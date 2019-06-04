You are here

  • Home
  • Suspected Indonesian militant wounded in failed suicide bombing
﻿

Suspected Indonesian militant wounded in failed suicide bombing

Authorities said the suspect is in the hospital with injuries in his hand and abdomen. (File/AFP)
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

Suspected Indonesian militant wounded in failed suicide bombing

  • Authorities said they will continue investigations after the attacker recovers
  • Hundreds of suspects were arrested after a series of suicide bombings killed 30 people in Surabaya
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

JAKARTA: An Indonesian militant suspected of being influenced by Daesh was seriously wounded when he tried to blow himself up in a suicide attack outside a police station, authorities said on Tuesday.
The attack late on Monday comes as the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country prepares to celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr festival at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
“This was a suicide bomber,” said national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo. The suspect was in hospital after sustaining injuries to his right hand and abdomen.
No other casualties were reported when the 22-year-old man in Sukoharjo, in Central Java province, set off what police described as low-grade explosives.
“If he fully recovers, we will investigate further into his motive,” Prasetyo said, adding the suspect was found to have been exposed to the militant ideology of Daesh.
Indonesia is grappling with a resurgence in militancy.
Counter-terrorism police have detained hundreds of suspected militants after a series of suicide bombings at churches and police stations in the city of Surabaya killed more than 30 people last year.
Hundreds of Indonesians are believed to have traveled to join Daesh.
Authorities in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country, where most people practice a moderate form of Islam, are worried about returnees spreading radical ideology.

Topics: Indonesia Jakarta terrorism

Related

0
Business & Economy
S&P upgrades Indonesia credit after Widodo election win
0
World
Indonesian troops flood Jakarta streets after post-election riots

UK PM candidate Boris Johnson turns down chance to meet Trump

Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
0

UK PM candidate Boris Johnson turns down chance to meet Trump

Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
0
LONDON: US President Donald Trump had a 20 minute phone call with Boris Johnson on Tuesday but the favorite to replace Theresa May as British prime minister declined a face-to-face meeting due to a prior commitment, ITV’s political editor said.
Trump praised Johnson just before he arrived in Britain for this week’s state visit, saying he thought the former London mayor and former British foreign secretary would do a “very good job” as the next prime minister.
ITV’s Robert Peston, citing a source close to Johnson, said Trump had offered a one-to-one meeting. Johnson is due to attend an event with other leadership candidates later on Tuesday. The source described the phone call as friendly and productive.

Latest updates

French weapons sales to Saudi jumped 50% last year
0
Seven killed in Myanmar monastery shelling: witnesses
0
Trump Middle East adviser Kushner to hold talks with EU leaders on peace plan
0
UK PM candidate Boris Johnson turns down chance to meet Trump
0
Google faces privacy complaints in France, Germany, 7 other EU countries
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.