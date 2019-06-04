You are here

Oil falls amid economic slowdown; supply cut consensus offers support

Oil futures are around 20 percent below 2019 peaks reached in late April. (Reuters)
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as an economic slowdown starts to dent energy demand, but markets won some support after Saudi Arabia said a consensus was emerging with other producers about extending supply cuts.
Front-month Brent crude futures were at $60.90 at 0614 GMT. That was 38 cents, or 0.6 percent, below last session’s close.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $52.98 per barrel, down 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement.
Oil futures are around 20 percent below 2019 peaks reached in late April, with May posting the sharpest monthly declines since November.
Other energy prices, like coal and gas, are also being hit hard by the downturn.
That has come as financial traders sell out of energy markets amid growing concerns about the outlook for the world economy amid the trade war between the United States and China.
“The prolonged trade war has sparked fears of a global economic slowdown as well as weaker oil demand,” tanker brokerage Eastport said on Tuesday.
To prevent oversupply and prop up the market, the Middle East dominated producer club of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), together with some allies including Russia, has been withholding supply since the start of the year to prop up the market.
The group plans to decide later this month or in early July whether to continue withholding supply.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Monday that a consensus was emerging among producers to continue working “to sustain market stability” in the second-half of the year.
Producers are concerned that the economic slowdown will reduce fuel consumption.
“Slowing economic activity now threatens to derail our base case of robust cyclical (oil) demand growth,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.
South Korea’s economy shrank by 0.4 percent in the first quarter while core inflation slowed to a near 20-year low in May, data showed on Tuesday, pointing to a further economic slowdown in Asia.
“The continued escalation in trade tensions and broad-based fall in manufacturing ... suggest that the downside risks to growth are becoming more prominent,” US bank Morgan Stanley said.
Further pressuring oil prices and undermining OPEC’s efforts to tighten the market has been surging US output, which has made America the world’s biggest crude producer, at 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) at the end of May, versus 11.11 million bpd produced in Russia and 9.65 million bpd pumped out of the ground in Saudi Arabia.
With US production surging, more of its oil is being exported, with a record of six super-tankers scheduled for loading at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port between late May and early June.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC

Renault to decide on merger talks with Fiat Chrysler

AFP
PARIS: The board of French car giant Renault is expected to decide Tuesday to begin merger talks with Fiat Chrysler which could create a new global giant spanning the United States, Europe and Japan.
US-Italian group Fiat Chrysler proposed a “merger of equals” with Renault last week, which has been welcomed by financial markets and has been given a conditional green light by the French government.
A merger would be “a real opportunity for the French auto industry,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday of a tie-up which would bring together the flagship brands as well as Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Maserati, Dacia and Lada.
After preliminary talks over the last week, Renault directors are set to meet on Tuesday and decide whether to enter into formal discussions, which most observers expect it to do.
If combined, the two firms would produce 8.7 million vehicles a year, creating an industry powerhouse with an expected market value of some $40 billion (€36 billion).
But Renault already has an alliance with Japan’s Nissan and Mitsubishi, and the combined mega-group would be by far the world’s biggest, selling some 15 million vehicles, surpassing Volkswagen and Toyota, which sell around 10.6 million each.
Nissan, a long-time Renault partner, fears being sidelined by the deal and its chief executive, Hiroto Saikawa, warned Monday that a merger “would significantly alter the structure of our partner.”
Any new combination would require a “fundamental review” of their relationship, said the boss of Nissan, whose 15 percent stake in Renault would be diluted to 7.5 percent under the proposed deal.
Behind the scenes at the Yokohama-based firm, some executives believe the merger talks could further strain relations with Renault, which have been hit by the arrest in Japan of former CEO Carlos Ghosn, the architect of their alliance.
“It’s an ill thought-out and badly conceived plan,” one source close to Nissan said last week on condition of anonymity.
Renault board chairman Jean-Dominique Senard traveled to Tokyo last week to attempt to smooth over ties in what has been a sometimes-tricky marriage between the two partners over the last two decades.
But others believe there could be synergies between a combined mega-group because of Chrysler’s strong presence in the North American markets, where Renault and the Japanese firms are relatively weak.
In return, Fiat Chrysler hope to benefit from Renault and Nissan’s cutting-edge technology for electric cars, which has made them a world leader.
Analysts see plenty of potential stumbling blocks, however, not least the weight and ultimate influence of Renault and Fiat Chrysler in what would supposedly be a “merger of equals” between the companies.
The French state, which is the biggest shareholder in Renault with a 15 percent stake, will be a key player in any negotiations.
Le Maire has set four conditions for a merger, including that no plants will be closed as part of the tie-up and that the Renault-Nissan alliance continues.
The government also wants the merged group to guarantee that it will take in a new EU-backed initiative to develop battery technology, part of efforts to compete with Chinese dominance in the sector.
It also wants “balanced corporate governance” at the future group, meaning that Renault is adequately represented on the board of the combined group.
Press reports have suggested that Fiat chairman John Elkann, a grandson of Fiat’s emblematic former president Gianni Agnelli, would be chairman after a merger, while Renault’s Thierry Bollore would be chief executive.
The new group would be headquartered in the Netherlands and its shares would be traded in Paris, Milan and New York.

Topics: retail transport Renault Fiat Chrysler

