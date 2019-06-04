You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan bounce back to beat fancied England
﻿

Pakistan bounce back to beat fancied England

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz celebrates the wicket of England's Chris Woakes on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 04 June 2019
AFP
0

Pakistan bounce back to beat fancied England

Updated 04 June 2019
AFP
0

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan shocked England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday as they ended a long losing streak in One-Day Internationals despite two centuries for the World Cup host nation.

Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) were guiding the tournament favorites towards an imposing target of 349 after Pakistan left England needing a World Cup record chase.

The pair put on 130 for the fifth wicket but both were out shortly after reaching their hundreds and the tail had too much to do.

It was a remarkable turnaround for Pakistan, whose opening match of this World Cup had seen them slump to 105 all out in a seven-wicket defeat by the West Indies at the same ground.

That defeat was their 11th straight loss in completed ODIs, including the recent 4-0 series defeat by England. But they started strongly at Trent Bridge on Monday and made 348 for eight, Mohammad Hafeez top-scoring with 84.

No side had previously made more batting second to win a World Cup match than Ireland, with 329 for seven against England at Bangalore in 2011. England’s chase got off to a bad start when Jason Roy was LBW on the sweep to leg-spinner Shadab Khan to leave them 12 for one.

Jonny Bairstow, whose opening partnership with Roy has been a key factor in England’s rise to No. 1 in the One-Day International rankings, then fell for 32 when he was caught behind off Wahab Riaz.

It was the spinners who struck next, England captain Eoin Morgan (nine) bowled by Mohammad Hafeez before Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed held an edged cut by all-rounder Ben Stokes (13) off Shoaib Malik.

But Buttler and Root both hit towering sixes off Hafeez as England accelerated on a pitch where they had twice set the world record for the highest ODI total.

Buttler completed a typically dashing 50 off 34 balls when he pulled Shadab for six as England, who only last month chased down a target of 341 to beat Pakistan in the fourth ODI at Trent Bridge, started to take charge.

Root pulled Hasan Ali for four to go to 97 before his quick single off Riaz saw him to a 15th ODI century in 97 balls, with nine fours and a six.

But he fell soon afterwards, steering Shadab to Hafeez at short third man to end a stand of 130 with Buttler. Wicketkeeper Buttler, one delivery after completing a 75-ball century, was also caught at short third man when he guided Mohammad Amir to fellow left-arm quick Riaz.

Chris Woakes (21) kept England in the hunt before he was caught behind off Riaz and, at 320 for eight a target of 29 off 12 balls proved too much.

Earlier,Hafeez led a vastly improved Pakistan batting effort that saw Babar Azam (63) and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (55) also making 50s.

Pakistan were undone by a barrage of bouncers against the West Indies and England deployed similar tactics after Morgan won the toss, with their attack featuring recalled fast bowler Mark Wood.

But Pakistan coped and for all the talk about England’s quicks, it was off-spinner Moeen who took the first three wickets.

England, who launched their World Cup campaign with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa, were surprisingly sloppy in the field, while their fast bowlers were expensive — Jofra Archer’s 10 wicketless overs cost 79 runs.

Pakistan attacked from the start, with openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq sharing a stand of 82.

Babar completed a run-a-ball 50 while Hafeez pressed on after being dropped on 14 when Roy floored a sitter at mid-off.

Topics: England cricket Pakistan cricket

Djokovic sails into last eight, Nishikori to face Nadal

Updated 04 June 2019
AFP
0

Djokovic sails into last eight, Nishikori to face Nadal

  • Top seed and world No. 1 Djokovic continued his bid to hold all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously for the second time
Updated 04 June 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: Novak Djokovic on Monday became the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals for 10 successive seasons while Kei Nishikori set up the toughest challenge on a clay court — facing Rafael Nadal.

Top seed and world No. 1 Djokovic continued his bid to hold all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously for the second time by thrashing Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The 32-year-old will now face German fifth seed Alexander Zverev, who outlasted ninth-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), in what will be his 13th appearance overall in the quarterfinals in Paris.

“It was tricky with the rain, but that’s Paris,” said the 2016 champion after playing in drizzly conditions.

“I’m really confident with my serve. I hope it continues like that.”

Only Australian great Rod Laver has held all four majors at the same time twice before, after his calendar Grand Slams in 1962 and 1969.

Japanese seventh seed Nishikori came back from 1-4 and 3-5 down in the final set to beat Benoit Paire of France and set up a Roland Garros quarterfinal clash against Nadal.

Nishikori won 6-2, 6-7 (8/10), 6-2, 6-7 (8/10), 7-5 in a shade under four hours to reach his third last-eight match at the French Open.

“He almost had it today,” said Nishikori who had led two sets to one when the last-16 tie was suspended on Sunday.

“He served for the match at 5-3 but I just tried to fight and play one point at a time.”

The 29-year-old Japanese could have wrapped it up in the fourth set when he had two match points but squandered both, the second on a double fault.

Paire, the world No. 38 who was trying to make the quarter-final of a Slam for the first time, was eventually undone by 15 double faults and 79 unforced errors.

Nishikori has only defeated 11-time French Open champion Nadal twice in 12 meetings with both of those wins coming on hard court.

The Spaniard, celebrating his 33rd birthday on Monday, has won all four of their meetings on clay.

“It’s going to be a tough match, he’s the greatest ever clay court player,” said Nishikori.

In the women’s event, the players who stunned top seed Naomi Osaka and 23-time major winner Serena Williams got a taste of their own medicine.

American 14th seed Madison Keys reached the quarterfinals for the second successive year with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova, the conqueror of US and Australian Open winner Osaka.

Keys, who went on to reach the semifinals in 2018, next faces Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty.

Barty beat Sofia Kenin, who stunned Williams in the third round, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“It’s my first time this week playing on this beautiful court and I just wanted to come out here and enjoy it,” said the 23-year-old former cricketer.

“It (playing cricket) was incredible, it made me more hungry to come back and have success in tennis.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal

Related

0
Sport
Nadal, Djokovic have it easy at Roland Garros
0
Sport
Back on top: Nadal beats Djokovic for 9th Italian Open title

Latest updates

Lebanon demolitions will make Syrian kids homeless: NGOs
0
Silence, security in Beijing on 30th Tiananmen anniversary
0
Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama
0
World’s biggest firms foresee $1 trillion climate cost hit
0
Russia halts UN Security Council statement on Syria’s Idlib
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.