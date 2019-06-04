What We Are Reading Today: Hotbox

Authors: Matt Lee and Ted Lee
Written by Todd and Matt Lee, two food journalists and cookbook authors, Hotbox brings us on-scene where the pricey and creative food is prepared on loading docks or in hallways.
Through interviews and personal experience, they discuss the intricacies of the catering world.
This is an interesting book and the stressful, fast-paced environment surrounding catered events provides definite drama.
“The book alternates between chapters based on interviews and chapters based on the authors’ own experiences as they take on the lowest level responsibilities in the catering kitchens,” said a review in goodreads.com.
“The Lees provide a historical perspective on the development of personalized catering as they wonder just how far this trend can go,” said the review.
The book shows “what it is like to produce $2,000 or $3,000 a plate meals in makeshift kitchens, night after night,” said the review added.
