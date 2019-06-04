You are here

  • Home
  • Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama
﻿

Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama

Property owner Orestes Fintiklis alleges that President Donald Trump’s hotel management company evaded income and social security taxes when it managed the former Trump Ocean Club International Hotel & Tower. (AFP)
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
AP
0

Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama

  • New accusations are part of protracted, bitter dispute between Trump’s company and Fintiklis
  • The Trump Organization said that it did not evade any taxes and, if anything, Fintiklis is to blame on tax matters
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
AP
0

NEW YORK: The majority owner of a former Trump-branded hotel in Panama alleged in a court filing on Monday that the US president’s company misrepresented finances of the building to evade taxes in the country.
A filing in New York federal court by property owner Orestes Fintiklis alleges that President Donald Trump’s hotel management company evaded income and social security taxes when it managed the former Trump Ocean Club International Hotel & Tower. The new accusations are part of protracted, bitter dispute between Trump’s company and Fintiklis, the majority owner of the 70-story, seaside, sail-shaped building.
The filing says that Trump’s company misrepresented salaries paid to employees and other financial records of the hotel to cut its tax bill on fees it was collecting for managing the hotel, slash its social security payments and hand over less to owner Fintiklis. The filing does not state how much in taxes the Trump company allegedly should have paid.
The Trump Organization said that it did not evade any taxes and, if anything, Fintiklis is to blame on tax matters.
“To the extent any taxes were to be withheld, it was the responsibility of the condominium that owns the hotel. The Trump Organization’s only role was to manage the property,” Trump Organization spokeswoman Kimberly Benza said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to taking the depositions of Mr. Fintiklis’ and his partners and unmasking their fraud.”
The filing in US District Court for the Southern District of New York follows a ruling by judicial officials in Panama early last year against Trump’s company in favor of Fintiklis. A few months later, Trump’s name was removed from the facade and building management turned over to US hotelier Marriott International.
The dispute started in October 2017 after Fintiklis’ company, Ithaca Capital Group, took control of 202 of the hotel’s condos. Fintiklis then pushed to terminate Trump’s 20-year contract managing the building, alleging “gross negligence and potentially fraudulent conduct,” including “looted” bank accounts. The Trump Organization disputed its termination as illegitimate and refused to hand over the property.

Topics: hotel Panama Donald Trump

Related

0
World
Trump hotel emblazoned with his own migrant slur
0
Middle-East
Kuwait moves annual Washington party to Trump’s hotel

Saudi oil minister sees growing producer consensus to stabilize market

Updated 04 June 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi oil minister sees growing producer consensus to stabilize market

  • Kingdom’s oil ministry ‘closely monitoring’ series of global situations that have led to volatility in the market
  • 3% Oil prices retreated more than 3 percent on Friday, with May seeing the biggest monthly loss in six months
Updated 04 June 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: The Saudi oil minister, Khalid Al-Falih, claimed there was an emerging consensus among OPEC+ oil producers over a need to ensure market stability, in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

The disclosure comes ahead of a key meeting of oil producers later this month which is set to deter- mine whether existing produc- tion cuts will be extended beyond June.

“We will do what is needed to sustain market stability beyond June,” said Al-Falih. “To me, that means drawing down inventories from their currently elevated levels.”

Oil prices had their worst monthly fall in the last six months in May as mounting global trade tensions weighed on prices and offset the upward pressure on crude created by supply disrup- tions and sanctions on Venezuela and Iran.

“Increasing trade friction and potential barriers would certainly have a negative impact on the global economy and oil demand growth,” said Al-Falih.

“The Kingdom is closely monitoring recent developments in the oil market, which exhibited an elevated level of volatility in recent weeks. And these levels are totally unwarranted in light of both the current market funda- mentals, which remain healthy, and the high levels of discipline by OPEC+ producers,” he added.

The minister emphasized the importance of the Saudi- Russia relationship in achieving a balanced global oil market, and said that ties between the two countries went beyond the energy sector.

“The Kingdom’s relationship with Russia extends beyond oil and OPEC+,” he said. “From the Public Investment Fund’s collab- oration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund ... to industrial investments in petrochemicals in Russia and the Kingdom ... to joint research in the energy field, manifested in the establishment of the Saudi Aramco research center at Moscow University ... to potential wheat imports to the Kingdom.

“In fact, I would emphasize that some of the premier Russian companies are considering investments in the Kingdom, and in addition to this, Aramco and SABIC are considering investments in promising gas and petrochemical projects in Russia.”

One such potential investment involves Russia’s largest integrated petrochemicals company, SIBUR, exploring the construction of a $1 billion natural rubber and specialty rubber joint-venture plant in Saudi Arabia, together with Saudi Aramco and French firm Total.

 

Topics: oil prices

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to keep central role in maintaining oil market stability: Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih
Special 0
Business & Economy
Confident Al-Falih holds out hope for early Saudi Aramco IPO

Latest updates

Lebanon demolitions will make Syrian kids homeless: NGOs
0
Silence, security in Beijing on 30th Tiananmen anniversary
0
Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama
0
World’s biggest firms foresee $1 trillion climate cost hit
0
Russia halts UN Security Council statement on Syria’s Idlib
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.