You are here

  • Home
  • Filipino maids’ dragon boat team makes splash in Hong Kong
﻿

Filipino maids’ dragon boat team makes splash in Hong Kong

Filipino women are paddling for gold in this year’s dragon boat races in Hong Kong, with one thing separating them from the other teams — they are all domestic helpers, often taken for granted in the rich Chinese-ruled territory, who no longer want to feel left out. (Reuters)
Updated 04 June 2019
Michelle Hennessy | Reuters
0

Filipino maids’ dragon boat team makes splash in Hong Kong

  • The 29 members of the Filipino Dynamos train or compete every Sunday in the paddling ritual that has roots dating back more than 2,000 years
  • Dynamos teammate Geraldine Inabiohan said the group wanted to encourage women to push the boundaries
Updated 04 June 2019
Michelle Hennessy | Reuters
0

HONG KONG: Filipino women are paddling for gold in this year’s dragon boat races in Hong Kong, with one thing separating them from the competition — they are all maids, often taken for granted in the rich Chinese-ruled city, who no longer want to feel left out.
To the beat of a drum, the 29 members of the Filipino Dynamos train or compete every Sunday — their only day off each week — in the paddling ritual that has roots dating back more than 2,000 years.
The tradition brings together people from all walks of life to compete each year in colorful, long, narrow boats across the Asian financial hub’s busy waterways.
“I want to integrate the Filipino helper community and represent the domestic helper as part of Hong Kong, part of the community, and we don’t want to feel excluded,” said Liza Avelino, who founded the team last year.
“When we’re racing, there’s no employer, there’s no helper. Everyone is equal.”
Hong Kong’s more than 300,000 domestic workers come mostly from the Philippines and Indonesia and many are the main breadwinners for their families back home.
Dynamos teammate Geraldine Inabiohan, who moved to Hong Kong in 2012 to pay for her siblings’ education in the Philippines, said the group wanted to encourage women to push the boundaries.
“The objective of our team is to empower women. We want to push women like us, helpers, that we do something more,” she said.
“I think, as the season goes, we see ourselves as champions.”
This year, the Dynamos are doubling the number of races they’re competing in to six, thanks in part to funding from two sponsors.
Inabiohan credits her employer for encouraging her to try different sports two years ago. Now her room is adorned with photos of the team — and a trophy from their race last year.
“We are proud and happy that we’re representing the whole Philippines as we’re here in Hong Kong,” said Inabiohan. “We’re still giving back and proud of our country.” (Reporting By Michelle Hennessy; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Topics: Filipino maids dragon boat race Hong Kong Filipino Dynamos

Related

0
World
‘Nut rage’ Korean Air heiress questioned over illegal Filipino maids
0
World
Singapore couple on trial for starving Filipino maid to 29 kg

World’s biggest firms foresee $1 trillion climate cost hit

Updated 20 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

World’s biggest firms foresee $1 trillion climate cost hit

  • ‘Most companies still have a long way to go in terms of properly assessing climate risk’
  • Fossil fuel companies who submitted responses to the study reported $140 billion of potential opportunities in the drive toward a low-carbon economy
Updated 20 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: More than 200 of the world’s largest listed companies forecast that climate change could cost them a combined total of almost $1 trillion, with much of the pain due in the next five years, according to a report published on Tuesday.
Even so, the findings by charity CDP suggested many companies still underestimated the dangers as scientists warn that earth’s climate system is on course to hit catastrophic tipping points without rapid cuts in carbon emissions.
“Most companies still have a long way to go in terms of properly assessing climate risk,” said Nicolette Bartlett, CDP’s director of climate change, who authored the report.
Founded in the early 2000s, CDP — formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project — is a respected voice in a growing coalition of pressure groups, fund managers, central bankers and politicians who believe global warming poses a systemic risk to the financial system.
By pushing chief executives to confront risks to their operations, advocates of greater disclosure hope to spur enough investment in cleaner industries to cut carbon emissions in time to meet global climate goals.
In its latest study, CDP analyzed survey data from 215 of the largest companies, ranging from Apple and Microsoft to Unilever, UBS, Nestle, China Mobile, Infosys, Sony and BHP.
The companies anticipated a total of $970 billion in extra costs due to factors including hotter temperatures, chaotic weather, and pricing of greenhouse gas emissions. About half of these costs were seen as “likely to virtually certain.”
Many companies also saw a huge potential upside if the world can de-carbonize in time to avert the bleakest climate scenarios, which scientists see as an existential risk to industrial civilization.
The companies in the CDP study, which have a combined market capitalization of roughly $17 trillion, saw potential opportunities worth $2.1 trillion, spanning faster-than-expected demand for electric vehicles to investments in renewables.
Investor concerns over climate risk have risen sharply in parallel with an upsurge in climate activism in many countries as the heat waves, droughts, wildfires and super-storms fueled by climate change have become harder to ignore.
In April, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Francois Villeroy de Galhau, head of the French central bank, warned of the risk of a climate-driven “Minsky moment” – a sudden collapse in asset prices — unless business embraced greater disclosure.
The CDP aligns its questionnaires with the reporting requirements of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, a voluntary initiative launched by the G20 in 2015, which is due to publish a status report on Wednesday.
British-based CDP acknowledges its research cannot provide a perfect snapshot of companies’ thinking since a lack of mandatory reporting requirements on climate risk means it has to rely on whatever figures executives are willing to share.
The charity argues, however, that the degree to which companies are willing to engage provides a yardstick to judge the relative transparency of different sectors and generates peer pressure for greater disclosure.
Although no sector was entirely transparent on climate risk, financial services companies tended to be among the most forthcoming respondents, CDP said, accounting for about 70-80 percent of the estimated costs and opportunities.
Fossil fuel companies who submitted responses to the study reported $140 billion of potential opportunities in the drive toward a low-carbon economy — more than five times the $25 billion value of the risks they identified, CDP said.
With climate action focused on limiting the burning of coal, oil and gas, CDP urged investors to question why fossil players seemed so confident of benefiting from an energy transition that would render their existing business models obsolete.
“The financial sector seems to be identifying more risks than the real economy,” said Pedro Faria, a strategic adviser to CDP. “This raises the question: who is managing these risks?”

Topics: environment Offbeat

Related

0
World
Environment damage behind 1 in 4 global deaths, disease: UN
0
World
Climate change is hot topic in the European Parliament vote

Latest updates

Lebanon demolitions will make Syrian kids homeless: NGOs
0
Silence, security in Beijing on 30th Tiananmen anniversary
0
Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama
0
World’s biggest firms foresee $1 trillion climate cost hit
0
Russia halts UN Security Council statement on Syria’s Idlib
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.