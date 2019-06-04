You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Hotbox
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Hotbox

Updated 04 June 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Hotbox

Updated 04 June 2019
Arab News
0

Authors: Matt Lee and Ted Lee

Written by Todd and Matt Lee, two food journalists and cookbook authors, Hotbox brings us on-scene where the pricey and creative food is prepared on loading docks or in hallways.
Through interviews and personal experience, they discuss the intricacies of the catering world.
This is an interesting book and the stressful, fast-paced environment surrounding catered events provides definite drama.
“The book alternates between chapters based on interviews and chapters based on the authors’ own experiences as they take on the lowest level responsibilities in the catering kitchens,” said a review in goodreads.com.
“The Lees provide a historical perspective on the development of personalized catering as they wonder just how far this trend can go,” said the review.
The book shows “what it is like to produce $2,000 or $3,000 a plate meals in makeshift kitchens, night after night,” said the review added.

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Incredible Journeys by David Barrie
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Ghosts of Gold Mountain

What We Are Reading Today: Range by David Epstein

Updated 02 June 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Range by David Epstein

  • Range suggests that, in a world in which information is more widely available than it has ever been
Updated 02 June 2019
Arab News
0

The thrust of David Epstein’s Range is that society overvalues specialization. 

Epstein argues that starting a specialized path early and doggedly sticking to it may not be as rewarding as trying a variety of things and quitting the unfulfilling ones.

Range suggests that, in a world in which information is more widely available than it has ever been, universities and schools should discourage early specialization and teach young people how to manipulate and use information instead.

“Despite spending most of the book championing the virtues of a generalist approach, Epstein concedes that specialists are needed too, with Einstein himself used as a striking example. This makes his argument less radical than he presents it to be,” said a review published tes.com. 

“While it is true that implementation is not always effective, the benefits of a broad, balanced education are fairly widely recognized, accounting for the wide-ranging content of most school timetables, the popularity of joint honors degrees and the enduring prestige of MBAs,” said the review.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Incredible Journeys by David Barrie
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Making of a Justice by John Paul Stevens

Latest updates

Lebanon demolitions will make Syrian kids homeless: NGOs
0
Silence, security in Beijing on 30th Tiananmen anniversary
0
Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama
0
World’s biggest firms foresee $1 trillion climate cost hit
0
Russia halts UN Security Council statement on Syria’s Idlib
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.