other financial records of the hotel to cut its tax bill on fees it was collecting for managing the hotel, slash its social security payments and hand over less to owner Fintiklis. The filing does not state how much in taxes the Trump company allegedly should have paid.
The Trump Organization said that it did not evade any taxes and, if anything, Fintiklis is to blame on tax matters.
“To the extent any taxes were to be withheld, it was the responsibility of the condominium that owns the hotel. The Trump Organization’s only role was to manage the property,” Trump Organization spokeswoman Kimberly Benza said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to taking the depositions of Mr. Fintiklis’ and his partners and unmasking their fraud.”
The filing in US District Court for the Southern District of New York follows a ruling by judicial officials in Panama early last year against Trump’s company in favor of Fintiklis. A few months later, Trump’s name was removed from the facade and building management turned over to US hotelier Marriott International.
The dispute started in October 2017 after Fintiklis’ company, Ithaca Capital Group, took control of 202 of the hotel’s condos. Fintiklis then pushed to terminate Trump’s 20-year contract managing the building, alleging “gross negligence and potentially fraudulent conduct,” including “looted” bank accounts. The Trump Organization disputed its termination as illegitimate and refused to hand over the property.

Topics: hotel Panama Donald Trump

Related

0
World
Trump hotel emblazoned with his own migrant slur
0
Middle-East
Kuwait moves annual Washington party to Trump’s hotel

Latest updates

Lebanon demolitions will make Syrian kids homeless: NGOs
0
Silence, security in Beijing on 30th Tiananmen anniversary
0
Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama
0
World’s biggest firms foresee $1 trillion climate cost hit
0
Russia halts UN Security Council statement on Syria’s Idlib
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.